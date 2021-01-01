« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 11342 times)

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #680 on: Today at 11:49:11 am »
LFC vs Man City

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Nunez
Salah
Firmino

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
v Abu Dhabi

Kelleher
Milner Matip Gomez Robertson
Elliott Bajcetic Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First goal: Haaland
DP: 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 