Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,000
2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.

If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.

Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc
Youngest Son of Skittle
bryanod
Thush
Prof
WillG.LFC
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Bored
Cape_Tear
Skittle
amir87
Emerald Red
RJH
redforlife
Grobbellrevell
The G in Gerrard
Port_Vale_Lad
Black Bull Nova
bradders1011

CHAMPIONSHIP

GreatEx
mickitez
Sami
Shelts
Carllfc
Olly
Rhino
vivabobbygraham
sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader
Gerry Attrick
jackh
XabiArt
Garrus
Crosby Nick
Keita Success
Vishwa Atma
gary75
CornerFlag
bobinhood


Due to quite a few people dropping out, we've just about got enough players for the 2 head to head divisions. There are currently no players for League One, so hopefully we can entice a few newbies.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.

New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August :wave

For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0

And last seasons prediction thread  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0

Suggestions for improvement always welcome  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:10 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,000
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:43:39 am »
Trying to think of more effective rules around how to deal with non posting.

I've basically been winging it the last few seasons when deciding whether a player is removed or not, and if it is late in the season, just not bothering as it is too much hassle to go back and edit previous scores.

I was thinking along the lines of 5 consecutive rounds, or 10 in total means automatic expulsion.

Any suggestions are welcome.
XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
  • The passmaster.
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:34 am »
Champion in my first year playing, got to carry on haven't I?

In.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm »
In.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:43:39 am
Trying to think of more effective rules around how to deal with non posting.

I've basically been winging it the last few seasons when deciding whether a player is removed or not, and if it is late in the season, just not bothering as it is too much hassle to go back and edit previous scores.

I was thinking along the lines of 5 consecutive rounds, or 10 in total means automatic expulsion.

Any suggestions are welcome.

No clever ideas on when to remove people, since any rule is as arbitrary as any other, but what do you actually do when you remove players? Does the replacement from the lower division take over the removed player's scores? With ten missed entries, would they then be certain to be relegated? Or do you recompute all the previous scores using the new player's predictions? Wouldn't this, on the other hand, potentially deny someone a title or survival through no fault of their own? If someone missed their tenth entry in the penultimate round, everyone else's scores would be affected.

Anyway, like I said, I have nothing constructive to offer, so I'm rambling instead. ;D
