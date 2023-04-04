« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 10:04:46 am
Chelsea v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 12:27:01 pm
vs Chelsea:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Final Score: 2-1 to them
First Scorer: Felix
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 12:38:14 pm
Vs Chelsea

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 12:56:28 pm
Vs Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 12:57:04 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Firmino
Jota
Nunez

Score: 2-1 Liverpool
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 02:15:32 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Nunez
Salah
Elliott
Jota
Nunez

Score: 1-1
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 03:18:07 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jota

Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 1-1
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 04:44:25 pm
                              vs Chelsea


                                  Alisson

                Milner  Konate  Matip  Tsimikas

                 Henderson  Fabinho  Arthur

                        Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                        Score: 2-1 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Nunez

                                  DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 06:11:35 pm
Chelsea

Alisson
Gomez Konate Matip Tsimikas
Milner Fabinho Gakpo
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 1 - 1
FS: Gakpo
DP: 8 
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 06:24:45 pm
vs Chelsea

Alisson
Tsimikas
Konate
Matip
Gomez
Fabinho
Jones
Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

Nunez
2-0 Liverpool win
11
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 06:39:15 pm
Chelsea v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

2-0 LFC

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 4, 2023, 11:34:34 pm
The national lottery draw: 10 - 16 - 31 - 33 - 50 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history)

1016313350 / 11 = 92392122 remainder 8

remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 30 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v redforlife 9-13
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 10-10
Kopite1971 v vivabobbygraham 8-9
LovelyCushionedHeader v joezydudek 0-9
Wabaloolah v Barneylfc 10-14
mickitez v BoRed 12-10
mushi007 v KeegansPerm 8-14
RJH v Mivi 6-9
Vishwa Atma v CornerTakenQuickly 12-11
Ycuzz v Garrus 14-10

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

406   347   +059   55   joezydudek
425   364   +061   53   BoRed
468   416   +052   52   vivabobbygraham
434   330   +104   49   Barneylfc
433   379   +054   46   Kopite1971 (1)
349   376   -027   45   Vishwa Atma (6)
417   402   +015   42   Ycuzz (1)
427   423   +004   40   mushi007 (1)
407   407   +000   40   Ndeyanka (1)
438   415   +023   39   Mivi
449   418   +031   38   KeegansPerm
420   403   +017   38   RJH
425   450   -025   38   Garrus (1)
391   416   -025   38   Buck Pete (2)
406   417   -011   37   redforlife
378   395   -017   35   CornerTakenQuickly
407   424   -017   32   Wabaloolah (1)
401   434   -033   30   mickitez (2)
387   395   -008   29   bradders1011
132   389   -257   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (19) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 6, 2023, 09:50:53 am
Liverpool vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Elliott
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez

FS: 2-1 Arsenal
FGS: Gabriel Jesus
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 6, 2023, 11:07:59 am
v Arsenal

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Robertson
Milner Fabinho Elliot
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 1-2
FS: Martinelli
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
April 6, 2023, 12:09:34 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS:3-1 to Arsenal
FG: Saka
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:58:36 am
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-2
FG: Saka
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:06:49 am
v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Milner
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 1-2
First goal: Jesus
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 02:33:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2023, 06:26:02 pm
RAWK CUP SEMI FINAL

Match 1 : KeegansPerm vs BoRed

Match 2 : RJH vs Wabaloolah


Ties to take place v Arsenal H on Sunday 9th April

 :wave

Replays if needed will take place next week v Leeds.

The final will take place v Nottingham Forest on 22nd April and will require TOFG
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 06:12:15 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Fabinho
Jota
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS. 2-2
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm
Liverpool  vArsenal

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS. 2-1
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 06:36:09 am
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 06:49:23 am

vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Milner

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Saka
DP: 8
