« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 25250 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1560 on: May 13, 2023, 02:18:10 am »
vs Leicester

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Jones
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1561 on: May 13, 2023, 06:56:44 am »
vs Leicester

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Jones
Fabinho
Gakpo
Salah
Jota

FS: 2-1 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1562 on: May 13, 2023, 09:35:27 am »
Leicester

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 1 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,854
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1563 on: May 13, 2023, 10:28:54 am »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:50 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1564 on: May 13, 2023, 09:50:24 pm »
Leicester v Liverpool

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Konaté
Robertson
Henderson
Jones
Fabinho
Gakpo
Salah
Díaz

FS: Leicester 0-3 Liverpool
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:29 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 09:28:16 am »
Leicester v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konaté
Robertson

Henderson
Jones
Fabinho

Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to us
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:09:52 am »
VS Leicester

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,877
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:45:34 am »
vs Leicester

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
Leicester v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Diaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,440
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 03:04:18 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Score: 3-1 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:14 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 04:05:52 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konaté
Robertson

Henderson
Jones
Fabinho

Gakpo
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Gakpo
Final Score: 1 - 4 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 05:06:59 pm »
@Leicester:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 05:33:21 pm »
Vs Leicester

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 10
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
                            vs Leicester


                                   Alisson

                    Trent  Konate  Virgil  Robertson

                         Henderson  Fabinho  Jones

                            Salah   Gakpo   Diaz
 

                        Score: 3-1 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Gakpo

                                  DP: 5
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 05:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 10, 2023, 02:34:33 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Brentford

Just 3 games to go now, and only 9 points separating the top 3. Kopite1971 needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the next 2 games.

01   22   781   BoRed
02   24   779   Barneylfc
03   23   772   RJH
04   12   750   Kopite1971


Going to need a bit more than a rabbit me thinks, my gamble that Salah couldn't keep scoring at home back fired....:)

As for tonight:

Leicester (A)

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,440
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 06:52:38 pm »
Mine wasn't a tactical edit, or I'd have left it later than with minutes to spare  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,854
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 07:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:52:38 pm
Mine wasn't a tactical edit, or I'd have left it later than with minutes to spare  ;)

It had crossed my mind that it could be a bait. ;D

Anyway, I was never going to edit anything other the lineup. :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 