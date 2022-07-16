They would have made it anyway
Fucking Massive Attack. Be serious
Im just saying what I actually know. They probably would of made it, theyre one of THE great British bands. I didnt speak to any of them, but I spoke to people that hung around with them all the time, including the dude that produced Blue Lines.
Tim Westwood is clearly an arsehole, but he was there all the time during the soundstage stuff and after, he took their tapes away and played them on his radio station. Neneh Cherry was there every other weekend. He played her stuff early on. 3D basically wrote Manchild.