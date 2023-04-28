The fight for the PL title is not quite done yet, but, with four of the bottom five winning this week, it's the relegation battle that's really hotting up.
The national lottery draw: 11 - 22 - 24 - 37 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1122243743 / 6 = 187040623 remainder 5
remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 31 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Ndeyanka 16-0
Garrus v CornerTakenQuickly 16-13
KeegansPerm v Kopite1971 16-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v mickitez 0-17
Mivi v Wabaloolah 14-17
redforlife v mushi007 17-17
RJH v joezydudek 16-16
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 14-18
vivabobbygraham v BoRed 17-18
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 16-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
488 422 +066 65 joezydudek
511 454 +057 62 BoRed
510 392 +118 57 Barneylfc
528 497 +031 56 vivabobbygraham (1)
514 446 +068 53 Kopite1971 (1)
514 459 +055 51 RJH
423 451 -028 51 Vishwa Atma (6)
489 487 +002 49 Ycuzz (1)
466 455 +011 47 CornerTakenQuickly
500 510 -010 47 Garrus (1)
479 493 -014 47 Buck Pete (2)
506 509 -003 44 mushi007 (1)
483 489 -006 44 redforlife
462 484 -022 43 Ndeyanka (2)
524 508 +016 41 KeegansPerm
481 467 +014 41 bradders1011
490 500 -010 41 Wabaloolah (1)
509 507 +002 39 Mivi
475 494 -019 39 mickitez (2)
132 460 -328 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (24) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022