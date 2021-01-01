Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 11342 times)
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,264
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #680 on:
Today
at 11:49:11 am »
LFC vs Man City
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Nunez
Salah
Firmino
FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 4

mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 137
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #681 on:
Today
at 02:15:16 pm »
v Abu Dhabi
Kelleher
Milner Matip Gomez Robertson
Elliott Bajcetic Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez
Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First goal: Haaland
DP: 8
