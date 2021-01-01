The national lottery draw: 01 - 19 - 27 - 28 - 41 - 50 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
11927284150 / 13 = 917483396 remainder 2
remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 6 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Mivi 14-13
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
CornerTakenQuickly v Wabaloolah 15-15
Garrus v vivabobbygraham 13-14
KeegansPerm v mickitez 13-0 (KeegansPerm draws with the minimum away score)
mushi007 v BoRed 13-15
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 15-13
redforlife v Barneylfc 15-14
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971 0-16
Ycuzz v RJH 13-16
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
396 352 +044 50 BoRed
373 334 +039 49 joezydudek
438 387 +051 48 vivabobbygraham
403 320 +083 43 Barneylfc
402 356 +046 43 Kopite1971 (1)
337 346 -009 42 Vishwa Atma (5)
408 395 +013 40 mushi007 (1)
383 374 +009 39 Ndeyanka (1)
393 371 +022 38 RJH
382 371 +011 38 Ycuzz (1)
402 412 -010 38 Garrus (1)
381 389 -008 37 Buck Pete (1)
381 387 -006 34 redforlife
415 398 +017 33 Mivi
412 389 +023 32 KeegansPerm
348 368 -020 32 CornerTakenQuickly
376 398 -022 29 Wabaloolah (1)
374 405 -031 27 mickitez (2)
361 382 -021 26 bradders1011
132 363 -231 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (17) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022