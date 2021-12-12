Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.
The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP. If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.
Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -PREMIER LEAGUEBarneylfc
Youngest Son of Skittle
bryanod
Thush
Prof
WillG.LFC
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Bored
Cape_Tear
Skittle
amir87
Emerald Red
RJH
redforlife
Grobbellrevell
The G in Gerrard
Port_Vale_Lad
Black Bull Nova
bradders1011CHAMPIONSHIP
GreatEx
mickitez
Sami
Shelts
Carllfc
Olly
Rhino
vivabobbygraham
sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader
Gerry Attrick
jackhXabiArt
Garrus
Crosby Nick
Keita Success
Vishwa Atma
gary75
CornerFlag
bobinhood
Due to quite a few people dropping out, we've just about got enough players for the 2 head to head divisions. There are currently no players for League One, so hopefully we can entice a few newbies.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.
New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August
For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0
And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0
Suggestions for improvement always welcome