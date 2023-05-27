A DP of 10 or more would do nicely, too, as long as it's not 3-0.Still very small chance of winning the PL with a high DP or 3-1 FT (or some weird scenario involving Gakpo coming off the bench to score).Relegations seems to be down to a six-pointer between bradders and Wabaoolah unless redforlife loses to the minimum home score.The variety of entries is such that I'm not even going to try to work out the permutations for BoRed's Cup.