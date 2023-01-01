« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 1, 2023, 03:29:17 pm
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Thiago
Keita

Ox
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 1, 2023, 11:47:17 pm
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Ox
Darwin
Salah

FS: 2-1 LFC
FGS: Darwin
DP: 6
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 05:44:25 am
                  vs Brentford


                       Alisson

     Trent   Konate   van Dijk   Tsimikas

             Elliot    Fabinho    Thiago

                Salah   Nunez   Ox


              Score: 2-0 Liverpool 

              First goal: Nunez

              DP: 4
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 06:52:33 am
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Ox
Darwin
Salah

FS: 2-1 LFC
FGS: Darwin
DP: 8
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 08:13:33 am
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliot Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Ox

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 09:40:47 am
v Brentford

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimiskas

Keita
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Elliot

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 1 - 4 (Nunez hat trick ;-)
DP: 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 10:17:25 am
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimiskas

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Ox

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 2-0
DP: 6
KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 12:04:08 pm
Brentford

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimiskas
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Carvalho


FS: 1 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 12:05:34 pm
Brentford

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimiskas
Keita Fabinho Henderson
Salah Nunez Carvalho


FS: 3-1 to LFC
FS: Toney
DP: 4
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 12:30:42 pm
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimiskas

Keita
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 2-1 LFC
DP: 6
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 12:47:24 pm

Brentford

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Nunez
Salah

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 01:40:18 pm
Brentford  v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott

Oxlade-Chamberlain
Nuñez
Salah

FS: 3-1 to us
FGS: Salah
DP: 4
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 01:46:45 pm
Vs Brentford

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Elliott
Salah

First Goal Toney
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Nunez
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 02:15:39 pm
Brentford v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago
Keita

Carvalho
Nuñez
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 02:43:32 pm
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 02:58:29 pm
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Keita
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Elliott

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 03:16:26 pm
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Keita
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Elliott

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 2
jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 03:20:09 pm
vs Brentford

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander Arnold
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Carvalho
Nunez
Salah

Salah
2-0 Liverpool win
4
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 03:25:34 pm
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Chamberlain

Score: 3-2 LFC
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 03:34:36 pm
@Brentford:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 2, 2023, 10:09:41 pm
The national lottery draw: 03 - 04 - 07 - 15 - 26 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

304071526 / 22 = 13821433 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 1 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v bradders1011 14-9
joezydudek v BoRed 15-14
KeegansPerm v Garrus 10-12
Kopite1971 v mickitez 14-0
LovelyCushionedHeader v Ycuzz 0-12
Wabaloolah v Buck Pete 12-13
mushi007 v CornerTakenQuickly 14-11
Ndeyanka v redforlife 16-15
Vishwa Atma v RJH 9-13
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 12-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

265   230   +35   34   BoRed
242   215   +27   34   joezydudek
285   244   +41   31   Kopite1971
221   215   +06   30   Vishwa Atma (3)
281   272   +09   29   vivabobbygraham
242   223   +19   28   Ycuzz
253   257   -04   27   Buck Pete (1)
260   212   +48   26   Barneylfc
243   264   -21   26   Garrus (1)
250   251   -01   25   RJH
240   237   +03   24   Ndeyanka (1)
230   233   -03   23   CornerTakenQuickly
269   267   +02   22   KeegansPerm
249   275   -26   22   mushi007 (1)
263   261   +02   20   Mivi
241   239   +02   20   redforlife
226   231   -05   16   bradders1011
245   261   -16   16   mickitez (1)
132   215   -83   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (8 )
251   286   -35   14   Wabaloolah

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 3, 2023, 12:59:01 pm
LFC vs Wolves - FA Cup

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas
Hendo
Bajcetic
Keita
Carvalho
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Wolves
FGS: Jiminez
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 3, 2023, 01:36:40 pm
The Cup will start v Wolves on Saturday. Will post fixtures up before Thursday  :wave
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 3, 2023, 03:55:26 pm
We've got 25 active players so there will be 7 byes. No idea why LovelyCushionedHeader has stopped posting, but I'll include them anyway if they decide to return.

I'll put a bit of confidence in Jurgen and the lads turning things round and go with replays this season, so no TOFG will be needed for Wolves predictions. Any replays will take place over our next cup fixture should that be a replay of Wolves or FA Cup round 4, or it will be used as round 2 in the absence of replays.

If any of the posters with a bye do not post, this tie will go to a replay. Should they then not post for the replay, the highest scoring loser will go through in their place. In the event of there being multiple highest scoring losers, they will be asked to post a TOFG for the replay fixture.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 3, 2023, 04:00:19 pm
RAWK CUP ROUND 1

Match 1 : redforlife vs KeegansPerm

Match 2 : mushi007 vs tommyLFC

Match 3 : Ycuzz vs Bye 6

Match 4 : jackh vs Wabaloolah

Match 5 : mickitez vs Buck Pete

Match 6 :LovelyCushionedHeader vs vivabobbygraham

Match 7 : Kopite1971 vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bored

Match 9 : Bye 4 vs Vishwa Atma

Match 10 : Bye 3 vs Barneylfc

Match 11 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Bye 1

Match 12 : Garrus vs Ndeyanka

Match 13 : Cape_Tear vs Bye 5

Match 14 : Mivi vs Bye 2

Match 15 : bradders1011 vs RJH

Match 16 : Bye 7 vs Sinyoro
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 3, 2023, 04:11:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2023, 04:00:19 pm
RAWK CUP ROUND 1
Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bored

Bloody typical, the top two in the PL play each other. ;D
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 4, 2023, 09:02:01 am
v Wolves

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Matip Tsimikas
Keita Bajčetić Henderson
Salah Gakpo Carvalho

Score: 2-1
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 4, 2023, 09:36:14 am
Vs Wolves

Kelleher
Ramsey
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas
Henderson
Jones
Keita
Gakpo
Chamberlain
Carvalho

First Goal Carvalho
Final Score 2-1LFC
DP 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 4, 2023, 10:22:53 am
vs Wolves

Kelleher

Ramsey
Gomez
Konate
Tsmikas

Keita
Clark
Bajcetic

Carvalho
Gakpo
Doak

FG: Gakpo
FS: 1-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
January 4, 2023, 10:55:54 am
v Wolves

Kelleher
Ramsey Phillips Gomez Tsimikas
Milner Bajcetic Keita
Carvalho Gakpo Jones

Score: 2-1
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm
vs Wolves

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas

Bajcetic
Hendo
Keita

Gakpo
Nunez
Carvalho

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Carvalho
DP: 6
Online Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 06:01:25 am
vs Wolves

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Matip
Tsimikas

Bajcetic
Hendo
Keita

Gakpo
Nunez
Carvalho

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Keita
DP: 6
