Author Topic: Standard chartered for four more years  (Read 2325 times)

Standard chartered for four more years
« on: July 14, 2022, 08:15:59 am »
Reported  in the athletic a new four year deal until 2027 with a substantial increase on the deal , the current one was £40 million .
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2022, 08:34:46 am »
and of all places LinkedIn, not the amount though
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #2 on: July 14, 2022, 08:49:55 am »
Good to get the deal done before the last season of the contract starts. SC would be free to talk to other clubs on a Bosman free in January. We might wonder about the money, but we'd definitely feel bad if we opened Twitter next May and find Standard Chartered plastered all over a Real Madrid or PSG shirt.

Any news of the medical?
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #3 on: July 14, 2022, 08:51:13 am »
No lean pics?
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #4 on: July 14, 2022, 08:53:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July 14, 2022, 08:49:55 am
Good to get the deal done before the last season of the contract starts. SC would be free to talk to other clubs on a Bosman free in January. We might wonder about the money, but we'd definitely feel bad if we opened Twitter next May and find Standard Chartered plastered all over a Real Madrid or PSG shirt.

Any news of the medical?
This isnt like buying a player you know?





There's no need for a medical for contract extensions ;D

Good to get it sorted quickly. Would've been nice to get another sponsor but given some of the alternatives were even worse than SC (e.g. Crypto) this is the best outcome. Pearce hasn't reported the amount so it'll be a guessing game now.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #5 on: July 14, 2022, 08:56:28 am »
So an extra £10mil a year from £40mil to £50mil?
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #6 on: July 14, 2022, 09:13:31 am »
£50million/59million per year

Will make it 3rd highest in the world if this is to be believed:

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/03/ranked-11-most-lucrative-shirt-sponsor.html
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #7 on: July 14, 2022, 09:14:11 am »
The attention of Latty and his commercial team is now likely to turn to realising an uplift in the club's shirt sleeve sponsorship deal, currently held by Expedia and valued at £10m per season, with the current contract expiring at the end of this coming season.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2022, 09:35:33 am »
Wasnt this supposed to be worth around 55-60m £? Thats what were being reported before.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #9 on: July 14, 2022, 09:41:23 am »
Joyce says "in excess of £200m over 4 years" so who knows what the actual figure is.
If I had to guess it would be low to mid 50's, otherwise it would "around 250m over 4 years" or something similar.



Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #10 on: July 14, 2022, 09:55:00 am »
so at a minimum it's 10-12 million extra a year for the next 4 years
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #11 on: July 14, 2022, 09:58:50 am »
#SCstays - excellent hashtag.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #12 on: July 14, 2022, 10:04:06 am »
good news the more the club brings in the better.. and im sure that SC can afford it with the increase in interest rates the banks are charging home owners
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #13 on: July 14, 2022, 10:10:41 am »
Never in doubt. Glad we didn't end up with a cryptocurrency sponsor
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #14 on: July 14, 2022, 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 14, 2022, 10:10:41 am
Never in doubt. Glad we didn't end up with a cryptocurrency sponsor
This is the only correct answer. SC aren't squeaky clean but having a betting sponsor or a crypto trader is even worse.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #15 on: July 14, 2022, 10:17:34 am »
Crypto itself is a pretty broad brush, adds Hogan. There are lots of different elements that are within the industry. Its still a nascent industry which is going through some difficult times currently.

I would never say never in terms of us never partnering with an organisation thats involved in crypto but I think there are areas where we probably wouldnt partner in and others where we possibly would.

https://theathletic.com/3422768/2022/07/14/liverpool-standard-chartered-crypto/
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #16 on: July 14, 2022, 10:18:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 14, 2022, 09:55:00 am
so at a minimum it's 10-12 million extra a year for the next 4 years
Our increase in the shirt sponsorship is more than what the Ev bring in each year for it.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #17 on: July 14, 2022, 10:19:23 am »
I dont care because its not my P & L sheet but Im surprised its not a bit higher - apparently its about a 20% rise which is cheap for them when you consider the amount of exposure and position it puts them in now vs where we were when they signed their last deal
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #18 on: July 14, 2022, 10:51:37 am »
I know it's not hugely important but I would have liked a change to something that looks a little bit better on the shirts, the SC logo is drab.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #19 on: July 14, 2022, 10:52:11 am »
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #20 on: July 14, 2022, 10:54:43 am »
" With a Standard Charter on my chest, these are men ,our sponsorship best"
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #21 on: July 14, 2022, 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 14, 2022, 08:56:28 am
So an extra £10mil a year from £40mil to £50mil?

Is this a baseline with achievement bonuses added on top?
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #22 on: July 14, 2022, 11:32:15 am »
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #23 on: July 14, 2022, 12:25:52 pm »
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #24 on: July 14, 2022, 12:28:40 pm »
Where's the Standard Bellingham money, John??
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #25 on: July 14, 2022, 01:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July 14, 2022, 09:41:23 am
Joyce says "in excess of £200m over 4 years" so who knows what the actual figure is.
If I had to guess it would be low to mid 50's, otherwise it would "around 250m over 4 years" or something similar.

hopefully a lot more than 200M.. as we were on195M in our last deal and United were 8-10M ahead of us before and they also have a new deal. Does anyone have an idea what they are getting ?
according to these numbers  the new 3rd postion will only be temporary as others renegotiate.
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/03/ranked-11-most-lucrative-shirt-sponsor.html

good to have stability and an increase..

if the ringmarked money for the Bellingham contract is separate then I say bring it on!  ::) ::)  Like @newterp says!
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #26 on: July 14, 2022, 01:10:30 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 14, 2022, 10:51:37 am
I know it's not hugely important but I would have liked a change to something that looks a little bit better on the shirts, the SC logo is drab.

In my eyes, contact renewals are like a new signing.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #27 on: July 14, 2022, 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 14, 2022, 01:10:30 pm
In my eyes, contact renewals are like a new signing.

Boooooooooooooooo!!
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #28 on: July 14, 2022, 01:29:41 pm »
10m increase per year doesn't sound like much is it

maybe the deal is structured to our performance like how we deal with our playing staff.

goals, clean sheets and CL bonuses might be additional on top of the yearly payments.  :P
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #29 on: July 14, 2022, 01:36:51 pm »
A 25% increase is pretty good.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #30 on: July 14, 2022, 01:57:06 pm »
Increase in money is good but I would've liked another sponsor.  A bank sponsor is soo last decade.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #31 on: July 14, 2022, 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 14, 2022, 01:57:06 pm
Increase in money is good but I would've liked another sponsor.  A bank sponsor is soo last decade.

I wish we had an NFT sponsor.

Everyone would be totally behind that!
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #32 on: July 14, 2022, 02:31:28 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on July 14, 2022, 01:08:38 pm
hopefully a lot more than 200M.. as we were on195M in our last deal and United were 8-10M ahead of us before and they also have a new deal. Does anyone have an idea what they are getting ?
according to these numbers  the new 3rd postion will only be temporary as others renegotiate.
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/03/ranked-11-most-lucrative-shirt-sponsor.html

good to have stability and an increase..

if the ringmarked money for the Bellingham contract is separate then I say bring it on!  ::) ::)  Like @newterp says!

Everyone reports our existing deal as being £40m a year so this is at least a £10m a year increase.

One reason why Utd are getting such guse sums is that they are generally going for lesser known brands like Teamviewer who are desperate for the attention. They know they won't have the cash to renew but it gives them a shot in the arm.

Not sure I want to go down the line of taking the highest bidder every 3/4 years as you end up having to take progressively worse sponsors.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #33 on: July 14, 2022, 02:45:54 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on July 14, 2022, 01:08:38 pm
hopefully a lot more than 200M.. as we were on195M in our last deal and United were 8-10M ahead of us before and they also have a new deal. Does anyone have an idea what they are getting ?

United signed a 5 year deal with Team Viewer that was worth 235M. 1st year was 2021/22. 47M per year. So 7M more than us last season and this season. But at least 3M less the next 3 seasons.

Pretty much equivalent to each other. Therell ultimately be some performance related element but to think weve closed the gap and potentially over taken United for shirt sponsorship is great news. That wouldnt have been thought of being at all likely 5-7 years ago.

We are also comparable with Barcelonas new deal, though theres is wrapped up in shirt sponsorship, ground name and training kit sponsor. Barcelonas 4 year deal with Spotify is rumoured to be about 60M per year. Worth remembering that the training kit deal we signed with AXA in 2019 was worth a reported 20M per season. That deal was expanded a year or so ago to cover the training ground.

I think Bayern and Chelsea potentially have shirt sponsorship deals expiring over the next few seasons. Will be interesting to see what they get. However our deal with SC looks competitive compared with other recent deals.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #34 on: July 14, 2022, 02:48:47 pm »
I'd be very surprised if United's deal doesn't have some sort of penalty clause for not being in the CL. Their Adidas deal has clauses in it.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #35 on: July 14, 2022, 02:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 14, 2022, 02:31:28 pm
Everyone reports our existing deal as being £40m a year so this is at least a £10m a year increase.

One reason why Utd are getting such guse sums is that they are generally going for lesser known brands like Teamviewer who are desperate for the attention. They know they won't have the cash to renew but it gives them a shot in the arm.

Not sure I want to go down the line of taking the highest bidder every 3/4 years as you end up having to take progressively worse sponsors.
Quote from: Jookie on July 14, 2022, 02:45:54 pm
United signed a 5 year deal with Team Viewer that was worth 235M. 1st year was 2021/22. 47M per year. So 7M more than us last season and this season. But at least 3M less the next 3 seasons.

Pretty much equivalent to each other. Therell ultimately be some performance related element but to think weve closed the gap and potentially over taken United for shirt sponsorship is great news. That wouldnt have been thought of being at all likely 5-7 years ago.

We are also comparable with Barcelonas new deal, though theres is wrapped up in shirt sponsorship, ground name and training kit sponsor. Barcelonas 4 year deal with Spotify is rumoured to be about 60M per year. Worth remembering that the training kit deal we signed with AXA in 2019 was worth a reported 20M per season. That deal was expanded a year or so ago to cover the training ground.

I think Bayern and Chelsea potentially have shirt sponsorship deals expiring over the next few seasons. Will be interesting to see what they get. However our deal with SC looks competitive compared with other recent deals.

Quote from: CraigDS on July 14, 2022, 02:48:47 pm
I'd be very surprised if United's deal doesn't have some sort of penalty clause for not being in the CL. Their Adidas deal has clauses in it.

All good points.

Also sounds like out deal is more than 50m - probably like 52.5 or something.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #36 on: July 14, 2022, 03:11:27 pm »
Also includes the Women's team.

Quote
Liverpool have announced a new four-year deal to extend their partnership with shirt sponsors Standard Chartered. Will take the partnership to 17 seasons - until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. Agreement also includes sponsorship of the womens team.
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #37 on: July 14, 2022, 04:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 14, 2022, 01:36:51 pm
A 25% increase is pretty good.
Yeah, looks pretty standard to me
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #38 on: July 14, 2022, 05:15:59 pm »
Re: Standard chartered for four more years
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:58:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 14, 2022, 10:19:23 am
I dont care because its not my P & L sheet but Im surprised its not a bit higher - apparently its about a 20% rise which is cheap for them when you consider the amount of exposure and position it puts them in now vs where we were when they signed their last deal

20% increase while theres talk of a coming global recession is decent. Other clubs are seeing no rise or even reduced deals. Maybe a crypto Ponzi scheme would have offered more, but theres also risk to be measured. SC offer lower risk and we already have a business relationship. Their access to global markets is likely valuable to our club too.

Also, £40m to £50m is a 25% increase not 20%...

And if its £52m+ then thats 30%+.
