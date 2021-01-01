« previous next »
CornerTakenQuickly

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 04:57:35 pm
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm
v Forest

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 4-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:20:24 am
That's some goal difference I have.
What's the highest there's ever been  :D

vivabobbygraham with some great scoring in the PL. Not so great in the cups.

To be honest Barney, mate, I haven't got a jar of glue about how the other leagues are arrived at. Near the top on one league and mid table on another. Part of the fun, learn as you go. One thing, having scored a shed load of points, which I choose, yet had a shed load scored against me, which I don't, can I conclude I must have been unlucky in the draw and should really be top? ;D

Thanks for all you and Bo do, mate, Really enjoying the different elements of the leagues. Bit more time on me hands these day now semi retired, so study a bit more  :thumbup
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 05:58:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:29:12 am
5 missed games in the cups.
Charity Shield, Ajax H, Rangers A, Abu Dhabi LC, Wolves A FA Cup.
At the BoRed cup rate of 15.95, he'd have been leading the league with 699 points.

Sorry, pal. Must do better :mooncat
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 06:09:44 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm
To be honest Barney, mate, I haven't got a jar of glue about how the other leagues are arrived at. Near the top on one league and mid table on another. Part of the fun, learn as you go. One thing, having scored a shed load of points, which I choose, yet had a shed load scored against me, which I don't, can I conclude I must have been unlucky in the draw and should really be top? ;D

You most certainly can conclude you have been relatively unlucky compared to others near the top of the PL. "Should be top" is too speculative for my liking, though. ;D

Further down the table, plenty have had more points scored against them than you. I'd say KeegansPerm must have been the unluckiest of all, with the second highest points for and not even safe from relegation.

What also makes a difference is how others are scoring against you. It's better to be at the wrong end of a single massive score than to lose every week by a point or two.
mickitez

  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:00:03 am
Vs Forest

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS:4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1366 on: Today at 10:11:53 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:09:44 pm
You most certainly can conclude you have been relatively unlucky compared to others near the top of the PL. "Should be top" is too speculative for my liking, though. ;D

Further down the table, plenty have had more points scored against them than you. I'd say KeegansPerm must have been the unluckiest of all, with the second highest points for and not even safe from relegation.

What also makes a difference is how others are scoring against you. It's better to be at the wrong end of a single massive score than to lose every week by a point or two.

Sound, Bo  :thumbup
