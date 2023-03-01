The national lottery draw: 05 - 28 - 36 - 39 - 48 - 49 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
52836394849 / 15 = 3522426323 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 8 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v RJH 14-20
Buck Pete v BoRed 18-23
CornerTakenQuickly v joezydudek 16-15
Garrus v mickitez 22-21
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham 15-24
mushi007 v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-0
Ndeyanka v Barneylfc 18-18
redforlife v Kopite1971 17-20
Vishwa Atma v Wabaloolah 15-0 (Vishwa Atma draws with the minimum away score)
Ycuzz v Mivi 18-23
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
369 321 +048 47 BoRed
341 305 +036 46 joezydudek
370 285 +085 43 Barneylfc
408 374 +034 42 vivabobbygraham
372 337 +035 40 Kopite1971 (1)
319 313 +006 39 Vishwa Atma (4)
375 361 +014 37 mushi007 (1)
349 337 +012 35 Ycuzz (1)
363 382 -019 35 Garrus (1)
349 371 -022 34 Buck Pete (1)
386 358 +028 33 Mivi
349 345 +004 33 Ndeyanka (1)
357 346 +011 32 RJH
381 369 +012 31 KeegansPerm
321 333 -012 31 CornerTakenQuickly
348 361 -013 28 redforlife
345 364 -019 28 Wabaloolah (1)
357 379 -022 24 mickitez (1)
334 352 -018 23 bradders1011
132 332 -200 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (15) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022