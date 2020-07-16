« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Athletics Championships 2022  (Read 497 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
World Athletics Championships 2022
« on: July 16, 2022, 08:41:17 pm »
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Eilish McColgan currently going in the 10,000m Final.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2022, 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 16, 2022, 08:41:17 pm
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Eilish McColgan currently going in the 10,000m Final.

Yeah, doesnt always seem to be on the main BBC channels, just iPlayer and Red button which isnt great.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #2 on: July 16, 2022, 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 16, 2022, 08:46:56 pm
Yeah, doesnt always seem to be on the main BBC channels, just iPlayer and Red button which isnt great.

It's on BBC Three at the moment, was on BBC 1 earlier I think. But all the hype is around the football at the moment.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,935
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2022, 08:54:04 pm »
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2022, 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 16, 2022, 08:54:04 pm
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.

Hes amazing.   Knows his stuff,   Doesnt come across as a wanker
.   Could listen to him all day
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,798
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #5 on: July 16, 2022, 09:23:24 pm »
Been a good start so far, all time great Allyson Felix had her final race yesterday in the mixed 4x400m relay and won bronze. I quite like that event, though I wish they could mix it up a little instead of having a male/female/male/female order.

Looking forward to seeing Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (don't know if she's doing the 400m flat but she nearly won the mixed relay for the Dutch yesterday) and how much better she can get, Katarina-Johnson Thompson tomorrow and Monday in the Heptathlon and the women's 100m - that's stacked with talent and the men's high jump should be good well with Barshim competing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,798
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #6 on: July 16, 2022, 09:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 16, 2022, 08:41:17 pm
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Yeah, it's normally a huge event but seems to be getting very little attention. I thought that was just in the UK (which kind of makes sense as Oregon is 8 hours behind so the night session is on in the early hours) but Michael Johnson was complaining about it as well and saying Athletics in general isn't as popular as it was. I've always thought of it as one of the bigger sporting events of the year though.

Quote from: Samie on July 16, 2022, 08:54:04 pm
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.

Yep, he's terrific, love listening to him talk about the sport in general and the technicalities of Athletics, which he explains better than anyone.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:38:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on July 16, 2022, 09:23:24 pm
Been a good start so far, all time great Allyson Felix had her final race yesterday in the mixed 4x400m relay and won bronze. I quite like that event, though I wish they could mix it up a little instead of having a male/female/male/female order.

Looking forward to seeing Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (don't know if she's doing the 400m flat but she nearly won the mixed relay for the Dutch yesterday) and how much better she can get, Katarina-Johnson Thompson tomorrow and Monday in the Heptathlon and the women's 100m - that's stacked with talent and the men's high jump should be good well with Barshim competing.

A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,335
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:12:58 am »
Fred Kerley looks a new superstar in the making. I think years of no one really getting close to Bolt (and I dont think Kerley will either) has stripped the glamour out of 100m. The last Olympics was fairly underwhelming for the event but Kerley does look marketable and like he could feasibly run a 9.68 - 9.70 at some stage.

Van Niekerk is the lost star of Athletics that needed to be the torch bearer post-Bolt. His 400m WR was every bit as good and wow as Bolts two records, but injuries have robbed him.

Theres already been shenanigans in the doping tent - 400m Runner Randolph Ross, American, got caught tampering with the anti-doping process and has been banned.

Kenyan Cherono has also been banned. The name will ring a bell for any marathon followers as he has won Boston and Chicago before. Failed doping test.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 am »
Watched the 100m and this whole championships feels very low key. Presumably their evening session is warped up relatively early given it was still light. Stadium doesnt look that big either.

Seems like the best GB medal options are in the middle distance events? Asher-Smith looked good earlier but will be tough to beat the Jamaicans.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:39:13 am
Watched the 100m and this whole championships feels very low key. Presumably their evening session is warped up relatively early given it was still light. Stadium doesnt look that big either.

Seems like the best GB medal options are in the middle distance events? Asher-Smith looked good earlier but will be tough to beat the Jamaicans.

I actually live about 5 minutes away from the stadium, it's a bit weird to have something like this happening in my hometown since the metro area is just over 200,000.

Our town is probably the biggest hub for athletics, Nike started here with Phil Knight (Nike founder) running track at the University of Oregon, we usually get the Olympic Trials, NCAA National championships, basically all the big track events in the US, our city is known as Track Town USA, and the University of Oregon which owns the stadium (Hayward Field) is known as being a historic track power in college sports.  There is also a lot of mixed feelings around this event since the stadium could be viewed as a vanity project for Phil Knight.   

The stadium used to have very old wooden grandstands, people used to be able to come and run on the track during public hours, now it's sort of lost the hometown feel and instead just feels like a monument to Nike.  I think they thought that the stands would be filled, but the prices have been ridiculous and I think a lot of the local support just feels a bit jaded. 

On a positive note the weather has been great, last summer we had a ridiculous amount of heat, our summer this year has been very mild, temps have been in around 77-81 F.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 am »
I knew about the Nike/Oregon link but didnt realise all that. Are you going to watch any of it? How much are tickets?
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 am »
I might go since it looks like prices through the ticket resell market are better now, I just checked and it looks like they're running in the low $100s, I think originally they were going at about $140.  I've simply been busy, but I might go later this week.  I would love to go with my dad since he was a middle distance runner, but he's now having problems getting around (knees), plus I think he likes watching the camera work.

We're a college town, so we get our fair share of international students, but it's been pretty cool to have all the visitors from different countries. 

Phil Knight basically runs things at the University, from my perspective it's been a love/hate relationship, college sports are huge in the U.S, I went to the University, my dad was professor here, so the university is pretty central to my life growing up and even today.  Knight has donated a TON of money to both the academic and the athletic side of the university, but it's also meant that he has way more sway about how things are run at a public university, this doesn't even get to the issue of Nike labor/business practices. 

This event is like the culminating event for his life, he's in the 80s, so there are a ton of legacy issues involved here.


Edit:  I actually checked out some the prices for later in the upcoming week, they get a lot better so I'll probably be going later this week (honestly I just assumed the prices would be higher than it would be worth it to me)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:33 am by spartan2785 »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 am »
Interesting thanks. And strange that this has been the first World Championships to have been held in the US. I thought theyd had it once before but I think Im thinking of Edmonton.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,935
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:12:58 am
Fred Kerley looks a new superstar in the making. I think years of no one really getting close to Bolt (and I dont think Kerley will either) has stripped the glamour out of 100m. The last Olympics was fairly underwhelming for the event but Kerley does look marketable and like he could feasibly run a 9.68 - 9.70 at some stage.

Van Niekerk is the lost star of Athletics that needed to be the torch bearer post-Bolt. His 400m WR was every bit as good and wow as Bolts two records, but injuries have robbed him.

Theres already been shenanigans in the doping tent - 400m Runner Randolph Ross, American, got caught tampering with the anti-doping process and has been banned.

Kenyan Cherono has also been banned. The name will ring a bell for any marathon followers as he has won Boston and Chicago before. Failed doping test.

I agree with the Van Nierkerk world record that is /was phenomenal and it will be hard for someone to break that. Also he's a Liverpool fan.  ;D

Warholm is the man though. Dominating the 400m Hurdles and has won everything for the past 5 years and broke the world record that stood since 92 last year.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,358
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:59:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:03:21 pm
I agree with the Van Nierkerk world record that is /was phenomenal and it will be hard for someone to break that. Also he's a Liverpool fan.  ;D

Warholm is the man though. Dominating the 400m Hurdles and has won everything for the past 5 years and broke the world record that stood since 92 last year.

Yes, due the special shows they all wear now.

Look at the records, and you'll many of them have been broken recently.  It's a bit of a joke really - like the time when all the swimming records went, because of the go-fasters suits they were wearing.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,018
  • Scrubbers
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quite enjoying the champs this year.  I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media. 

Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me).  Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final.  Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:38:43 am
Quite enjoying the champs this year.  I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media. 

Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me).  Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final.  Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!

Was reading how he had the world leading time this year. Cant say Id heard much of him before! Hope he can handle the occasion. Must be cool to have a vested interest and seeing someone you know be that good!

Does Keely Hodgkinson have a chance or is everyone else fighting for Silver behind the American with the shirt name Ive forgotten!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 