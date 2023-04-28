« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 23807 times)

Online bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1440 on: April 28, 2023, 01:59:00 pm »
LFC vs Spurs

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Jones
Hendo
Jota
Salah
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1441 on: April 29, 2023, 06:14:13 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1442 on: April 29, 2023, 09:10:20 am »
Vs Spurs

Alisson

TAT
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1443 on: April 29, 2023, 09:22:07 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo
Trent

Fabinho
Jones
Hendo

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 12
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1444 on: April 29, 2023, 10:40:57 am »
Spurs

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 3 - 1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1445 on: April 29, 2023, 12:05:31 pm »
v Tottenham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1446 on: April 29, 2023, 12:10:27 pm »
v Tottenham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:35:12 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1447 on: April 29, 2023, 12:10:55 pm »
 :P

I will be changing that  :D
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1448 on: April 29, 2023, 12:32:32 pm »
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1449 on: April 29, 2023, 05:55:26 pm »
v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1450 on: April 29, 2023, 10:35:27 pm »
vs Spurs

Alisson
Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo
Trent
Fabinho
Jones
Hendo
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1451 on: April 29, 2023, 10:37:45 pm »
Apologies for my late entry, Bo. Thought it was 8pm kick off....dickhead!
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 06:24:30 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo
Trent

Fabinho
Jones
Hendo

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 07:27:44 am »

vs Spurs

Alisson

Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo
Trent

Fabinho
Jones
Hendo

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Online RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 am »
Vs Tottenham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Online ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 am »
Liverpool v Spurs

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal- Salah

DP - 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »
vs Tottenham:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 10:59:21 am »
v Tottenham

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 3-0 LFC
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Online Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 12:44:56 pm »
                               vs Spurs


                                 Alisson

                 Trent  Konate  Virgil  Robertson

                    Henderson  Fabinho  Jones

                         Salah   Gakpo   Diaz
 

                        Score: 3-2 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Gakpo

                                  DP: 4
Online Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm »
Liverpool v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent
Konaté
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Díaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm »
Vs Spurs

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 12
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 03:11:09 pm »
Spurs

Alisson

Trent  Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 3 - 1 LFC
DP: 6
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 11:56:49 am »
v Tottenham H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG - Jones
FS - Liverpool 4 - 3 Tottenham (Jones, Diaz, Salah, Jota; Kane, Son, Richarlison)
DP - 10 (Konate, Milner, Jota; Son, Richarlison)


Next Game - Fuham H, Premier League, Wednesday 3rd May 20:00
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Tottenham

Still just 5 points in it with 5 to play. KeegansPerm and Wabaloolah not out of it, but they need a couple of big scores in the next few rounds

01   18   741   Barneylfc
02   18   736   BoRed
03   16   727   RJH
04   14   725   Kopite1971
05   16   707   KeegansPerm
06   17   706   Wabaloolah
07   17   702   mushi007
08   16   699   Garrus
09   16   691   joezydudek
10   16   682   ollyfrom.tv
11   00   672   Ndeyanka
12   16   671   CornerTakenQuickly
13   16   670   Cape_Tear
14   17   668   mickitez
15   16   667   Ycuzz
16   17   663   redforlife
17   13   659   Sinyoro
18   14   656   Mivi
19   17   653   vivabobbygraham
20   16   638   bradders1011
21   15   613   Buck Pete
22   14   597   Vishwa Atma
23   00   530   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, BoRed (18)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 12:00:42 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

The top 3 can confirm promotion on Wednesday night if jackh fails to post. Olly will be promoted even if he doesn't post and Cape_Tear will be promoted with a score of 4 or more. Sinyoro can also secure promotion with a score of 16.

01   16   682   ollyfrom.tv
02   16   670   Cape_Tear
03   13   659   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   00   530   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm »
Nervously awaiting the lottery draw tonight, there's a 50% chance that things get tighter at the top of the PL. ;D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm »
v Fulham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG - Salah
FS - 2-0 Liverpool
DP - 6
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 08:22:45 pm »
The fight for the PL title is not quite done yet, but, with four of the bottom five winning this week, it's the relegation battle that's really hotting up.

The national lottery draw: 11 - 22 - 24 - 37 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1122243743 / 6 = 187040623 remainder 5

remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 31 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Ndeyanka 16-0
Garrus v CornerTakenQuickly 16-13
KeegansPerm v Kopite1971 16-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v mickitez 0-17
Mivi v Wabaloolah 14-17
redforlife v mushi007 17-17
RJH v joezydudek 16-16
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 14-18
vivabobbygraham v BoRed 17-18
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 16-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

488   422   +066   65   joezydudek
511   454   +057   62   BoRed
510   392   +118   57   Barneylfc
528   497   +031   56   vivabobbygraham (1)
514   446   +068   53   Kopite1971 (1)
514   459   +055   51   RJH
423   451   -028   51   Vishwa Atma (6)
489   487   +002   49   Ycuzz (1)
466   455   +011   47   CornerTakenQuickly
500   510   -010   47   Garrus (1)
479   493   -014   47   Buck Pete (2)
506   509   -003   44   mushi007 (1)
483   489   -006   44   redforlife
462   484   -022   43   Ndeyanka (2)
524   508   +016   41   KeegansPerm
481   467   +014   41   bradders1011
490   500   -010   41   Wabaloolah (1)
509   507   +002   39   Mivi
475   494   -019   39   mickitez (2)
132   460   -328   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (24) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Online Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 08:43:24 pm »
V Fulham

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Online bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 08:47:28 pm »
LFC v Fulham

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Hendo
Jones
Fabinho
Gakpo
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
