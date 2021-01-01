Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 13732 times)
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,739
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #840 on:
Today
at 10:28:18 am
v Brighton
Alisson
Trent Alexander
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Gakpo
First Goal Scorer: Gakpo
Final Score: 2-1 to LFC
DP - 6
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,550
We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #841 on:
Today
at 10:48:00 am
Vs Brighton
Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Gakpo
Chamberlain
First Goal MacAllister
Final Score 2-0 Brighton
DP 6
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
