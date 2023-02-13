The national lottery draw: 04 - 06 - 09 - 17 - 18 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
406091718 / 18 = 22560651 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Wabaloolah 16-26
bradders1011 v KeegansPerm 34-28
Buck Pete v mushi007 16-26
CornerTakenQuickly v Ndeyanka 15-22
Garrus v Vishwa Atma 23-33
mickitez v joezydudek 21-23
Mivi v Barneylfc 24-25
redforlife v vivabobbygraham 24-28
RJH v LovelyCushionedHeader 27-0
Ycuzz v Kopite1971 23-21
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
302 262 +040 43 joezydudek
322 296 +026 38 BoRed
296 282 +014 37 Vishwa Atma (3)
327 259 +068 36 Barneylfc
348 334 +014 36 vivabobbygraham
343 304 +039 34 Kopite1971
301 291 +010 31 Ndeyanka (1)
289 289 +000 31 Ycuzz (1)
315 330 -015 30 mushi007 (1)
308 328 -020 30 Buck Pete (1)
314 295 +019 29 RJH
335 334 +001 28 KeegansPerm
306 339 -033 28 Garrus (1)
307 300 +007 27 redforlife
284 294 -010 27 CornerTakenQuickly
327 313 +014 26 Mivi
317 327 -010 24 Wabaloolah
310 322 -012 23 mickitez (1)
299 298 +001 22 bradders1011
132 285 -153 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (12) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022