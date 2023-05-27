In the end, BoRed's Cup came down to just three of four points, but vivabobbygraham managed to hold on to the top spot.
Final standings:
15.87 vivabobbygraham
15.81 Barneylfc
15.79 BoRed
15.77 jackh
15.73 Vishwa Atma
15.72 mushi007
15.69 Cape_Tear
15.66 Garrus
15.58 RJH
15.55 Kopite1971
15.51 KeegansPerm
15.49 Buck Pete
15.43 Wabaloolah
15.10 Mivi
15.08 ollyfrom.tv
15.06 Ndeyanka
15.02 joezydudek
14.78 Ycuzz
14.78 Sinyoro
14.71 mickitez
14.46 CornerTakenQuickly
14.29 redforlife
13.50 bradders1011
Not a clue how this cup is won but I'll take it. Broke my cherry. Yay.
Thanks Bo, thanks barney for a whole season of fun and frolics. I'd also like to thank my wives, Priscilla, Greta and Madge, my children, Indigo, Clementine, Rita, Sue and Bob, too. My dogs, Bouncer, Rebel and Claude, the cats, Flossie, Mildred, Psycho, the rabbit...