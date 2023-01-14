« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 14023 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #840 on: January 14, 2023, 10:28:18 am »
v Brighton

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson

Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Gakpo

First Goal Scorer: Gakpo
Final Score: 2-1 to LFC
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #841 on: January 14, 2023, 10:48:00 am »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Gakpo
Chamberlain

First Goal MacAllister
Final Score 2-0 Brighton
DP 6
« Reply #842 on: January 14, 2023, 11:16:22 am »
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Konate Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Gakpo Chamberlain

Score: 2-2
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #843 on: January 14, 2023, 11:47:21 am »
                      vs Brighton


                             Alisson

           Trent   Konate   Matip   Robertson

             Henderson    Fabinho    Thiago

                      Salah   Gakpo   Ox


                  Score: 2-1 Liverpool 

                  First goal: Gakpo

                  DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #844 on: January 14, 2023, 11:54:27 am »
Vs Brighton

Alisson

Arnold
Konate
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Keita

Salah
Gakpo
Chamberlain

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-2
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #845 on: January 14, 2023, 12:18:05 pm »
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Gakpo

FS 2-1 Liverpool
FG  Salah
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #846 on: January 14, 2023, 12:25:12 pm »
Brighton

Alisson
Trent Konate Matip Robertson
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Salah Gakpo Chamberlain


FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #847 on: January 14, 2023, 12:35:25 pm »
@Brighton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Gakpo
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Final Score: 1-3 Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #848 on: January 14, 2023, 01:27:58 pm »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Robertson
Konate
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Gakpo
Salah
Chamberlain

Salah
2-0 Liverpool win
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #849 on: January 14, 2023, 05:31:31 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Tsimikas

Keita
Elliott
Hendo

Gakpo
Salah
Ox

FS: 2-1 to Wolves
FG: Podence
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #850 on: January 14, 2023, 08:06:49 pm »
The national lottery draw: 09 - 33 - 37 - 39 - 47 - 54 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

93337394754 / 21 = 4444637845 remainder 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v mushi007 15-16
Garrus v BoRed 14-14
KeegansPerm v Wabaloolah 11-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Barneylfc 0-14
Mivi v Kopite1971 15-14
redforlife v Buck Pete 17-12
RJH v Ndeyanka 14-16
Vishwa Atma v mickitez 14-19
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 12-13
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly 12-16

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

255   227   +28   37   joezydudek
279   244   +35   35   BoRed
299   259   +40   31   Kopite1971
235   234   +01   30   Vishwa Atma (3)
274   212   +62   29   Barneylfc
293   285   +08   29   vivabobbygraham
254   239   +15   28   Ycuzz
256   251   +05   27   Ndeyanka (1)
265   274   -09   27   Buck Pete (1)
257   278   -21   27   Garrus (1)
246   245   +01   26   CornerTakenQuickly
264   267   -03   25   RJH
265   290   -25   25   mushi007 (1)
258   251   +07   23   redforlife
278   275   +03   23   Mivi
280   279   +01   22   KeegansPerm
264   275   -11   19   mickitez (1)
263   297   -34   17   Wabaloolah
241   247   -06   16   bradders1011
132   229   -97   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (9)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #851 on: January 14, 2023, 08:12:24 pm »
v Wolves

Alisson
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Milner Bajcetic Keita
Elliott Doak Carvalho

Score: 1-1
First goal: Doak
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #852 on: January 15, 2023, 03:15:34 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 14, 2023, 08:06:49 pm

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

255   227   +28   37   joezydudek
279   244   +35   35   BoRed
299   259   +40   31   Kopite1971
235   234   +01   30   Vishwa Atma (3)
274   212   +62   29   Barneylfc
293   285   +08   29   vivabobbygraham
254   239   +15   28   Ycuzz
256   251   +05   27   Ndeyanka (1)
265   274   -09   27   Buck Pete (1)
257   278   -21   27   Garrus (1)
246   245   +01   26   CornerTakenQuickly
264   267   -03   25   RJH
265   290   -25   25   mushi007 (1)
258   251   +07   23   redforlife
278   275   +03   23   Mivi
280   279   +01   22   KeegansPerm
264   275   -11   19   mickitez (1)
263   297   -34   17   Wabaloolah
241   247   -06   16   bradders1011
132   229   -97   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (9)

Am I just getting lucky with coming up against people that aren't posting?
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #853 on: January 15, 2023, 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 15, 2023, 03:15:34 pm
Am I just getting lucky with coming up against people that aren't posting?

Probably. ;D

I can't be bothered to check, but 212 is the lowest GA in the league. So either your opponents are not posting, or they all tend to have a bad day against you. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #854 on: January 15, 2023, 07:17:55 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 14, 2023, 08:06:49 pm

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v mushi007 15-16
Garrus v BoRed 14-14
KeegansPerm v Wabaloolah 11-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Barneylfc 0-14
Mivi v Kopite1971 15-14
redforlife v Buck Pete 17-12
RJH v Ndeyanka 14-16
Vishwa Atma v mickitez 14-19
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 12-13
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly 12-16

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

255   227   +28   37   joezydudek
279   244   +35   35   BoRed
299   259   +40   31   Kopite1971
235   234   +01   30   Vishwa Atma (3)
274   212   +62   29   Barneylfc
293   285   +08   29   vivabobbygraham
254   239   +15   28   Ycuzz
256   251   +05   27   Ndeyanka (1)
265   274   -09   27   Buck Pete (1)
257   278   -21   27   Garrus (1)
246   245   +01   26   CornerTakenQuickly
264   267   -03   25   RJH
265   290   -25   25   mushi007 (1)
258   251   +07   23   redforlife
278   275   +03   23   Mivi
280   279   +01   22   KeegansPerm
264   275   -11   19   mickitez (1)
263   297   -34   17   Wabaloolah
241   247   -06   16   bradders1011
132   229   -97   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (9)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
finally a win!!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 02:37:48 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 15, 2023, 03:38:57 pm
Probably. ;D

I can't be bothered to check, but 212 is the lowest GA in the league. So either your opponents are not posting, or they all tend to have a bad day against you. :)

2 no shows in the last 4 rounds has helped. bradders with a 9 and mickitez 14 the other 2.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 03:01:19 pm »
LFC vs Wolves

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Konate
Robbo
Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho
Ox
Salah
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson

TAA
Konate
Gomez
Robertson

Elliott
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Ox
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to Wolves
FG: Neves
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson

TAA
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Henderson
Keita
Jones

Salah
Elliott
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to Wolves
FG: Podence
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 pm »
Vs Wolves

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Jones
Keita

Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-2
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #860 on: Today at 06:41:49 am »
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Konate
Robertson
Thiago
Keita
Milner
Salah
Gakpo
Chamberlain

First Goal Salah
Final Score 1-1
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #861 on: Today at 07:20:04 am »
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Konate
Robertson
Thiago
Keita
Milner
Salah
Gakpo
Chamberlain

First Goal Salah
Final Score 1-2 liverpool
DP 8
