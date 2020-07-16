I might go since it looks like prices through the ticket resell market are better now, I just checked and it looks like they're running in the low $100s, I think originally they were going at about $140. I've simply been busy, but I might go later this week. I would love to go with my dad since he was a middle distance runner, but he's now having problems getting around (knees), plus I think he likes watching the camera work.



We're a college town, so we get our fair share of international students, but it's been pretty cool to have all the visitors from different countries.



Phil Knight basically runs things at the University, from my perspective it's been a love/hate relationship, college sports are huge in the U.S, I went to the University, my dad was professor here, so the university is pretty central to my life growing up and even today. Knight has donated a TON of money to both the academic and the athletic side of the university, but it's also meant that he has way more sway about how things are run at a public university, this doesn't even get to the issue of Nike labor/business practices.



This event is like the culminating event for his life, he's in the 80s, so there are a ton of legacy issues involved here.





Edit: I actually checked out some the prices for later in the upcoming week, they get a lot better so I'll probably be going later this week (honestly I just assumed the prices would be higher than it would be worth it to me)