Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 28605 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1640 on: May 27, 2023, 02:23:44 pm »
vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Kostas
Milner
Ox
Curtis
Diaz
Gakpo
Mo

FS: 2-3
FG: Curtis
DP: 2
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1641 on: May 27, 2023, 08:08:34 pm »
Vs Southampton

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Tsimikas

Jones
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1642 on: May 28, 2023, 06:24:03 am »
vs Southampton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 4
« Reply #1643 on: May 28, 2023, 08:47:40 am »
vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1644 on: May 28, 2023, 09:22:33 am »
Vs Southampton

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1645 on: May 28, 2023, 09:46:32 am »
Southampton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Jones
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1646 on: May 28, 2023, 10:08:06 am »
v Southampton

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Milner Jones
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 5-0 LFC
First goal: Firmino
DP: 6

Dead Rubber Game for me and for both teams. Quick thanks to Bo and Barney for putting this on each year. See you next season.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1647 on: May 28, 2023, 11:23:43 am »
Southampton

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Milner Fabinho Jones
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 0 - 2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4

Cheers for all the graft running the comps this season boys. Appreciated.  8)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1648 on: May 28, 2023, 11:38:13 am »
                              vs Southampton


                                     Alisson

                    Trent  Matip  Virgil  Tsimikas

                          Elliott  Fabinho  Jones

                            Salah   Gakpo   Diaz
 
 
                           Score: 3-0 Liverpool 
   
                              First goal: Salah

                                   DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1649 on: May 28, 2023, 02:33:37 pm »
Vs Southampton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Jones
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 Liverpool
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1650 on: May 28, 2023, 03:34:04 pm »
Just mental maths, so I could be wrong.

BoRed leads by 1 point after the line ups.
1 or 0 cards wins Bored the league title.
A final score of anything that isn't 3-0 coupled with 4,5,6,7 or 8 DP wins the league for Barneylfc.
RJH can win the league with a 3-0 final score and 8,9 or 10 DP.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1651 on: May 28, 2023, 03:38:33 pm »
A DP of 10 or more would do nicely, too, as long as it's not 3-0.

Still very small chance of winning the PL with a high DP or 3-1 FT (or some weird scenario involving Gakpo coming off the bench to score).

Relegations seems to be down to a six-pointer between bradders and Wabaoolah unless redforlife loses to the minimum home score.

The variety of entries is such that I'm not even going to try to work out the permutations for BoRed's Cup. ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1652 on: May 28, 2023, 05:15:05 pm »
All down to cards now.

BoRed needs 0 or 4+ in the second half.
RJH out of the running.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1653 on: May 28, 2023, 05:55:11 pm »
No chance now, never understood players getting booked in dead rubbers.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1654 on: May 28, 2023, 06:32:56 pm »
Congrats to Barney, joezydudek and vivabobbygraham on winning the overall league, Premier League and BoRed's Cup, respectively. Final standings to follow.

4 was literally the only DP that would result me losing both the overall league and the PL. Awful day, topped off by Everton avoiding the drop yet again.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1655 on: May 28, 2023, 10:19:01 pm »
Delighted to see it out. Picking Darwin over Salah a few weeks ago would've haunted me forever  :D

Also delighted I didn't get the starting 11 spot on or I'd never have heard the end of it  ;D

Final tables and scores will be updated tomorrow.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1656 on: May 28, 2023, 10:20:44 pm »
Only the 2nd player to win back to back, and the first since Rushy 15 years ago  :wave
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1657 on: May 28, 2023, 11:56:44 pm »
The final day of the season sees joezydudek confirmed as the new Premier League champions, while bradders1011 wins the relegation six-pointer and climbs out of the relegation zone at the expense of Wabaloolah.

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v CornerTakenQuickly 15-7
BoRed v KeegansPerm 12-13
joezydudek v mushi007 12-10
Kopite1971 v Garrus 13-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v redforlife 0-10
Wabaloolah v bradders1011 9-12
mickitez v Ycuzz 8-7
Mivi v Vishwa Atma 6-0 (Mivi loses to the minimum away score)
RJH v Buck Pete 10-11
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka 9-0

Final Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

564   476   +088   75   joezydudek C
598   507   +091   70   BoRed
593   466   +127   66   Barneylfc
606   555   +051   65   vivabobbygraham (1)
584   577   +007   59   Garrus (1)
563   553   +010   57   Buck Pete (2)
583   528   +055   57   Kopite1971 (1)
599   540   +059   56   RJH
471   515   -044   55   Vishwa Atma (8 )
561   571   -010   53   Ycuzz (1)
548   544   +004   52   CornerTakenQuickly
608   564   +044   51   KeegansPerm
513   539   -026   50   Ndeyanka (4)
563   564   -001   49   redforlife
579   555   +024   48   Mivi (1)
546   540   +006   48   bradders1011
591   603   -012   48   mushi007 (1)
571   588   -017   46   Wabaloolah (1) R
528   572   -044   46   mickitez (3) R
132   544   -412   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (29) R

Thank you all for taking part and posting regularly, hope to see you all again next season!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1658 on: May 29, 2023, 12:04:11 am »
If you want to wait for official confirmation for the BoRed Cup I'll be doing my scores tomorrow, but 3 championship entries as follows

Olly 13
Cape Tear 10
Sinyoro 11
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1659 on: May 29, 2023, 12:29:03 am »
It can wait, but no doubt vbg won it.

Are we down to 22 regulars?
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1660 on: May 29, 2023, 08:56:42 am »
Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2023, 12:29:03 am
It can wait, but no doubt vbg won it.

Are we down to 22 regulars?

Seems that way, jackh comes and goes so 22.5  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1661 on: May 29, 2023, 10:34:42 am »
v Southampton A

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Jones
Milner
Salah
Jota
Firmino

FG - Jota
FS - Southampton 4 - 4 Liverpool (Ward-Prowse, Sulemana x 2, Armstrong; Jota x 2, Firmino, Gakpo)
DP - 4 (Tsimikas, Elliott)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1662 on: May 29, 2023, 10:37:21 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Southampton

Barneylfc pips BoRed at the winning post to take a 2nd league title on the bounce by a single point. That's the beef with Stoke in 2015 finally settled  :D

Thanks to everyone for playing, and hopefully you all will return for the 23rd edition of the LFC Prediction League in August  :wave 

01   15   822   Barneylfc  :champ
02   12   821   BoRed
03   10   810   RJH
04   13   793   Kopite1971
05   13   791   KeegansPerm
06   09   787   Wabaloolah
07   10   786   mushi007
08   14   783   Garrus
09   13   769   ollyfrom.tv
10   12   766   joezydudek
11   10   753   Cape_Tear
12   07   752   CornerTakenQuickly
13   10   743   redforlife
14   07   739   Ycuzz
15   09   730   vivabobbygraham
16   06   725   Mivi
17   11   724   Sinyoro
18   00   723   Ndeyanka
19   08   721   mickitez
20   12   702   bradders1011
21   11   697   Buck Pete
22   00   645   Vishwa Atma
23   00   552   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader
26   00   102   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman
28   00   13   Matt_Red
29   00   13   StigenKeegan


Top Scorers - Barneylfc (15)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1663 on: May 29, 2023, 10:38:56 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

And just to complete the formalities in the Championship, congratulations to Ollyfrom.tv who goes up as champion.

01   13   769   ollyfrom.tv :champ
02   10   753   Cape_Tear P
03   11   724   Sinyoro P
--------------------------------
04   00   552   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1664 on: May 29, 2023, 10:40:15 am »
TOP SCORERS

No prizes for this, but all the top scorers throughout the season

Barneylfc   31   29   24   23   18   17   15   15   14   14   11
Sinyoro   28   25   23   23   16   15   12   12   11      
BoRed   27   23   18   18   18   17   15   15   11      
joezydudek   24   23   23   19   15   11   11            
Kopite1971   25   25   24   18   16   11               
Mivi   31   23   19   17   16                  
mickitez   26   24   23   19   19                  
ollyfrom.tv   25   23   19   17   11                  
Ndeyanka   35   23   18   15                     
Ycuzz   33   23   14   11                     
Wabaloolah   26   23   14   11                     
Garrus   26   18   17   11                     
vivabobbygraham   24   19   18   16                     
RJH   22   21   18   16                     
KeegansPerm   19   18   16   14                     
bradders1011   34   22   11                        
redforlife   23   21   15                        
tommy LFC   29   26                           
LovelyCushionedHeader   19   18                           
CornerTakenQuickly   18   17                           
mushi007   14   11                           
Cape_Tear    18                              
jackh   17                              
Vishwa Atma   16                              
Le Westelaro   15                              
Buck Pete   14                              
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1665 on: May 29, 2023, 10:46:34 am »
2022/23

League: Barneylfc
Prem: joezydudek
Championship: Ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: Sinyoro
BoRed Cup: vivabobbygraham


Just awaiting official confirmation of vivabobbygraham's crowning of the most consistent player of the season, but it looks like we're going to have 6 different winners for only the 2nd time.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1666 on: May 29, 2023, 05:47:35 pm »
In the end, BoRed's Cup came down to just three of four points, but vivabobbygraham managed to hold on to the top spot.

Final standings:

15.87   vivabobbygraham
15.81   Barneylfc
15.79   BoRed
15.77   jackh
15.73   Vishwa Atma
15.72   mushi007
15.69   Cape_Tear
15.66   Garrus
15.58   RJH
15.55   Kopite1971
15.51   KeegansPerm
15.49   Buck Pete
15.43   Wabaloolah
15.10   Mivi
15.08   ollyfrom.tv
15.06   Ndeyanka
15.02   joezydudek
14.78   Ycuzz
14.78   Sinyoro
14.71   mickitez
14.46   CornerTakenQuickly
14.29   redforlife
13.50   bradders1011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1667 on: May 29, 2023, 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 29, 2023, 10:37:21 am
Thanks to everyone for playing, and hopefully you all will return for the 23rd edition of the LFC Prediction League in August  :wave 

Second this. If we're down to just 22 regulars, we'll struggle to keep this going, particularly the Premier League.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1668 on: May 30, 2023, 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2023, 05:49:46 pm
Second this. If we're down to just 22 regulars, we'll struggle to keep this going, particularly the Premier League.
i am in
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1669 on: May 31, 2023, 12:55:51 am »
Quote from: BoRed on May 29, 2023, 05:47:35 pm
In the end, BoRed's Cup came down to just three of four points, but vivabobbygraham managed to hold on to the top spot.

Final standings:

15.87   vivabobbygraham
15.81   Barneylfc
15.79   BoRed
15.77   jackh
15.73   Vishwa Atma
15.72   mushi007
15.69   Cape_Tear
15.66   Garrus
15.58   RJH
15.55   Kopite1971
15.51   KeegansPerm
15.49   Buck Pete
15.43   Wabaloolah
15.10   Mivi
15.08   ollyfrom.tv
15.06   Ndeyanka
15.02   joezydudek
14.78   Ycuzz
14.78   Sinyoro
14.71   mickitez
14.46   CornerTakenQuickly
14.29   redforlife
13.50   bradders1011

Not a clue how this cup is won but I'll take it. Broke my cherry. Yay.  :champ Thanks Bo, thanks barney for a whole season of fun and frolics. I'd also like to thank my wives, Priscilla, Greta and Madge, my children, Indigo, Clementine, Rita, Sue and Bob, too. My dogs, Bouncer, Rebel and Claude, the cats, Flossie, Mildred, Psycho, the rabbit...
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1670 on: May 31, 2023, 09:20:51 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on May 31, 2023, 12:55:51 am
Not a clue how this cup is won but I'll take it.

;D

It's simply your points per entry throughout the season, so people who post inconsistently still get rewarded if they consistently score high. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1671 on: June 15, 2023, 10:15:21 am »
Here are the Premier League fixtures for the next season:

Round 1
Barneylfc v vivabobbygraham
BoRed v RJH
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma
Cape_Tear v mushi007
CornerTakenQuickly v Ndeyanka
Garrus v Mivi
KeegansPerm v Kopite1971
ollyfrom.tv v Ycuzz
redforlife v bradders1011
Sinyoro v joezydudek

Round 2
bradders1011 v KeegansPerm
joezydudek v BoRed
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete
Mivi v Barneylfc
mushi007 v CornerTakenQuickly
Ndeyanka v redforlife
RJH v Sinyoro
Vishwa Atma v ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham v Garrus
Ycuzz v Cape_Tear

Round 3
Barneylfc v Vishwa Atma
BoRed v Kopite1971
Buck Pete v joezydudek
Cape_Tear v vivabobbygraham
CornerTakenQuickly v bradders1011
Garrus v mushi007
KeegansPerm v Ycuzz
ollyfrom.tv v RJH
redforlife v Mivi
Sinyoro v Ndeyanka

Round 4
BoRed v ollyfrom.tv
Buck Pete v Barneylfc
Cape_Tear v redforlife
CornerTakenQuickly v Vishwa Atma
Garrus v RJH
joezydudek v Ycuzz
Mivi v bradders1011
mushi007 v vivabobbygraham
Ndeyanka v Kopite1971
Sinyoro v KeegansPerm

Round 5
Barneylfc v Garrus
bradders1011 v joezydudek
KeegansPerm v BoRed
Kopite1971 v mushi007
ollyfrom.tv v Cape_Tear
redforlife v Buck Pete
RJH v CornerTakenQuickly
Vishwa Atma v Sinyoro
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka
Ycuzz v Mivi

Round 6
BoRed v Vishwa Atma
Buck Pete v KeegansPerm
Cape_Tear v Barneylfc
CornerTakenQuickly v ollyfrom.tv
Garrus v bradders1011
joezydudek v Kopite1971
Mivi v vivabobbygraham
mushi007 v Ycuzz
Ndeyanka v RJH
Sinyoro v redforlife

Round 7
Barneylfc v BoRed
bradders1011 v Cape_Tear
KeegansPerm v mushi007
Kopite1971 v Garrus
ollyfrom.tv v joezydudek
redforlife v CornerTakenQuickly
RJH v Buck Pete
Vishwa Atma v Mivi
vivabobbygraham v Sinyoro
Ycuzz v Ndeyanka

Round 8
BoRed v Ndeyanka
Cape_Tear v Mivi
CornerTakenQuickly v Garrus
joezydudek v RJH
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc
Kopite1971 v Sinyoro
mushi007 v Vishwa Atma
ollyfrom.tv v Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham v redforlife
Ycuzz v bradders1011

Round 9
Barneylfc v Ycuzz
bradders1011 v vivabobbygraham
Buck Pete v CornerTakenQuickly
Garrus v BoRed
Mivi v KeegansPerm
Ndeyanka v Cape_Tear
redforlife v joezydudek
RJH v mushi007
Sinyoro v ollyfrom.tv
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971

Round 10
Barneylfc v CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed v Sinyoro
bradders1011 v mushi007
Cape_Tear v Kopite1971
Garrus v Buck Pete
joezydudek v Vishwa Atma
Mivi v RJH
ollyfrom.tv v Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham v KeegansPerm
Ycuzz v redforlife

Round 11
Buck Pete v vivabobbygraham
CornerTakenQuickly v joezydudek
KeegansPerm v Cape_Tear
Kopite1971 v ollyfrom.tv
mushi007 v Mivi
Ndeyanka v Barneylfc
redforlife v BoRed
RJH v bradders1011
Sinyoro v Ycuzz
Vishwa Atma v Garrus

Round 12
Barneylfc v redforlife
BoRed v CornerTakenQuickly
bradders1011 v Kopite1971
Cape_Tear v Sinyoro
Garrus v Ndeyanka
joezydudek v KeegansPerm
Mivi v Buck Pete
ollyfrom.tv v mushi007
vivabobbygraham v RJH
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma

Round 13
Buck Pete v BoRed
CornerTakenQuickly v vivabobbygraham
KeegansPerm v ollyfrom.tv
Kopite1971 v Ycuzz
mushi007 v joezydudek
Ndeyanka v Mivi
redforlife v Garrus
RJH v Cape_Tear
Sinyoro v Barneylfc
Vishwa Atma v bradders1011

Round 14
Barneylfc v bradders1011
BoRed v Ycuzz
Buck Pete v mushi007
CornerTakenQuickly v Sinyoro
Garrus v Cape_Tear
Mivi v Kopite1971
Ndeyanka v Vishwa Atma
redforlife v ollyfrom.tv
RJH v KeegansPerm
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek

Round 15
bradders1011 v Ndeyanka
Cape_Tear v Buck Pete
joezydudek v Barneylfc
KeegansPerm v redforlife
Kopite1971 v RJH
mushi007 v BoRed
ollyfrom.tv v Garrus
Sinyoro v Mivi
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly

Round 16
bradders1011 v BoRed
Cape_Tear v CornerTakenQuickly
joezydudek v Mivi
KeegansPerm v Garrus
Kopite1971 v vivabobbygraham
mushi007 v Ndeyanka
ollyfrom.tv v Barneylfc
Sinyoro v Buck Pete
Vishwa Atma v redforlife
Ycuzz v RJH

Round 17
Barneylfc v mushi007
BoRed v Cape_Tear
Buck Pete v bradders1011
CornerTakenQuickly v KeegansPerm
Garrus v Sinyoro
Mivi v ollyfrom.tv
Ndeyanka v joezydudek
redforlife v Kopite1971
RJH v Vishwa Atma
vivabobbygraham v Ycuzz

Round 18
bradders1011 v Sinyoro
joezydudek v Cape_Tear
Kopite1971 v CornerTakenQuickly
Mivi v BoRed
mushi007 v redforlife
Ndeyanka v Buck Pete
RJH v Barneylfc
Vishwa Atma v KeegansPerm
vivabobbygraham v ollyfrom.tv
Ycuzz v Garrus

Round 19
Barneylfc v Kopite1971
BoRed v vivabobbygraham
Buck Pete v Ycuzz
Cape_Tear v Vishwa Atma
CornerTakenQuickly v Mivi
Garrus v joezydudek
KeegansPerm v Ndeyanka
ollyfrom.tv v bradders1011
redforlife v RJH
Sinyoro v mushi007

Round 20
bradders1011 v CornerTakenQuickly
joezydudek v Buck Pete
Kopite1971 v BoRed
Mivi v redforlife
mushi007 v Garrus
Ndeyanka v Sinyoro
RJH v ollyfrom.tv
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc
vivabobbygraham v Cape_Tear
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm

Round 21
Barneylfc v Mivi
BoRed v joezydudek
Buck Pete v RJH
Cape_Tear v Ycuzz
CornerTakenQuickly v mushi007
Garrus v Kopite1971
KeegansPerm v bradders1011
ollyfrom.tv v Vishwa Atma
redforlife v Ndeyanka
Sinyoro v vivabobbygraham

Round 22
bradders1011 v redforlife
joezydudek v Sinyoro
Kopite1971 v KeegansPerm
Mivi v Garrus
mushi007 v Cape_Tear
Ndeyanka v CornerTakenQuickly
RJH v BoRed
Vishwa Atma v Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham v Barneylfc
Ycuzz v ollyfrom.tv

Round 23
Barneylfc v RJH
BoRed v Mivi
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka
Cape_Tear v joezydudek
CornerTakenQuickly v Kopite1971
Garrus v Ycuzz
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma
ollyfrom.tv v vivabobbygraham
redforlife v mushi007
Sinyoro v bradders1011

Round 24
bradders1011 v ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek v Garrus
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc
Mivi v CornerTakenQuickly
mushi007 v Sinyoro
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm
RJH v redforlife
Vishwa Atma v Cape_Tear
vivabobbygraham v BoRed
Ycuzz v Buck Pete

Round 25
Buck Pete v Mivi
CornerTakenQuickly v BoRed
KeegansPerm v joezydudek
Kopite1971 v bradders1011
mushi007 v ollyfrom.tv
Ndeyanka v Garrus
redforlife v Barneylfc
RJH v vivabobbygraham
Sinyoro v Cape_Tear
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz

Round 26
Barneylfc v Ndeyanka
BoRed v redforlife
bradders1011 v RJH
Cape_Tear v KeegansPerm
Garrus v Vishwa Atma
joezydudek v CornerTakenQuickly
Mivi v mushi007
ollyfrom.tv v Kopite1971
vivabobbygraham v Buck Pete
Ycuzz v Sinyoro

Round 27
Buck Pete v Garrus
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham
Kopite1971 v Cape_Tear
mushi007 v bradders1011
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv
redforlife v Ycuzz
RJH v Mivi
Sinyoro v BoRed
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek

Round 28
Barneylfc v Sinyoro
BoRed v Buck Pete
bradders1011 v Vishwa Atma
Cape_Tear v RJH
Garrus v redforlife
joezydudek v mushi007
Mivi v Ndeyanka
ollyfrom.tv v KeegansPerm
vivabobbygraham v CornerTakenQuickly
Ycuzz v Kopite1971

Round 29
BoRed v Garrus
Cape_Tear v Ndeyanka
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete
joezydudek v redforlife
KeegansPerm v Mivi
Kopite1971 v Vishwa Atma
mushi007 v RJH
ollyfrom.tv v Sinyoro
vivabobbygraham v bradders1011
Ycuzz v Barneylfc

Round 30
Barneylfc v KeegansPerm
bradders1011 v Ycuzz
Buck Pete v ollyfrom.tv
Garrus v CornerTakenQuickly
Mivi v Cape_Tear
Ndeyanka v BoRed
redforlife v vivabobbygraham
RJH v joezydudek
Sinyoro v Kopite1971
Vishwa Atma v mushi007

Round 31
Barneylfc v joezydudek
BoRed v mushi007
Buck Pete v Cape_Tear
CornerTakenQuickly v Ycuzz
Garrus v ollyfrom.tv
Mivi v Sinyoro
Ndeyanka v bradders1011
redforlife v KeegansPerm
RJH v Kopite1971
vivabobbygraham v Vishwa Atma

Round 32
bradders1011 v Buck Pete
Cape_Tear v BoRed
joezydudek v Ndeyanka
KeegansPerm v CornerTakenQuickly
Kopite1971 v redforlife
mushi007 v Barneylfc
ollyfrom.tv v Mivi
Sinyoro v Garrus
Vishwa Atma v RJH
Ycuzz v vivabobbygraham

Round 33
Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv
BoRed v bradders1011
Buck Pete v Sinyoro
CornerTakenQuickly v Cape_Tear
Garrus v KeegansPerm
Mivi v joezydudek
Ndeyanka v mushi007
redforlife v Vishwa Atma
RJH v Ycuzz
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971

Round 34
bradders1011 v Barneylfc
Cape_Tear v Garrus
joezydudek v vivabobbygraham
KeegansPerm v RJH
Kopite1971 v Mivi
mushi007 v Buck Pete
ollyfrom.tv v redforlife
Sinyoro v CornerTakenQuickly
Vishwa Atma v Ndeyanka
Ycuzz v BoRed

Round 35
Barneylfc v Cape_Tear
bradders1011 v Garrus
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete
Kopite1971 v joezydudek
ollyfrom.tv v CornerTakenQuickly
redforlife v Sinyoro
RJH v Ndeyanka
Vishwa Atma v BoRed
vivabobbygraham v Mivi
Ycuzz v mushi007

Round 36
BoRed v Barneylfc
Buck Pete v Kopite1971
Cape_Tear v bradders1011
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife
Garrus v vivabobbygraham
joezydudek v ollyfrom.tv
Mivi v Vishwa Atma
mushi007 v KeegansPerm
Ndeyanka v Ycuzz
Sinyoro v RJH

Round 37
Barneylfc v Buck Pete
bradders1011 v Mivi
KeegansPerm v Sinyoro
Kopite1971 v Ndeyanka
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed
redforlife v Cape_Tear
RJH v Garrus
Vishwa Atma v CornerTakenQuickly
vivabobbygraham v mushi007
Ycuzz v joezydudek

Round 38
BoRed v KeegansPerm
Buck Pete v redforlife
Cape_Tear v ollyfrom.tv
CornerTakenQuickly v RJH
Garrus v Barneylfc
joezydudek v bradders1011
Mivi v Ycuzz
mushi007 v Kopite1971
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham
Sinyoro v Vishwa Atma

As usual, random numbers will determine which set of fixtures will actually be used for a given game.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1672 on: June 15, 2023, 10:17:15 am »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May 31, 2023, 09:20:51 am
;D

It's simply your points per entry throughout the season, so people who post inconsistently still get rewarded if they consistently score high. :)

Thank you, Bo. My best season ever for missed entries with only 1. I intend to rectify that this coming season. As the late, great, Ronnie Moran said, 'here's your medals, if you think you deserve one, take one. See you next season.'
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:36:05 pm
Thank you, Bo. My best season ever for missed entries with only 1. I intend to rectify that this coming season. As the late, great, Ronnie Moran said, 'here's your medals, if you think you deserve one, take one. See you next season.'

You actually missed six. ;D

Only one in the PL, though.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:17:25 pm
You actually missed six. ;D

Only one in the PL, though.

Whoops! Must do better. Has there ever been a clean sweep?
