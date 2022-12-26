The national lottery draw: 03 - 05 - 07 - 16 - 21 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
305071621 / 24 = 12711317 remainder 13
remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
Buck Pete v Barneylfc 0-24
CornerTakenQuickly v mickitez 24-21
Garrus v joezydudek 23-24
KeegansPerm v RJH 23-24
mushi007 v Mivi 23-31
Ndeyanka v Kopite1971 23-23
redforlife v Wabaloolah 29-23
Vishwa Atma v BoRed 20-14
Ycuzz v vivabobbygraham 24-21
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
238 202 +36 33 BoRed
198 186 +12 30 Vishwa Atma (3)
212 189 +23 28 joezydudek
253 239 +14 28 vivabobbygraham
258 231 +27 27 Kopite1971
208 220 -12 23 CornerTakenQuickly
233 190 +43 22 Barneylfc
246 236 +10 22 KeegansPerm
217 211 +06 22 Ycuzz
212 208 +04 21 Ndeyanka (1)
224 229 -05 21 RJH
221 232 -11 21 Buck Pete (1)
217 241 -24 20 Garrus (1)
239 234 +05 19 Mivi
222 251 -29 18 mushi007 (1)
210 210 +00 17 redforlife
132 192 -60 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (6)
232 234 -02 15 mickitez
226 259 -33 14 Wabaloolah
196 200 -04 13 bradders1011
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022