

If any of the posters with a bye do not post, this tie will go to a replay. Should they then not post for the replay, the highest scoring loser will go through in their place. In the event of there being multiple highest scoring losers, they will be asked to post a TOFG for the replay fixture.



joezydudek (16) and jackh (13) are the 2 highest scoring losers.Should both Ycuzz and Mivi not post for the Wolves replay, both will go through to round 2. Should only one of them make a prediction, joezydudek will take the place of whichever one of them does not.