The national lottery draw: 03 - 04 - 07 - 15 - 26 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
304071526 / 22 = 13821433 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 1 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v bradders1011 14-9
joezydudek v BoRed 15-14
KeegansPerm v Garrus 10-12
Kopite1971 v mickitez 14-0
LovelyCushionedHeader v Ycuzz 0-12
Wabaloolah v Buck Pete 12-13
mushi007 v CornerTakenQuickly 14-11
Ndeyanka v redforlife 16-15
Vishwa Atma v RJH 9-13
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 12-12
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
265 230 +35 34 BoRed
242 215 +27 34 joezydudek
285 244 +41 31 Kopite1971
221 215 +06 30 Vishwa Atma (3)
281 272 +09 29 vivabobbygraham
242 223 +19 28 Ycuzz
253 257 -04 27 Buck Pete (1)
260 212 +48 26 Barneylfc
243 264 -21 26 Garrus (1)
250 251 -01 25 RJH
240 237 +03 24 Ndeyanka (1)
230 233 -03 23 CornerTakenQuickly
269 267 +02 22 KeegansPerm
249 275 -26 22 mushi007 (1)
263 261 +02 20 Mivi
241 239 +02 20 redforlife
226 231 -05 16 bradders1011
245 261 -16 16 mickitez (1)
132 215 -83 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (8 )
251 286 -35 14 Wabaloolah
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022