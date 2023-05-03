Wins for the top three tonight as joezydudek closes in on the title. At the other end of the table, there were massive wins for Mivi and KeegansPerm, but it's still very tight.
The national lottery draw: 12 - 28 - 33 - 37 - 42 - 49 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
122833374249 / 5 = 24566674849 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 29 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Kopite1971 15-13
BoRed v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-0
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 23-21
Garrus v bradders1011 12-11
joezydudek v Wabaloolah 23-12
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 21-11
Mivi v mickitez 23-11
Ndeyanka v mushi007 22-21
redforlife v Ycuzz 23-23
vivabobbygraham v RJH 22-22
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
511 434 +077 68 joezydudek
534 454 +080 65 BoRed
525 405 +120 60 Barneylfc
550 519 +031 57 vivabobbygraham (1)
527 461 +066 53 Kopite1971 (1)
536 481 +055 52 RJH
434 472 -038 51 Vishwa Atma (6)
489 476 +013 50 CornerTakenQuickly
512 510 +002 50 Ycuzz (1)
512 521 -009 50 Garrus (1)
500 516 -016 47 Buck Pete (2)
484 505 -021 46 Ndeyanka (2)
506 512 -006 45 redforlife
545 519 +026 44 KeegansPerm
527 531 -004 44 mushi007 (1)
532 518 +014 42 Mivi
492 479 +013 41 bradders1011
502 523 -021 41 Wabaloolah (1)
486 517 -031 39 mickitez (2)
132 483 -351 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (25) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022