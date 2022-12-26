« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 12173 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #720 on: December 26, 2022, 08:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Mivi on December 26, 2022, 07:43:33 am
vs Villa

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Thiago
Hendo
Fabinho
Nunez
Salah
Ox

FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
almost perfection, only DPs wrong, well played Sir 👍
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #721 on: December 26, 2022, 11:19:50 pm »
LFC vs Leicester City

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Keita
Hendo
Salah
Nunez
Elliott

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #722 on: December 27, 2022, 12:10:32 am »
The national lottery draw: 03 - 05 - 07 - 16 - 21 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

305071621 / 24 = 12711317 remainder 13

remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
Buck Pete v Barneylfc 0-24
CornerTakenQuickly v mickitez 24-21
Garrus v joezydudek 23-24
KeegansPerm v RJH 23-24
mushi007 v Mivi 23-31
Ndeyanka v Kopite1971 23-23
redforlife v Wabaloolah 29-23
Vishwa Atma v BoRed 20-14
Ycuzz v vivabobbygraham 24-21

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

238   202   +36   33   BoRed
198   186   +12   30   Vishwa Atma (3)
212   189   +23   28   joezydudek
253   239   +14   28   vivabobbygraham
258   231   +27   27   Kopite1971
208   220   -12   23   CornerTakenQuickly
233   190   +43   22   Barneylfc
246   236   +10   22   KeegansPerm
217   211   +06   22   Ycuzz
212   208   +04   21   Ndeyanka (1)
224   229   -05   21   RJH
221   232   -11   21   Buck Pete (1)
217   241   -24   20   Garrus (1)
239   234   +05   19   Mivi
222   251   -29   18   mushi007 (1)
210   210   +00   17   redforlife
132   192   -60   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (6)
232   234   -02   15   mickitez
226   259   -33   14   Wabaloolah
196   200   -04   13   bradders1011

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #723 on: December 27, 2022, 11:10:04 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Chamberlain

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #724 on: December 27, 2022, 11:15:05 pm »
vs Leicester

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #725 on: December 28, 2022, 12:22:51 am »
v Leicester

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliot
Salah Nunez Carvalho

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #726 on: December 28, 2022, 07:48:30 am »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Chamberlain

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #727 on: December 28, 2022, 09:27:25 am »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Keita Thiago
Salah Nunez Carvalho

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #728 on: December 28, 2022, 03:31:03 pm »
vs Leicester

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Ox

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #729 on: December 28, 2022, 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 26, 2022, 08:06:23 pm
almost perfection, only DPs wrong, well played Sir 👍

Hit the bar....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 am »
v Derby H

Kelleher
Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Bajcetic
Clark
Frauendorf
Stewart
Carvalho

FG - No Goal
FS - Liverpool 0 - 0 Derby
DP - 0
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Derby H

01   09   348   BoRed
02   09   340   Kopite1971
03   12   331   Sinyoro
04   08   324   RJH
05   11   319   Barneylfc
06   09   316   KeegansPerm
07   11   313   Wabaloolah
08   08   312   Cape_Tear
09   09   311   ollyfrom.tv
10   08   307   Ndeyanka
11   05   303   mickitez
12   10   301   Garrus
13   11   294   CornerTakenQuickly
14   08   290   Ycuzz
15   08   290   mushi007
16   09   290   Mivi
17   09   288   joezydudek
18   07   287   vivabobbygraham
19   00   283   Buck Pete
20   09   277   redforlife
21   11   269   jackh
22   09   267   Vishwa Atma
23   10   254   bradders1011
24   08   237   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Sinyoro (12)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:24:48 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   331   Sinyoro
02   08   312   Cape_Tear
03   09   311   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   11   269   jackh
05   08   237   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 am »
LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Sinyoro takes the first silverware of the season in a hotly contested final. I don't think it'll be his last celebrations in the LFC prediction leagues.

SINYORO 12 V 08 CAPE_TEAR


Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:39 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Derby H

01   24   348   BoRed
02   20   340   Kopite1971

Ah, the good old days. ;D

My team looks knackered after the world cup. ;)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 am »
v Southampton

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago
Nunez
Firmino
Salah

FG - Firmino
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Southampton (Firmino, Nunez x 2; Adams)
DP - 4 (Caleta-Car, Salisu)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Southampton H

01   18   366   BoRed
02   28   359   Sinyoro
03   15   355   Kopite1971
04   17   341   RJH
05   24   337   Wabaloolah
06   16   335   Barneylfc
07   17   333   KeegansPerm
08   17   328   ollyfrom.tv
09   15   327   Cape_Tear
10   19   326   Ndeyanka
11   18   321   mickitez
12   20   321   Garrus
13   21   311   mushi007
14   24   311   vivabobbygraham
15   20   310   Ycuzz
16   15   309   CornerTakenQuickly
17   19   309   Mivi
18   23   306   Buck Pete
19   15   303   joezydudek
20   17   294   redforlife
21   25   292   Vishwa Atma
22   20   274   bradders1011
23   00   269   jackh
24   18   255   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Sinyoro (28)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   28   359   Sinyoro
02   17   328   ollyfrom.tv
03   15   327   Cape_Tear
--------------------------------
04   00   269   jackh
05   18   255   tommy LFC
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:27:35 am »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 10:28:17 am
LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Sinyoro takes the first silverware of the season in a hotly contested final. I don't think it'll be his last celebrations in the LFC prediction leagues.

SINYORO 12 V 08 CAPE_TEAR




🙌🏾
