The national lottery draw: 03 - 07 - 13 - 40 - 43 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
30713404347 / 12 = 2559450362 remainder 3
remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Buck Pete 17-0
BoRed v Vishwa Atma 19-0
joezydudek v Garrus 24-13
Kopite1971 v Ndeyanka 23-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v bradders1011 0-17
Wabaloolah v redforlife 21-12
mickitez v CornerTakenQuickly 15-19
Mivi v mushi007 14-11
RJH v KeegansPerm 21-23
vivabobbygraham v Ycuzz 21-21
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
415 352 +063 53 BoRed
397 347 +050 52 joezydudek
459 408 +051 49 vivabobbygraham
420 320 +100 46 Barneylfc
425 370 +055 46 Kopite1971 (1)
337 365 -028 42 Vishwa Atma (6)
419 409 +010 40 mushi007 (1)
403 392 +011 39 Ycuzz (1)
397 397 +000 39 Ndeyanka (1)
414 394 +020 38 RJH
415 436 -021 38 Garrus (1)
381 406 -025 37 Buck Pete (2)
429 409 +020 36 Mivi
435 410 +025 35 KeegansPerm
367 383 -016 35 CornerTakenQuickly
393 408 -015 34 redforlife
397 410 -013 32 Wabaloolah (1)
378 382 -004 29 bradders1011
389 424 -035 27 mickitez (2)
132 380 -248 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (18) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Vishma Atma is in the top six with 6 missed entries, but is at the same time four missed entries away from relegation.