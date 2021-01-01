« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 19224 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 07:45:13 pm »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Bajcetic
Elliott
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 4-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 01:15:36 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 08:22:00 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Elliot
Jota
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal - Moore
Final Score - 2-1 LFC
DP - 6
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 09:01:17 am »
v Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 09:27:19 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Darwin
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 09:43:28 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
v Bournemouth

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Bajcetic Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 09:59:48 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:06:42 am »
v Real Madrid H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

FG - Nunez
FS - Liverpool 2 - 5 Real Madrid (Nunez, Salah; Vinicius Jr x 2, Militao, Benzema x 2)
DP - 4 (Elliott; Vinicius Jr)
TOFG - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 10:07:26 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Real Madrid

01   14   552   Barneylfc
02   15   550   BoRed
03   16   541   Wabaloolah
04   24   541   Kopite1971
05   17   533   KeegansPerm
06   15   532   mushi007
07   17   529   RJH
08   16   523   Ndeyanka
09   16   522   Garrus
10   16   520   ollyfrom.tv
11   17   518   Cape_Tear
12   14   501   Mivi
13   16   500   Sinyoro
14   15   499   mickitez
15   14   495   joezydudek
16   13   492   vivabobbygraham
17   14   491   Ycuzz
18   17   491   redforlife
19   19   487   CornerTakenQuickly
20   14   462   Vishwa Atma
21   14   458   bradders1011
22   19   457   Buck Pete
23   15   455   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Kopite1971 (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:08:09 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   520   ollyfrom.tv
02   17   518   Cape_Tear
03   16   500   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   15   455   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:11:05 am »
RAWK CUP ROUND 2 REPLAYS

Match 2 : Garrus 16 vs 15 BoRed

Match 4 : CornerTakenQuickly 1912 vs 1119 Buck Pete - Buck Pete wins on TOFG rule

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
RAWK CUP ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Match 1 : Cape_Tear vs Wabaloolah

Match 2 : RJH vs Buck Pete

Match 3 : KeegansPerm vs Ycuzz

Match 4 : mushi007 vs Garrus

Ties to be played v Real Madrid on Wednesday 15th March
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 10:38:14 am »
@Bournemouth:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 0 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Núñez
Gakpo
Salah

Salah
3-0 Liverpool win
6
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
                         vs Bournemouth


                                Alisson

               Trent   Konate  van Dijk  Robertson

                       Bajcetic  Fabinho  Elliott

                         Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                        Score: 3-0 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Salah

                                  DP: 4
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 11:11:38 am »
V Bournemouth

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 03:45:02 pm »
There's been a steward's enquiry into the Madrid update.

I'll scan over the scores in the morning  :wave
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 07:55:53 pm »
The national lottery draw: 01 - 19 - 27 - 28 - 41 - 50 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

11927284150 / 13 = 917483396 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 6 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Mivi 14-13
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
CornerTakenQuickly v Wabaloolah 15-15
Garrus v vivabobbygraham 13-14
KeegansPerm v mickitez 13-0 (KeegansPerm draws with the minimum away score)
mushi007 v BoRed 13-15
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 15-13
redforlife v Barneylfc 15-14
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971 0-16
Ycuzz v RJH 13-16

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

396   352   +044   50   BoRed
373   334   +039   49   joezydudek
438   387   +051   48   vivabobbygraham
403   320   +083   43   Barneylfc
402   356   +046   43   Kopite1971 (1)
337   346   -009   42   Vishwa Atma (5)
408   395   +013   40   mushi007 (1)
383   374   +009   39   Ndeyanka (1)
393   371   +022   38   RJH
382   371   +011   38   Ycuzz (1)
402   412   -010   38   Garrus (1)
381   389   -008   37   Buck Pete (1)
381   387   -006   34   redforlife
415   398   +017   33   Mivi
412   389   +023   32   KeegansPerm
348   368   -020   32   CornerTakenQuickly
376   398   -022   29   Wabaloolah (1)
374   405   -031   27   mickitez (2)
361   382   -021   26   bradders1011
132   363   -231   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (17) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
