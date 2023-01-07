« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 13565 times)

Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #800 on: January 7, 2023, 02:26:51 pm »
vs Wolves:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Darwin Nunez
DP: 4
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #801 on: January 7, 2023, 02:33:42 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson
Robertson
Konate
Gomez
Alexander-Arnold
Henderson
Keita
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

Salah
2-0 Liverpool win
6
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #802 on: January 7, 2023, 04:27:14 pm »
v Wolves

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Bajcetic
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Score: 2-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #803 on: January 7, 2023, 04:52:18 pm »
Wolves

Kelleher
Trent Konate Gomez Tsimiskas
Keita Henderson Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo


FS: 2 - 1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #804 on: January 7, 2023, 05:00:30 pm »
v Wolves

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Matip Tsimikas
Keita Bajčetić Henderson
Nunez Gakpo Carvalho

Score: 3-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #805 on: January 7, 2023, 05:42:33 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson
Trent Matip Konate Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #806 on: January 7, 2023, 06:07:49 pm »
                      vs Wolverhampton


                             Alisson

           Trent   Konate   Matip   Robertson

             Henderson    Fabinho    Thiago

                Salah   Nunez   Gakpo


              Score: 3-0 Liverpool 

              First goal: Gakpo

              DP: 4

             
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #807 on: January 10, 2023, 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2023, 01:36:40 pm
The Cup will start v Wolves on Saturday. Will post fixtures up before Thursday  :wave

Any replays will take place v Wolves next Tuesday
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #808 on: January 11, 2023, 09:45:37 am »
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Konate
Robbo
Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-1 Brighton
FGS: Trossard
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 08:49:49 am »
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Konate Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Gakpo Chamberlain

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 am »
vs Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Konate Robertson
Bajcetic Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 am »
vs Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Konate Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 04:55:17 pm »
v Abu Dhabi A

Kelleher
Milner
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Thiago
Bajcetic
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

FG - Haaland
FS - Abu Dhabi 3 - 2 Liverpool (Haaland, Mahrez, Ake; Carvalho, Salah)
DP - 8 (Rodri; Keita, Bajcetic, Fabinho
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Abu Dhabi A

01   19   385   BoRed
02   23   378   Kopite1971
03   29   364   Barneylfc
04   00   359   Sinyoro
05   21   358   Wabaloolah
06   12   353   RJH
07   25   351   Ndeyanka
08   15   348   KeegansPerm
09   18   345   Cape_Tear
10   14   342   ollyfrom.tv
11   25   336   mushi007
12   13   334   mickitez
13   10   331   Garrus
14   17   327   Ycuzz
15   14   323   CornerTakenQuickly
16   12   321   Mivi
17   14   320   Buck Pete
18   17   320   joezydudek
19   21   313   Vishwa Atma
20   00   311   vivabobbygraham
21   15   309   redforlife
22   12   286   bradders1011
23   15   284   jackh
24   22   277   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Barneylfc (29)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 04:56:41 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   00   359   Sinyoro
02   18   345   Cape_Tear
--------------------------------
03   14   342   ollyfrom.tv
04   15   284   jackh
05   22   277   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 05:39:13 pm »
v Aston Villa A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Salah
Nunez

FG - Salah
FS - Aston Villa 1 - 3 Liverpool (Watkins; Salah, van Dijk, Bajcetic)
DP - 0
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Aston Villa A

01   23   401   Kopite1971
02   14   399   BoRed
03   24   388   Barneylfc
04   23   381   Wabaloolah
05   24   377   RJH
06   15   374   Sinyoro
07   23   374   Ndeyanka
08   23   371   KeegansPerm
09   23   368   Cape_Tear
10   23   359   mushi007
11   13   355   ollyfrom.tv
12   21   355   mickitez
13   23   354   Garrus
14   31   352   Mivi
15   23   350   Ycuzz
16   23   346   CornerTakenQuickly
17   24   344   joezydudek
18   29   338   redforlife
19   20   333   Vishwa Atma
20   21   332   vivabobbygraham
21   00   320   Buck Pete
22   22   306   jackh
23   14   300   bradders1011
24   00   277   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Mivi (31)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   374   Sinyoro
02   23   368   Cape_Tear
03   13   355   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   22   306   jackh
05   00   277   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 05:46:50 pm »
v Leicester H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Elliott
Thiago
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Salah
Nunez

FG - Dewsbury-Hall
FS - Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester (Own Goal x 2; Dewbury-Hall)
DP - 2 (Soumare)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 05:47:34 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Leicester

01   13   414   Kopite1971
02   14   413   BoRed
03   14   402   Barneylfc
04   14   395   Wabaloolah
05   14   391   RJH
06   16   390   Sinyoro
07   13   387   Ndeyanka
08   14   385   KeegansPerm
09   13   381   Cape_Tear
10   14   373   mushi007
11   15   370   ollyfrom.tv
12   14   369   mickitez
13   15   369   Garrus
14   13   365   Mivi
15   14   364   Ycuzz
16   15   359   joezydudek
17   12   358   CornerTakenQuickly
18   17   355   redforlife
19   16   348   vivabobbygraham
20   13   346   Vishwa Atma
21   20   340   Buck Pete
22   22   322   bradders1011
23   13   319   jackh
24   13   290   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - bradders1011 (22)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 05:48:22 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   390   Sinyoro
02   13   381   Cape_Tear
03   15   370   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   13   319   jackh
05   13   290   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 05:56:13 pm »
v Brentford A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Elliott
Thiago
Fabinho
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Salah
Nunez

FG - Own Goal
FS - Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool (Own Goal, Wissa, Mbuemo; Oxlade-Chamberlain)
DP - 8 (Jorgensen; Elliott, Thiago, Nunez)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 05:57:09 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Brentford

01   14   428   Kopite1971
02   14   427   BoRed
03   14   416   Barneylfc
04   12   407   Wabaloolah
05   13   404   RJH
06   12   402   Sinyoro
07   15   402   Ndeyanka
08   10   395   KeegansPerm
09   11   392   Cape_Tear
10   14   387   mushi007
11   12   381   Garrus
12   10   380   ollyfrom.tv
13   12   377   Mivi
14   12   376   Ycuzz
15   15   374   joezydudek
16   15   370   redforlife
17   00   369   mickitez
18   11   369   CornerTakenQuickly
19   12   360   vivabobbygraham
20   09   355   Vishwa Atma
21   13   353   Buck Pete
22   09   331   bradders1011
23   09   328   jackh
24   10   300   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - Ndeyanka, joezydudek, redforlife (15)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 05:57:47 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   402   Sinyoro
02   11   392   Cape_Tear
03   10   380   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   09   328   jackh
05   10   300   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 06:10:54 pm »
v Wolves H (FA Cup)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez

FG - Guedes
FS - Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolves (Nunez, Salah; Guedes, Hwang)
DP - 2 (Otto)

Next Game - Brighton A, Premier League, Saturday 14th January 15:00
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves

Some of the lowest scores ever recorded for this round  :(

01   17   444   BoRed
02   09   437   Kopite1971
03   17   433   Barneylfc
04   15   422   Wabaloolah
05   12   416   RJH
06   14   416   Sinyoro
07   13   408   KeegansPerm
08   04   406   Ndeyanka
09   08   400   Cape_Tear
10   12   399   mushi007
11   17   398   Garrus
12   17   397   ollyfrom.tv
13   16   390   joezydudek
14   15   384   CornerTakenQuickly
15   00   377   Mivi
16   00   376   Ycuzz
17   15   375   vivabobbygraham
18   04   374   redforlife
19   03   372   mickitez
20   05   360   Vishwa Atma
21   06   359   Buck Pete
22   13   341   jackh
23   06   337   bradders1011
24   00   300   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - BoRed, Barneylfc, Garrus, ollyfrom.tv
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 06:13:02 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   416   Sinyoro
02   08   400   Cape_Tear
03   17   397   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   13   341   jackh
05   00   300   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
RAWK CUP ROUND 1 RESULTS

Only 2 replays, and both are players that had a bye  :D

Match 1 : redforlife 04 vs 13 KeegansPerm

Match 2 : mushi007 12 vs 0 tommyLFC

Match 3 : Ycuzz 00 vs Bye 6

Match 4 : jackh 13 vs 15 Wabaloolah

Match 5 : mickitez 03 vs 06 Buck Pete

Match 6 :LovelyCushionedHeader 0 vs 15 vivabobbygraham

Match 7 : Kopite1971 9 vs 17 ollyfrom.tv

Match 8 : joezydudek 16 vs 17 Bored

Match 9 : Bye 4 vs 5 Vishwa Atma

Match 10 : Bye 3 vs 17 Barneylfc

Match 11 : CornerTakenQuickly 15 vs Bye 1

Match 12 : Garrus 17 vs 04 Ndeyanka

Match 13 : Cape_Tear 08 vs Bye 5

Match 14 : Mivi 0 vs Bye 2

Match 15 : bradders1011 6 vs 12 RJH

Match 16 : Bye 7 vs 14 Sinyoro
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 06:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2023, 03:55:26 pm

If any of the posters with a bye do not post, this tie will go to a replay. Should they then not post for the replay, the highest scoring loser will go through in their place. In the event of there being multiple highest scoring losers, they will be asked to post a TOFG for the replay fixture.

joezydudek (16) and jackh (13) are the 2 highest scoring losers.

Should both Ycuzz and Mivi not post for the Wolves replay, both will go through to round 2. Should only one of them make a prediction, joezydudek will take the place of whichever one of them does not.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm »
vs Brighton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Konate
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Carvalho
Salah
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to Brighton
FG: Trossard
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #830 on: Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm »
BoRed's Cup standings:

16.44   BoRed
16.36   Vishwa Atma
16.30   vivabobbygraham
16.19   Kopite1971
16.04   Barneylfc
16.00   Sinyoro
16.00   Cape_Tear
15.96   mushi007
15.92   Garrus
15.69   KeegansPerm
15.63   Wabaloolah
15.62   Ndeyanka
15.61   Buck Pete
15.50   jackh
15.41   RJH
15.27   ollyfrom.tv
15.21   LovelyCushionedHeader
15.08   Mivi
15.00   joezydudek
15.00   tommy LFC
14.46   Ycuzz
14.31   mickitez
14.22   CornerTakenQuickly
13.85   redforlife
12.48   bradders1011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #831 on: Today at 07:19:04 am »
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip Konate Robertson
Hendo Fabinho Thiago
Salah Gakpo ox

FS: 2-1 liverpool
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
