The national lottery draw: 19 - 26 - 27 - 29 - 53 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
192627295357 / 7 = 27518185051 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 3 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v BoRed 13-20
joezydudek v bradders1011 18-19
KeegansPerm v redforlife 14-21
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 14-18
LovelyCushionedHeader v Garrus 0-10 (Garrus loses to the minimum home score)
Wabaloolah v RJH 11-21
mushi007 v mickitez 17-20
Ndeyanka v Mivi 14-13
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz 13-14
vivabobbygraham v CornerTakenQuickly 0-20
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
472 406 +066 64 joezydudek
493 437 +056 59 BoRed
511 479 +032 56 vivabobbygraham (1)
492 378 +114 54 Barneylfc
500 430 +070 53 Kopite1971 (1)
409 433 -024 51 Vishwa Atma (6)
498 443 +055 50 RJH
453 439 +014 47 CornerTakenQuickly
464 477 -013 47 Buck Pete (2)
473 472 +001 46 Ycuzz (1)
484 497 -013 44 Garrus (1)
489 492 -003 43 mushi007 (1)
466 472 -006 43 redforlife
462 468 -006 43 Ndeyanka (1)
495 490 +005 39 Mivi
508 494 +014 38 KeegansPerm
465 467 -002 38 bradders1011
473 486 -013 38 Wabaloolah (1)
458 494 -036 36 mickitez (2)
132 443 -311 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (23) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022