The national lottery draw: 09 - 33 - 37 - 39 - 47 - 54
)
93337394754 / 21 = 4444637845 remainder 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 15 before renumbering)
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v mushi007 15-16
Garrus v BoRed 14-14
KeegansPerm v Wabaloolah 11-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Barneylfc 0-14
Mivi v Kopite1971 15-14
redforlife v Buck Pete 17-12
RJH v Ndeyanka 14-16
Vishwa Atma v mickitez 14-19
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 12-13
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly 12-16
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
255 227 +28 37 joezydudek
279 244 +35 35 BoRed
299 259 +40 31 Kopite1971
235 234 +01 30 Vishwa Atma (3)
274 212 +62 29 Barneylfc
293 285 +08 29 vivabobbygraham
254 239 +15 28 Ycuzz
256 251 +05 27 Ndeyanka (1)
265 274 -09 27 Buck Pete (1)
257 278 -21 27 Garrus (1)
246 245 +01 26 CornerTakenQuickly
264 267 -03 25 RJH
265 290 -25 25 mushi007 (1)
258 251 +07 23 redforlife
278 275 +03 23 Mivi
280 279 +01 22 KeegansPerm
264 275 -11 19 mickitez (1)
263 297 -34 17 Wabaloolah
241 247 -06 16 bradders1011
132 229 -97 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (9)
