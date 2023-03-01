« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1120 on: March 1, 2023, 10:43:03 pm »
Good job, Paul Tierney. ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1121 on: March 1, 2023, 10:45:17 pm »
The national lottery draw: 05 - 28 - 36 - 39 - 48 - 49 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

52836394849 / 15 = 3522426323 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 8 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v RJH 14-20
Buck Pete v BoRed 18-23
CornerTakenQuickly v joezydudek 16-15
Garrus v mickitez 22-21
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham 15-24
mushi007 v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-0
Ndeyanka v Barneylfc 18-18
redforlife v Kopite1971 17-20
Vishwa Atma v Wabaloolah 15-0 (Vishwa Atma draws with the minimum away score)
Ycuzz v Mivi 18-23

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

369   321   +048   47   BoRed
341   305   +036   46   joezydudek
370   285   +085   43   Barneylfc
408   374   +034   42   vivabobbygraham
372   337   +035   40   Kopite1971 (1)
319   313   +006   39   Vishwa Atma (4)
375   361   +014   37   mushi007 (1)
349   337   +012   35   Ycuzz (1)
363   382   -019   35   Garrus (1)
349   371   -022   34   Buck Pete (1)
386   358   +028   33   Mivi
349   345   +004   33   Ndeyanka (1)
357   346   +011   32   RJH
381   369   +012   31   KeegansPerm
321   333   -012   31   CornerTakenQuickly
348   361   -013   28   redforlife
345   364   -019   28   Wabaloolah (1)
357   379   -022   24   mickitez (1)
334   352   -018   23   bradders1011
132   332   -200   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (15) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1122 on: March 1, 2023, 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March  1, 2023, 10:43:03 pm
Good job, Paul Tierney. ;D

He's a prick  ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1123 on: March 1, 2023, 10:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  1, 2023, 10:58:06 pm
He's a prick  ;D

He absolutely is, no disagreement there. ;)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1124 on: March 2, 2023, 10:44:07 am »
Full jinx mode activated. :)

V Man Utd

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 1-2
First goal: Rashford
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1125 on: March 2, 2023, 11:23:49 am »
Bugger, thought I'd just made the cut off! 🤦🏻‍♂️
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1126 on: March 2, 2023, 11:25:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March  2, 2023, 11:23:49 am
Bugger, thought I'd just made the cut off! 🤦🏻‍♂️

I'm just applying the rules. Blame Barney. ;)

Actually, in this case, blame yourself. :P
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1127 on: March 2, 2023, 11:50:34 am »
vs Man Utd

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-2
FG: Nunez
DP:10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1128 on: March 2, 2023, 02:12:27 pm »
V Man Utd

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliot
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1129 on: March 2, 2023, 10:09:13 pm »
LFC vs Man United

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

FS: 1-1
FGS: Rashford
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1130 on: March 3, 2023, 06:57:13 pm »
vs Man Utd.

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic
Jota
Nunez
Salah

FS: 3-1LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1131 on: March 3, 2023, 08:49:02 pm »
vs Man Utd.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1132 on: March 3, 2023, 10:56:43 pm »
vs United

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-2
FG: Rashford
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 07:09:27 am »
vs Man Utd

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-1 liverpool
FG: Nunez
DP:10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:18:23 am »
Man Utd

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Jota Nunez

FS: 2 - 0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 03:09:14 pm »
Liverpool v Man Utd.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Gakpo
Nuñez
Salah

FS: 2-2
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March  2, 2023, 11:25:10 am
I'm just applying the rules. Blame Barney. ;)

Actually, in this case, blame yourself. :P
yep 🤦‍♂️
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 04:35:32 pm »
vs Man Utd

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm »
vs Man Utd.

Alisson

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Jota
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm »
Vs Man United

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Bajcetic
Henderson
Fabinho

Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 05:34:51 am »
Vs Man U

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:47:49 am »
Liverpool v Man Utd

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

3-2 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
vs Man Utd

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Jota Nunez

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 10:33:04 am »
vs Manchester United:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
V Man Utd

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 2-2
First goal: Rashford
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 12:41:24 pm »
                        vs Man United


                                Alisson

               Trent   Konate  van Dijk  Robertson

                    Bajcetic  Fabinho  Henderson

                         Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                       Score: 3-2 Liverpool 

                       First goal: Nunez

                        DP: 5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
vs United

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Núñez
Gakpo
Salah

Salah
3-1 Liverpool win
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »

vs United

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Núñez
Jota
Salah

Salah
2-1 Liverpool win
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Vs Man Utd

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-0
FG: Salah
DP:2
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Vs United

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Sarah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
