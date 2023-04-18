« previous next »
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1360 on: April 18, 2023, 04:57:35 pm »
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:11 am by CornerTakenQuickly »
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,472
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1361 on: April 18, 2023, 05:01:43 pm »
v Forest

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 4-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1362 on: April 18, 2023, 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 18, 2023, 12:20:24 am
That's some goal difference I have.
What's the highest there's ever been  :D

vivabobbygraham with some great scoring in the PL. Not so great in the cups.

To be honest Barney, mate, I haven't got a jar of glue about how the other leagues are arrived at. Near the top on one league and mid table on another. Part of the fun, learn as you go. One thing, having scored a shed load of points, which I choose, yet had a shed load scored against me, which I don't, can I conclude I must have been unlucky in the draw and should really be top? ;D

Thanks for all you and Bo do, mate, Really enjoying the different elements of the leagues. Bit more time on me hands these day now semi retired, so study a bit more  :thumbup
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1363 on: April 18, 2023, 05:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 18, 2023, 09:29:12 am
5 missed games in the cups.
Charity Shield, Ajax H, Rangers A, Abu Dhabi LC, Wolves A FA Cup.
At the BoRed cup rate of 15.95, he'd have been leading the league with 699 points.

Sorry, pal. Must do better :mooncat
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1364 on: April 18, 2023, 06:09:44 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on April 18, 2023, 05:56:54 pm
To be honest Barney, mate, I haven't got a jar of glue about how the other leagues are arrived at. Near the top on one league and mid table on another. Part of the fun, learn as you go. One thing, having scored a shed load of points, which I choose, yet had a shed load scored against me, which I don't, can I conclude I must have been unlucky in the draw and should really be top? ;D

You most certainly can conclude you have been relatively unlucky compared to others near the top of the PL. "Should be top" is too speculative for my liking, though. ;D

Further down the table, plenty have had more points scored against them than you. I'd say KeegansPerm must have been the unluckiest of all, with the second highest points for and not even safe from relegation.

What also makes a difference is how others are scoring against you. It's better to be at the wrong end of a single massive score than to lose every week by a point or two.
Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1365 on: April 19, 2023, 09:00:03 am »
Vs Forest

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS:4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1366 on: April 19, 2023, 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 18, 2023, 06:09:44 pm
You most certainly can conclude you have been relatively unlucky compared to others near the top of the PL. "Should be top" is too speculative for my liking, though. ;D

Further down the table, plenty have had more points scored against them than you. I'd say KeegansPerm must have been the unluckiest of all, with the second highest points for and not even safe from relegation.

What also makes a difference is how others are scoring against you. It's better to be at the wrong end of a single massive score than to lose every week by a point or two.

Sound, Bo  :thumbup
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1367 on: April 19, 2023, 11:24:45 pm »
LFC vs Forest

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Thiago
Fabinho
Jones
Gakpo
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1368 on: April 20, 2023, 09:21:00 am »
v Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 4-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
TOFG: 16
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:05 am by BoRed »
Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1369 on: April 20, 2023, 05:29:01 pm »
v Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,466
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1370 on: April 20, 2023, 07:17:52 pm »
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 4-1 to LFC
DP: 5
Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 06:57:28 am »
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 04:03:58 pm »
Vs Forest

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Elliot
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 4
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm »
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0  LFC
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,256
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 06:46:33 pm »
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 5-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
TOFG: 17
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 4 - 0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 08:16:30 pm »
vs Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 4-1LFC
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 08:55:26 am »
vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Jones
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 4 - 0 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:06:02 am »
Vs Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:17:11 am »
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Online Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
v Nottm Forest

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 4-0 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 09:44:30 am »
v Forest

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 4 - 0 to LFC
DP: 6
Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
                               vs Forest


                                  Alisson

                  Trent  Konate  Virgil  Robertson

                    Henderson  Fabinho  Jones

                        Salah   Gakpo   Jota
 

                        Score: 3-0 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Gakpo

                                  DP: 4
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 11:13:22 am »
Liverpool v Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

5-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Gakpo

DP - 6
Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
v Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 5-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 11:51:16 am »
vs Forest:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 4-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 18, 2023, 11:53:30 am
RAWK CUP FINAL

BoRed v Wabaloolah



Final will take place v Nottingham Forest on Saturday 22nd April. TOFG required

BoRed will be hoping to secure his 4th RAWK Cup, and his 4th consecutive season with silverware.
Wabaloolah is the clear underdog, going for his first ever trophy.

Good luck to both  :wave

All square with the line ups.
Both have Salah first goal.
So it comes down to the final score, DP or TOFG.
3,4 or 5 yellow cards and any score other than 4-0 wins it for Wabaloolah
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm »
I knew I could count on Michael Oliver. :)
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,256
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 07:17:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 06:28:51 pm
I knew I could count on Michael Oliver. :)
can't believe there was only one yellow card, congratulations!
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:17:36 pm
can't believe there was only one yellow card, congratulations!

I'd rather pip Barney to the overall title, but I'll take what I can get. ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 08:52:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:14:11 pm
I'd rather pip Barney to the overall title, but I'll take what I can get. ;D

FFS. I was trying to at least get another few games in before either of us brought that up  :D

Looks like it's going right down to the wire.

Did you change your post today because I went 3-0? I genuinely didn't see yours before posting mine.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopite1971 on Today at 09:38:22 am

FG: Jota


Right in the conversation also
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 08:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:52:45 pm
FFS. I was trying to at least get another few games in before either of us brought that up  :D

Looks like it's going right down to the wire.

Did you change your post today because I went 3-0? I genuinely didn't see yours before posting mine.

I did, desperate times. ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm »
7 games to go. Dark arts may need to be called upon I guess  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 09:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:59:40 pm
7 games to go. Dark arts may need to be called upon I guess  :D

I can definitely see a 0-0 no scorer prediction coming up. :)

If others can still catch you, you won't be able to simply copy my mad predictions. ;)
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 09:16:50 pm »
FFS, I hate the National Lottery, seems like every week we get the worst possible draw. :butt
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm »
A fifth win in a row sees joezydudek with one hand on the title as the chasing pack all fail to win.

The national lottery draw: 08 - 22 - 29 - 31 - 35 - 51 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

82229313551 / 8 = 10278664193 remainder 7

remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-0 (Barneylfc draws with the minimum away score)
BoRed v Garrus 20-24
Buck Pete v redforlife 18-19
CornerTakenQuickly v Ycuzz 18-16
joezydudek v vivabobbygraham 18-16
Kopite1971 v Mivi 25-17
Wabaloolah v KeegansPerm 18-16
mickitez v Vishwa Atma 18-20
mushi007 v bradders1011 18-24
Ndeyanka v RJH 16-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

454   387   +067   64   joezydudek
511   459   +052   56   vivabobbygraham
473   424   +049   56   BoRed
479   358   +121   54   Barneylfc
486   412   +074   53   Kopite1971 (1)
396   419   -023   51   Vishwa Atma (6)
477   432   +045   47   RJH
433   439   -006   44   CornerTakenQuickly
446   463   -017   44   Buck Pete (2)
474   497   -023   44   Garrus (1)
472   472   +000   43   mushi007 (1)
459   459   +000   43   Ycuzz (1)
448   455   -007   40   Ndeyanka (1)
445   458   -013   40   redforlife
482   476   +006   39   Mivi
494   473   +021   38   KeegansPerm
462   465   -003   38   Wabaloolah (1)
446   449   -003   35   bradders1011
438   477   -039   33   mickitez (2)
132   433   -301   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (22) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Online Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 11:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:54:03 pm
Right in the conversation also

Always like to be "quietly" in the conversation.
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159
