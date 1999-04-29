hopefully a lot more than 200M.. as we were on195M in our last deal and United were 8-10M ahead of us before and they also have a new deal. Does anyone have an idea what they are getting ?



United signed a 5 year deal with Team Viewer that was worth 235M. 1st year was 2021/22. 47M per year. So 7M more than us last season and this season. But at least 3M less the next 3 seasons.Pretty much equivalent to each other. Therell ultimately be some performance related element but to think weve closed the gap and potentially over taken United for shirt sponsorship is great news. That wouldnt have been thought of being at all likely 5-7 years ago.We are also comparable with Barcelonas new deal, though theres is wrapped up in shirt sponsorship, ground name and training kit sponsor. Barcelonas 4 year deal with Spotify is rumoured to be about 60M per year. Worth remembering that the training kit deal we signed with AXA in 2019 was worth a reported 20M per season. That deal was expanded a year or so ago to cover the training ground.I think Bayern and Chelsea potentially have shirt sponsorship deals expiring over the next few seasons. Will be interesting to see what they get. However our deal with SC looks competitive compared with other recent deals.