The national lottery draw: 10 - 16 - 31 - 33 - 50 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history
)
1016313350 / 11 = 92392122 remainder 8
remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 30 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v redforlife 9-13
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 10-10
Kopite1971 v vivabobbygraham 8-9
LovelyCushionedHeader v joezydudek 0-9
Wabaloolah v Barneylfc 10-14
mickitez v BoRed 12-10
mushi007 v KeegansPerm 8-14
RJH v Mivi 6-9
Vishwa Atma v CornerTakenQuickly 12-11
Ycuzz v Garrus 14-10
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
406 347 +059 55 joezydudek
425 364 +061 53 BoRed
468 416 +052 52 vivabobbygraham
434 330 +104 49 Barneylfc
433 379 +054 46 Kopite1971 (1)
349 376 -027 45 Vishwa Atma (6)
417 402 +015 42 Ycuzz (1)
427 423 +004 40 mushi007 (1)
407 407 +000 40 Ndeyanka (1)
438 415 +023 39 Mivi
449 418 +031 38 KeegansPerm
420 403 +017 38 RJH
425 450 -025 38 Garrus (1)
391 416 -025 38 Buck Pete (2)
406 417 -011 37 redforlife
378 395 -017 35 CornerTakenQuickly
407 424 -017 32 Wabaloolah (1)
401 434 -033 30 mickitez (2)
387 395 -008 29 bradders1011
132 389 -257 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (19) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022