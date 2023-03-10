« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
March 10, 2023, 07:45:13 pm
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Bajcetic
Elliott
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 4-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 01:15:36 am
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 08:22:00 am
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Elliot
Jota
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal - Moore
Final Score - 2-1 LFC
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:01:17 am
v Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:27:19 am
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Darwin
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:43:28 am
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:56:23 am
v Bournemouth

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Bajcetic Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:59:48 am
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:06:42 am
v Real Madrid H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

FG - Nunez
FS - Liverpool 2 - 5 Real Madrid (Nunez, Salah; Vinicius Jr x 2, Militao, Benzema x 2)
DP - 4 (Elliott; Vinicius Jr)
TOFG - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:07:26 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Real Madrid

01   14   552   Barneylfc
02   15   550   BoRed
03   16   541   Wabaloolah
04   24   541   Kopite1971
05   17   533   KeegansPerm
06   15   532   mushi007
07   17   529   RJH
08   16   523   Ndeyanka
09   14   520   Garrus
10   16   520   ollyfrom.tv
11   17   518   Cape_Tear
12   14   501   Mivi
13   16   500   Sinyoro
14   15   499   mickitez
15   14   495   joezydudek
16   13   492   vivabobbygraham
17   14   491   Ycuzz
18   17   491   redforlife
19   19   487   CornerTakenQuickly
20   14   462   Vishwa Atma
21   14   458   bradders1011
22   19   457   Buck Pete
23   15   455   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Kopite1971 (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:08:09 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   520   ollyfrom.tv
02   17   518   Cape_Tear
03   16   500   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   15   455   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:11:05 am
RAWK CUP ROUND 2 REPLAYS

Match 2 : Garrus 14 vs 15 BoRed

Match 4 : CornerTakenQuickly 1912 vs 1119 Buck Pete - Buck Pete wins on TOFG rule

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:14:36 am
RAWK CUP ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Match 1 : Cape_Tear vs Wabaloolah

Match 2 : RJH vs Buck Pete

Match 3 : KeegansPerm vs Ycuzz

Match 4 : mushi007 vs BoRed

Ties to be played v Real Madrid on Wednesday 15th March
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:38:14 am
@Bournemouth:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:40:02 am
Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 0 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:50:24 am
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Núñez
Gakpo
Salah

Salah
3-0 Liverpool win
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:57:26 am
                         vs Bournemouth


                                Alisson

               Trent   Konate  van Dijk  Robertson

                       Bajcetic  Fabinho  Elliott

                         Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                        Score: 3-0 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Salah

                                  DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 11:11:38 am
V Bournemouth

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 03:45:02 pm
There's been a steward's enquiry into the Madrid update.

I'll scan over the scores in the morning  :wave
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm
The national lottery draw: 01 - 19 - 27 - 28 - 41 - 50 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

11927284150 / 13 = 917483396 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 6 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Mivi 14-13
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
CornerTakenQuickly v Wabaloolah 15-15
Garrus v vivabobbygraham 13-14
KeegansPerm v mickitez 13-0 (KeegansPerm draws with the minimum away score)
mushi007 v BoRed 13-15
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 15-13
redforlife v Barneylfc 15-14
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971 0-16
Ycuzz v RJH 13-16

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

396   352   +044   50   BoRed
373   334   +039   49   joezydudek
438   387   +051   48   vivabobbygraham
403   320   +083   43   Barneylfc
402   356   +046   43   Kopite1971 (1)
337   346   -009   42   Vishwa Atma (5)
408   395   +013   40   mushi007 (1)
383   374   +009   39   Ndeyanka (1)
393   371   +022   38   RJH
382   371   +011   38   Ycuzz (1)
402   412   -010   38   Garrus (1)
381   389   -008   37   Buck Pete (1)
381   387   -006   34   redforlife
415   398   +017   33   Mivi
412   389   +023   32   KeegansPerm
348   368   -020   32   CornerTakenQuickly
376   398   -022   29   Wabaloolah (1)
374   405   -031   27   mickitez (2)
361   382   -021   26   bradders1011
132   363   -231   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (17) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
vs Madrid

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Nunez
DP: 6

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 11:52:46 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:45:02 pm
There's been a steward's enquiry into the Madrid update.

I'll scan over the scores in the morning  :wave

After investigation, Garrus had been given an extra 2 points in error.

This means BoRed won the cup replay and will advance to the next round.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:03:55 pm
v Crystal Palace A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Keita
Milner
Henderson
Jota
Salah
Gakpo

FG - No Goal
FS - Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool
DP - 12 (Clyne; Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Henderson) Anderson was booked after the final whistle had been blown, therefore does not count.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:05:02 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Crystal Palace

Another edit after the deadline costs Sinyoro points

01   09   561   Barneylfc
02   09   559   BoRed
03   09   550   Wabaloolah
04   09   550   Kopite1971
05   08   541   KeegansPerm
06   08   540   mushi007
07   07   536   RJH
08   08   531   Ndeyanka
09   09   529   Garrus
10   08   528   ollyfrom.tv
11   08   526   Cape_Tear
12   09   510   Mivi
13   08   507   mickitez
14   11   506   joezydudek
15   00   500   Sinyoro
16   08   500   vivabobbygraham
17   09   500   Ycuzz
18   08   499   redforlife
19   09   496   CornerTakenQuickly
20   08   470   Vishwa Atma
21   08   466   bradders1011
22   08   465   Buck Pete
23   08   463   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - joezydudek (11)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:05:49 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   08   528   ollyfrom.tv
02   08   526   Cape_Tear
03   00   500   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   08   463   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:15:40 pm
v Wolves H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Elliott
Bajcetic
Jota
Salah
Nunez

FG - van Dijk
FS - Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves (van Dijk, Salah)
DP - 10 (Fabinho, Bajcetic; Semedo, Neves, Sarabia)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:16:24 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves

01   23   582   BoRed
02   18   579   Barneylfc
03   20   570   Kopite1971
04   23   563   mushi007
05   20   556   RJH
06   14   555   KeegansPerm
07   22   551   Garrus
08   00   550   Wabaloolah
09   18   549   Ndeyanka
10   13   541   ollyfrom.tv
11   23   533   Mivi
12   21   528   mickitez
13   00   526   Cape_Tear
14   24   524   vivabobbygraham
15   15   521   joezydudek
16   18   518   Ycuzz
17   16   515   redforlife
18   13   513   Sinyoro
19   15   511   CornerTakenQuickly
20   14   484   Vishwa Atma
21   21   484   jackh
22   18   483   Buck Pete
23   13   479   bradders1011
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - vivabobbygraham (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:17:08 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   541   ollyfrom.tv
02   00   526   Cape_Tear
03   13   513   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   21   484   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:31:25 pm
v Manches7er Uni7ed H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Elliott
Henderson
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez

FG - Gakpo
FS - Liverpool 7(seven) - 0 Manche7er Uni7ed (Gakpo x 2, Nunez x 2, Salah x 2, Firmino)
DP - 10 (Fabinho, Salah; Martinez, McTominay, Antony)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:32:28 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Manches7er Uni7ed

01   19   598   Barneylfc
02   12   594   BoRed
03   14   584   Kopite1971
04   20   583   mushi007
05   26   577   Garrus
06   20   576   RJH
07   18   573   KeegansPerm
08   19   568   Ndeyanka
09   16   566   Wabaloolah
10   19   560   ollyfrom.tv
11   16   549   Mivi
12   17   545   mickitez
13   18   544   Cape_Tear
14   16   540   vivabobbygraham
15   19   540   joezydudek
16   20   538   Ycuzz
17   18   533   redforlife
18   16   529   Sinyoro
19   12   523   CornerTakenQuickly
20   19   503   jackh
21   18   502   Vishwa Atma
22   17   500   Buck Pete
23   13   492   bradders1011
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Garrus (26)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:33:40 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   19   560   ollyfrom.tv
02   18   544   Cape_Tear
03   16   529   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   19   503   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:53:13 pm
v Bournemouth

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Elliott
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez

FG - Billing
FS - Bournemouth 1 - 0 Liverpool (Billing)
DP - 6 (Anthony, Billing; Konate)

Next Game - Real Madrid A, Champions League, Wednesday 15th March 20:00
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:54:02 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Bournemouth

01   14   612   Barneylfc
02   15   609   BoRed
03   16   600   Kopite1971
04   13   596   mushi007
05   16   592   RJH
06   13   590   Garrus
07   13   586   KeegansPerm
08   15   583   Ndeyanka
09   15   581   Wabaloolah
10   13   573   ollyfrom.tv
11   13   562   Mivi
12   15   559   Cape_Tear
13   14   554   vivabobbygraham
14   13   553   joezydudek
15   13   551   Ycuzz
16   15   548   redforlife
17   00   545   mickitez
18   14   543   Sinyoro
19   15   538   CornerTakenQuickly
20   15   518   jackh
21   15   515   Buck Pete
22   14   506   bradders1011
23   00   502   Vishwa Atma
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - Kopite1071, RJH (16)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:55:27 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

Helped by a couple of late edits from Sinyoro, jackh is back in the promotion hunt.

01   13   573   ollyfrom.tv
02   15   559   Cape_Tear
03   14   543   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   15   518   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 01:26:13 pm
Thought id have a go and work out who i played this weekend using the lottery draw method

Think I got it right. I either played RJH or Kopite1971.  Either way I got beat :(
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 01:32:54 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:26:13 pm
Thought id have a go and work out who i played this weekend using the lottery draw method

Think I got it right. I either played RJH or Kopite1971.  Either way I got beat :(

I posted the scores last night, you played LovelyCushionedHeader and won. ;D

Unless I got the lottery draw wrong. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 01:35:13 pm
There's quite a battle for BoRed's Cup this season, the top six is made up entirely of players who have missed at least one entry at some point, with the overall league leader down in 7th place.

16.29   vivabobbygraham
16.19   Vishwa Atma
16.11   mushi007
15.95   Garrus
15.79   Kopite1971
15.70   jackh
15.69   Barneylfc
15.62   BoRed
15.53   Cape_Tear
15.42   KeegansPerm
15.34   Ndeyanka
15.29   Wabaloolah
15.19   Mivi
15.18   RJH
15.15   Buck Pete
15.08   Sinyoro
15.08   ollyfrom.tv
14.90   tommy LFC
14.89   Ycuzz
14.73   mickitez
14.55   joezydudek
14.05   redforlife
13.79   CornerTakenQuickly
12.97   bradders1011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 01:38:03 pm
v Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Vinicius
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 03:49:17 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:32:54 pm
I posted the scores last night, you played LovelyCushionedHeader and won. ;D

Unless I got the lottery draw wrong. :)

Ahh, sorry missed your update last night.

I think I did have the calculation right Bo,  I ended up with remainder + 1 = 3.  But you had already updated the fixture list so I was never gonna match myself with the right person anyway :)

