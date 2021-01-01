Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
32
33
34
35
36
[
37
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 23440 times)
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,602
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #1440 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:00 pm »
LFC vs Spurs
Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Jones
Hendo
Jota
Salah
Gakpo
FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,808
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #1441 on:
Today
at 06:14:13 am »
vs Spurs
Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo
FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Print
Pages:
1
...
32
33
34
35
36
[
37
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2