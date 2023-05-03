« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 24362 times)

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1480 on: May 3, 2023, 01:08:21 pm »
Vs Fulham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Elliott
Jones

Salah
Jota
Nunez

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1481 on: May 3, 2023, 01:23:37 pm »
Liverpool v Fulham

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1482 on: May 3, 2023, 01:29:32 pm »
Vs Fulham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1483 on: May 3, 2023, 02:06:26 pm »
Pretty hectic this.
At the same point with 5 games to go last season, I'd a 5 point lead over CornerTakenQuickly.
5 point lead this season over BoRed. BoRed being a seasoned campaigner knows every trick in the book  :D

To bluff or not to bluff. Who the fuck knows?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1484 on: May 3, 2023, 02:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2023, 02:06:26 pm
Pretty hectic this.
At the same point with 5 games to go last season, I'd a 5 point lead over CornerTakenQuickly.
5 point lead this season over BoRed. BoRed being a seasoned campaigner knows every trick in the book  :D

To bluff or not to bluff. Who the fuck knows?

Said it before, copy mine and risk others overtaking you. Don't copy mine and it'll be 2014/15 all over again. :P
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,428
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1485 on: May 3, 2023, 02:22:27 pm »
Liverpool v Fulham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konaté
Robertson

Jones
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1
FG: Jota
DP: 4
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1486 on: May 3, 2023, 02:35:05 pm »

vs Fulham

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1487 on: May 3, 2023, 05:06:43 pm »
V Fulham

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1488 on: May 3, 2023, 05:26:29 pm »
vs Fulham:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1489 on: May 3, 2023, 05:35:38 pm »
                               vs Fulham


                                 Alisson

                 Trent  Konate  Virgil  Robertson

                    Henderson  Fabinho  Jones

                         Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                        Score: 4-0 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Gakpo

                                  DP: 4
« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 05:45:54 pm by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1490 on: May 3, 2023, 05:47:42 pm »
Fulham

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 3 - 0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1491 on: May 3, 2023, 06:08:49 pm »
Vs Fulham

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1492 on: May 3, 2023, 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  3, 2023, 02:11:12 pm
Said it before, copy mine and risk others overtaking you. Don't copy mine and it'll be 2014/15 all over again. :P

One of us didn't blink. The other blinking all day  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1493 on: May 3, 2023, 07:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2023, 06:32:04 pm
One of us didn't blink. The other blinking all day  :D

You're obviously getting the team news, though. I guess I'll have to win fairly instead. ;)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1494 on: May 3, 2023, 07:29:15 pm »
Here we go again  ;D

Saw a rumour the Greek was starting. Decided to gamble.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1495 on: May 3, 2023, 08:51:43 pm »
And there goes the lead
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1496 on: May 3, 2023, 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2023, 08:51:43 pm
And there goes the lead

Head in hands when that penalty was awarded? ;)

I'll be shamelessly copying your entries from now on. :D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1497 on: May 3, 2023, 10:50:46 pm »
Wins for the top three tonight as joezydudek closes in on the title. At the other end of the table, there were massive wins for Mivi and KeegansPerm, but it's still very tight.

The national lottery draw: 12 - 28 - 33 - 37 - 42 - 49 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

122833374249 / 5 = 24566674849 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 29 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Kopite1971 15-13
BoRed v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-0
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 23-21
Garrus v bradders1011 12-11
joezydudek v Wabaloolah 23-12
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 21-11
Mivi v mickitez 23-11
Ndeyanka v mushi007 22-21
redforlife v Ycuzz 23-23
vivabobbygraham v RJH 22-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

511   434   +077   68   joezydudek
534   454   +080   65   BoRed
525   405   +120   60   Barneylfc
550   519   +031   57   vivabobbygraham (1)
527   461   +066   53   Kopite1971 (1)
536   481   +055   52   RJH
434   472   -038   51   Vishwa Atma (6)
489   476   +013   50   CornerTakenQuickly
512   510   +002   50   Ycuzz (1)
512   521   -009   50   Garrus (1)
500   516   -016   47   Buck Pete (2)
484   505   -021   46   Ndeyanka (2)
506   512   -006   45   redforlife
545   519   +026   44   KeegansPerm
527   531   -004   44   mushi007 (1)
532   518   +014   42   Mivi
492   479   +013   41   bradders1011
502   523   -021   41   Wabaloolah (1)
486   517   -031   39   mickitez (2)
132   483   -351   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (25) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1498 on: May 3, 2023, 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  3, 2023, 10:42:15 pm
Head in hands when that penalty was awarded? ;)

I'll be shamelessly copying your entries from now on. :D

Oh I don't doubt it  ;)

A second goal would've come in handy but plenty of football still to be played.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1499 on: May 3, 2023, 11:00:24 pm »
Olly and Cape_Tear both promoted, but Sinyoro will have to postpone the party until Saturday.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1500 on: May 3, 2023, 11:12:48 pm »
Happy to wait 🍾
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 09:51:14 am »
LFC vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Jones
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 4
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,508
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 03:20:34 pm »
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 3-2
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 11:27:51 am »
LFC vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo

Jones
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to us
FGS: Gakpo
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:00 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
v Brentford

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on May  3, 2023, 07:54:08 am
v Fulham

Kostas
Quote from: Mivi on May  3, 2023, 01:08:21 pm
Vs Fulham

Tsimikas
Quote from: redforlife on May  3, 2023, 06:08:49 pm
Vs Fulham

Tsimikas

Obviously all in the same WhatsApp group as me getting the team news early  :P
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm »
v Fulham H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 1 - 0 Fulham (Salah)
DP - 0


Next Game - Brentford H, Premier League, Saturday 6th May 17:30
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 