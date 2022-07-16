« previous next »
Tim Westwood accused of forced sex

Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
July 16, 2022, 11:48:11 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 09:13:59 am
Very sure.  I'm currently reading a book about Massive and Bristol at the moment and 3D is actually quoted saying Westwood was important to their career early on.  I live about five minutes walk from Del Naja and used to go clubbing during the whole Wild Bunch thing, Westwood was always hanging around members of that group.  He ran a pirate station and used to play their early stuff before anyone else.

Which book is that mate? Wouldnt mind reading it if its any good. I missed that wild bunch era but my best mate shared a flat with Grant Marshall a few years before all that when the Dug Out was the place to be and The Pop Group was Bristols eminent band
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
July 16, 2022, 04:09:07 pm
They would have made it anyway

Fucking Massive Attack. Be serious
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
July 16, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
Ill find the link on Amazon, It talks about The Pop Group quite a bit.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Massive-Attack-Out-Comfort-Zone/dp/1910089729/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?crid=1IP7KBSVUG5DU&keywords=massive+attack&qid=1657984063&sprefix=massive+attack%2Caps%2C65&sr=8-2

Its a translation of a French book and its iffy at times, still a good read though.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
July 16, 2022, 04:17:43 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2022, 04:09:07 pm
They would have made it anyway

Fucking Massive Attack. Be serious

Im just saying what I actually know. They probably would of made it, theyre one of  THE great British bands. I didnt speak to any of them, but I spoke to people that hung around with them all the time, including the dude that produced Blue Lines.

Tim Westwood is clearly an arsehole, but he was there all the time during the soundstage stuff and after, he took their tapes away and played them on his radio station. Neneh Cherry was there every other weekend. He played her stuff early on. 3D basically wrote Manchild.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
July 16, 2022, 07:49:40 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
Ill find the link on Amazon, It talks about The Pop Group quite a bit.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Massive-Attack-Out-Comfort-Zone/dp/1910089729/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?crid=1IP7KBSVUG5DU&keywords=massive+attack&qid=1657984063&sprefix=massive+attack%2Caps%2C65&sr=8-2

Its a translation of a French book and its iffy at times, still a good read though.

Cheers!
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
Today at 03:09:39 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 04:17:43 pm
Im just saying what I actually know. They probably would of made it, theyre one of  THE great British bands. I didnt speak to any of them, but I spoke to people that hung around with them all the time, including the dude that produced Blue Lines.

Tim Westwood is clearly an arsehole, but he was there all the time during the soundstage stuff and after, he took their tapes away and played them on his radio station. Neneh Cherry was there every other weekend. He played her stuff early on. 3D basically wrote Manchild.

Plot twist: it was about Tim Westwood
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
Today at 04:47:37 pm
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
Today at 07:50:36 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:47:37 pm
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.

And that's the worst kind.
