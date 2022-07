Joyce says "in excess of £200m over 4 years" so who knows what the actual figure is.

If I had to guess it would be low to mid 50's, otherwise it would "around 250m over 4 years" or something similar.



hopefully a lot more than 200M.. as we were on195M in our last deal and United were 8-10M ahead of us before and they also have a new deal. Does anyone have an idea what they are getting ?according to these numbers the new 3rd postion will only be temporary as others renegotiate.good to have stability and an increase..if the ringmarked money for the Bellingham contract is separate then I say bring it on!Like @newterp says!