Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1400 on: April 24, 2023, 10:48:15 am »
v West Ham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Antonio
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1401 on: April 24, 2023, 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 09:05:59 am
Entries (and edits) must be posted within 90 mins before KO. If entries are late (even by 1 minute) you will not get any points for your prediction)

For example if LFC KO at 3:00pm and you post at 1:31pm this will not count as it will be past the 90 minute deadline. Even if the Kick Off is delayed

Just to be perfectly clear, in this case 1:30:59 is OK, but 1:31:00 is not, right? :D
Logged

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1402 on: April 24, 2023, 01:35:39 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 24, 2023, 10:49:45 am
Just to be perfectly clear, in this case 1:30:59 is OK, but 1:31:00 is not, right? :D

Correct.
I'll definitely not be scanning yours and Kopites posts for late edits. Definitely won't be.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1403 on: April 24, 2023, 08:05:59 pm »
West Ham vs LFC

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Jones
Thiago
Fabinho
Gakpo
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1404 on: April 24, 2023, 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 24, 2023, 01:35:39 pm
Correct.
I'll definitely not be scanning yours and Kopites posts for late edits. Definitely won't be.


Mind games are half the battle. I think you all need to keep editing your posts, keep the others on their toes.



Although it would be a terrible shame if the three of you got caught up in a game of chicken and all ended up posting late...
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1405 on: April 24, 2023, 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 24, 2023, 08:25:10 pm

Mind games are half the battle. I think you all need to keep editing your posts, keep the others on their toes.



Although it would be a terrible shame if the three of you got caught up in a game of chicken and all ended up posting late...

;D

Stranger things have happened. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1406 on: April 24, 2023, 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 24, 2023, 08:25:10 pm

Mind games are half the battle. I think you all need to keep editing your posts, keep the others on their toes.



Although it would be a terrible shame if the three of you got caught up in a game of chicken and all ended up posting late...

Logged
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1407 on: April 25, 2023, 09:57:15 am »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 1-2 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1408 on: April 25, 2023, 11:36:57 am »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 0-2 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1409 on: April 25, 2023, 03:50:13 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1410 on: April 25, 2023, 05:20:20 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 0-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1411 on: April 25, 2023, 06:54:45 pm »
West Ham

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 0 - 2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 09:06:46 am »
v West Ham

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 2 -0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 am »
West Ham v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Milner
Thiago
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: West Ham 1 - 3 Liverpool
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 02:11:32 pm »
Vs West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Jones
Fabinho

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 02:45:23 pm »
                              vs West Ham


                                 Alisson

                 Trent  Konate  Virgil  Robertson

                    Henderson  Fabinho  Thiago

                         Salah   Gakpo   Jota
 

                        Score: 2-1 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Salah

                                  DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 03:24:03 pm »
West Ham v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Jones
Fabinho

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 1-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 04:52:35 pm »
@West Ham:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Henderson
Thiago
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 05:27:23 pm »
v West Ham

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 05:35:39 pm »
v West Ham

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 05:58:03 pm »

v West Ham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 3-1 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 06:14:04 pm »

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Jones
Fabinho

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm »
2 x 3-1 with Salah FG, 2 x 2-1 1 with Jota, the other with Antonio. Could be a big night
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm »


vs West Ham

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Jones
Salah
Jota
Nunes

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
The national lottery draw: 19 - 26 - 27 - 29 - 53 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

192627295357 / 7 = 27518185051 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 3 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v BoRed 13-20
joezydudek v bradders1011 18-19
KeegansPerm v redforlife 14-21
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 14-18
LovelyCushionedHeader v Garrus 0-10 (Garrus loses to the minimum home score)
Wabaloolah v RJH 11-21
mushi007 v mickitez 17-20
Ndeyanka v Mivi 14-13
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz 13-14
vivabobbygraham v CornerTakenQuickly 0-20

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

472   406   +066   64   joezydudek
493   437   +056   59   BoRed
511   479   +032   56   vivabobbygraham (1)
492   378   +114   54   Barneylfc
500   430   +070   53   Kopite1971 (1)
409   433   -024   51   Vishwa Atma (6)
498   443   +055   50   RJH
453   439   +014   47   CornerTakenQuickly
464   477   -013   47   Buck Pete (2)
473   472   +001   46   Ycuzz (1)
484   497   -013   44   Garrus (1)
489   492   -003   43   mushi007 (1)
466   472   -006   43   redforlife
462   468   -006   43   Ndeyanka (1)
495   490   +005   39   Mivi
508   494   +014   38   KeegansPerm
465   467   -002   38   bradders1011
473   486   -013   38   Wabaloolah (1)
458   494   -036   36   mickitez (2)
132   443   -311   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (23) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1427 on: Yesterday at 10:50:25 pm »
Horseshit
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1428 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm »
Can count the gap on 1 hand now I think. Although it may be a Manchester hand needed.

Will update my scores tomorrow. Been off work for a few days.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
v Spurs

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 3-2
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 11:03:02 am »
v Nottingham Forest H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG - Jota
FS - Liverpool 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest (Jota x 2, Salah; Williams, Gibbs-White)
DP - 2 (Williams)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 11:14:49 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Nottingham Forest

01   16   711   Barneylfc
02   20   698   BoRed
03   25   698   Kopite1971
04   19   690   RJH
05   18   679   Wabaloolah
06   16   678   KeegansPerm
07   24   673   Garrus
08   17   669   mushi007
09   16   659   Ndeyanka
10   18   657   joezydudek
11   15   652   ollyfrom.tv
12   16   637   Ycuzz
13   16   636   vivabobbygraham
14   18   635   CornerTakenQuickly
15   18   634   Cape_Tear
16   18   631   mickitez
17   17   629   Mivi
18   17   626   Sinyoro
19   19   625   redforlife
20   24   603   bradders1011
21   18   580   Buck Pete
22   20   571   Vishwa Atma
23   00   530   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Kopite1971 (25)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 11:04:12 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   652   ollyfrom.tv
02   18   634   Cape_Tear
03   17   626   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   00   530   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 11:14:49 am »
v West Ham A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG - Pacqueta
FS - West Ham 1 - 2 Liverpool (Pacqueta; Gakpo, Matip)
DP - 0


Next Game - Tottenham H, Premier League, Sunday 30th April 16:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 11:17:56 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham

And the gap is just 5 points, with BoRed making up 12 points in the last 2 fixtures.
Kopite1971 and RJH are just 12 points off the lead with 216 points still up for grabs.
This could well be the best finish we've had in years.

01   12   723   Barneylfc
02   20   718   BoRed
03   13   711   Kopite1971
04   21   711   RJH
05   13   691   KeegansPerm
06   10   689   Wabaloolah
07   16   685   mushi007
08   10   683   Garrus
09   18   675   joezydudek
10   13   672   Ndeyanka
11   14   666   ollyfrom.tv
12   20   655   CornerTakenQuickly
13   20   654   Cape_Tear
14   14   651   Ycuzz
15   20   651   mickitez
16   20   646   Sinyoro
17   21   646   redforlife
18   13   642   Mivi
19   00   636   vivabobbygraham
20   19   622   bradders1011
21   18   598   Buck Pete
22   12   583   Vishwa Atma
23   00   530   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - RJH, redforlife (21)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 11:20:27 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

An equally exciting finish is in store in the Championship, with only 20 points separating the top 3.
Olly has the devil on his side it appears.
All 3 are basically guaranteed promotion at this stage, as even if they all stopped posting now, jackh is very unlikely to make up 116 points at 19.3 points per prediction in the next 6 games.

01   14   666   ollyfrom.tv
02   20   654   Cape_Tear
03   20   646   Sinyoro
---------------------------------------------
04   00   530   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 11:32:03 am »
And here up-to-date BoRed's Cup standings, which will leave the top three wondering what could have been if they hadn't missed any entries.

15.90   vivabobbygraham
15.80   Kopite1971
15.76   Vishwa Atma
15.72   Barneylfc
15.61   BoRed
15.59   jackh
15.57   Cape_Tear
15.57   mushi007
15.52   Garrus
15.46   RJH
15.36   KeegansPerm
15.33   Buck Pete
15.31   Wabaloolah
15.02   Sinyoro
15.00   joezydudek
14.93   Ndeyanka
14.93   Mivi
14.80   ollyfrom.tv
14.80   Ycuzz
14.80   mickitez
14.24   CornerTakenQuickly
14.04   redforlife
13.52   bradders1011
