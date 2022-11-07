« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #600 on: November 7, 2022, 12:38:01 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham H

01   22   254   Kopite1971
02   14   238   BoRed
03   23   230   Sinyoro
04   12   228   RJH
05   14   227   Wabaloolah
06   23   227   Ndeyanka
07   11   226   mickitez
08   12   221   ollyfrom.tv
09   12   219   KeegansPerm
10   12   216   CornerTakenQuickly
11   14   212   Barneylfc
12   00   210   Vishwa Atma
13   11   206   mushi007
14   12   205   joezydudek
15   12   205   Garrus
16   11   201   redforlife
17   12   199   Cape_Tear
18   00   197   LovelyCushionedHeader
19   11   194   Ycuzz
20   12   194   jackh
21   13   193   Mivi
22   11   189   bradders1011
23   12   188   Buck Pete
24   11   179   tommy LFC
25   11   177   vivabobbygraham


Top Scorers - Sinyoro, Ndeyanka (23)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #601 on: November 7, 2022, 12:38:51 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   23   230   Sinyoro
02   12   221   ollyfrom.tv
03   12   199   Cape_Tear
-------------------------------
04   12   194   jackh
05   11   179   tommy LFC
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #602 on: November 7, 2022, 12:47:00 pm »
v Nottingham Forest A

Allison
Milner
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Jones
Carvalho
Firmino
Salah

FG - Awoniyi
FS - Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool (Awoniyi)
DP - 6 (Freuler, Worrall; Gomez)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #603 on: November 7, 2022, 12:47:41 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Nottingham Forest A

01   14   268   Kopite1971
02   15   253   BoRed
03   13   243   Sinyoro
04   12   239   Wabaloolah
05   12   239   Ndeyanka
06   10   238   RJH
07   12   238   mickitez
08   12   233   ollyfrom.tv
09   10   229   KeegansPerm
10   11   227   CornerTakenQuickly
11   15   227   Barneylfc
12   12   217   Garrus
13   10   215   joezydudek
14   13   214   redforlife
15   13   212   Cape_Tear
16   00   210   Vishwa Atma
17   13   207   Ycuzz
18   00   206   mushi007
19   13   206   Mivi
20   11   205   jackh
21   13   201   Buck Pete
22   11   200   bradders1011
23   00   197   LovelyCushionedHeader
24   13   192   tommy LFC
25   14   191   vivabobbygraham


Top Scorers - BoRed, Barneylfc (15)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #604 on: November 7, 2022, 12:48:38 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   243   Sinyoro
02   12   233   ollyfrom.tv
03   13   212   Cape_Tear
-------------------------------
04   11   205   jackh
05   13   192   tommy LFC
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #605 on: November 7, 2022, 02:20:26 pm »

v Ajax A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Henderson
Nunez
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Ajax 0 - 3 Liverpool (Salah, Nunez, Elliott)
DP - 0
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #606 on: November 7, 2022, 02:21:15 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Ajax A

01   16   284   Kopite1971
02   20   273   BoRed
03   25   268   Sinyoro
04   21   260   Wabaloolah
05   22   260   RJH
06   20   258   mickitez
07   25   258   ollyfrom.tv
08   13   252   Ndeyanka
09   23   250   Barneylfc
10   20   247   CornerTakenQuickly
11   14   243   KeegansPerm
12   21   236   joezydudek
13   24   236   Cape_Tear
14   17   234   Garrus
15   20   234   redforlife
16   23   230   Ycuzz
17   23   229   mushi007
18   23   228   jackh
19   23   224   Buck Pete
20   10   216   Mivi
21   24   215   vivabobbygraham
22   16   213   LovelyCushionedHeader
23   12   212   bradders1011
24   00   210   Vishwa Atma
25   10   202   tommy LFC


Top Scorers - Sinyoro, ollyfrom.tv (25)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #607 on: November 7, 2022, 02:22:07 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   25   268   Sinyoro
02   25   258   ollyfrom.tv
03   24   236   Cape_Tear
-------------------------------
04   23   228   jackh
05   10   202   tommy LFC
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #608 on: November 7, 2022, 02:36:02 pm »
v Leeds H

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago
Nunez
Firmino
Salah

FG - Rodrigo
FS - Liverpool 1 - 2 Leeds (Salah; Rodrigo, Summerville)
DP - 2 (Summerville)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #609 on: November 7, 2022, 02:36:49 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Leeds H

01   12   296   Kopite1971
02   15   288   BoRed
03   14   282   Sinyoro
04   14   274   Wabaloolah
05   10   270   RJH
06   10   268   mickitez
07   10   268   ollyfrom.tv
08   12   264   Ndeyanka
09   14   264   Barneylfc
10   11   258   CornerTakenQuickly
11   15   258   KeegansPerm
12   15   251   Cape_Tear
13   10   246   joezydudek
14   12   246   Garrus
15   10   244   redforlife
16   14   242   jackh
17   11   241   Ycuzz
18   10   239   mushi007
19   14   238   Buck Pete
20   17   233   Mivi
21   11   226   vivabobbygraham
22   10   222   bradders1011
23   14   216   tommy LFC
24   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader
25   00   210   Vishwa Atma


Top Scorer - Mivi (17)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #610 on: November 7, 2022, 02:37:41 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   282   Sinyoro
02   10   268   ollyfrom.tv
03   15   251   Cape_Tear
-------------------------------
04   14   242   jackh
05   14   216   tommy LFC

Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #611 on: November 7, 2022, 03:04:03 pm »
v Napoli H

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Milner
Fabinho
Thiago
Jones
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 2 - 0 Napoli (Salah, Nunez)
DP - 6 (Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Nunez)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #612 on: November 7, 2022, 03:04:37 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Napoli H

01   27   315   BoRed
02   15   311   Kopite1971
03   16   298   Sinyoro
04   26   296   RJH
05   20   288   ollyfrom.tv
06   12   286   Wabaloolah
07   22   286   Ndeyanka
08   26   284   KeegansPerm
09   10   278   mickitez
10   13   277   Barneylfc
11   23   274   Cape_Tear
12   26   272   Garrus
13   12   270   CornerTakenQuickly
14   20   266   joezydudek
15   22   260   Buck Pete
16   18   259   Ycuzz
17   11   255   redforlife
18   13   252   mushi007
19   18   251   Mivi
20   25   251   vivabobbygraham
21   00   242   jackh
22   25   235   Vishwa Atma
23   09   231   bradders1011
24   00   216   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - BoRed (27)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #613 on: November 7, 2022, 03:05:28 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   298   Sinyoro
02   20   288   ollyfrom.tv
03   23   274   Cape_Tear
-------------------------------
04   00   242   jackh
05   00   216   tommy LFC
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #614 on: November 7, 2022, 03:16:52 pm »
v Tottenham A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago
Nunez
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool (Kane; Salah x 2)
DP - 0

Next Game - Derby County H, League Cup, Wednesday 9th November 20:00
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #615 on: November 7, 2022, 03:17:24 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Tottenham A

01   24   339   BoRed
02   20   331   Kopite1971
03   21   319   Sinyoro
04   20   316   RJH
05   31   308   Barneylfc
06   23   307   KeegansPerm
07   30   304   Cape_Tear
08   14   302   ollyfrom.tv
09   16   302   Wabaloolah
10   13   299   Ndeyanka
11   20   298   mickitez
12   19   291   Garrus
13   13   283   CornerTakenQuickly
14   23   283   Buck Pete
15   23   282   Ycuzz
16   30   282   mushi007
17   30   281   Mivi
18   29   280   vivabobbygraham
19   13   279   joezydudek
20   13   268   redforlife
21   16   258   jackh
22   23   258   Vishwa Atma
23   13   244   bradders1011
24   13   229   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - Barneylfc (31)
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #616 on: November 7, 2022, 03:18:12 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   21   319   Sinyoro
02   30   304   Cape_Tear
03   14   302   ollyfrom.tv
------------------------------
04   16   258   jackh
05   13   229   tommy LFC
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #617 on: November 7, 2022, 03:22:52 pm »

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER FINAL

Match 1 : BoRed 20 vs 20 mickitez - mickitez wins on TOFG rule 20-27. First goal scored in 42nd minute

Match 2 : Ollyfrom.tv 25 vs 21 Wabaloolah

Match 3 : Cape_Tear 24 vs 13 Ndeyanka

Match 4 : CornerTakenQuickly 20 vs 25 Sinyoro

Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #618 on: November 7, 2022, 03:24:37 pm »
LEAGUE CUP SEMI FINAL

Match 1 : mickitez 10 vs 15 Sinyoro

Match 2 : ollyfrom.tv 20 vs 23 Cape_Tear
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #619 on: November 7, 2022, 03:28:09 pm »

LEAGUE CUP FINAL
Tie to take place v Derby on Wednesday 9th November
The first ever all Championship final? Maybe, maybe not. Lets just say it is to big it up a little.



SINYORO V CAPE_TEAR
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #620 on: November 7, 2022, 03:33:09 pm »
Top Scorers after 20 games


BoRed   27   18   18   15   15
Sinyoro   25   23   15   12   
Ndeyanka   35   23   18      
Barneylfc   31   15         
tommy LFC   29   26         
ollyfrom.tv   25   19         
Kopite1971   25   18         
RJH   22   18         
LovelyCushionedHeader   19   18         
vivabobbygraham   19   18         
KeegansPerm   19   18         
Mivi   19   17         
CornerTakenQuickly   18   17         
mickitez   26            
joezydudek   19            
Garrus   18            
Cape_Tear    18            
jackh   17            
Le Westelaro   15            
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #621 on: November 7, 2022, 10:30:39 pm »
Plenty of missed entries this season, so BoRed's Cup standings look very different from the overall standings:

17.20   Vishwa Atma
16.95   BoRed
16.89   Cape_Tear
16.55   Kopite1971
16.47   vivabobbygraham
16.17   Garrus
16.16   KeegansPerm
16.13   jackh
15.95   Sinyoro
15.89   ollyfrom.tv
15.80   RJH
15.74   Ndeyanka
15.72   Buck Pete
15.67   mushi007
15.40   Barneylfc
15.27   tommy LFC
15.21   LovelyCushionedHeader
15.10   Wabaloolah
14.90   mickitez
14.79   Mivi
14.68   joezydudek
14.15   CornerTakenQuickly
14.10   Ycuzz
13.40   redforlife
12.20   bradders1011
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #622 on: November 7, 2022, 10:44:01 pm »
The national lottery draw: 10 - 12 - 13 - 21 - 42 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1012132142 / 26 = 38928159 remainder 8

remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Wabaloolah 31-16
BoRed v mickitez 25-20
CornerTakenQuickly v Vishwa Atma 13-23
Garrus v Ycuzz 19-23
joezydudek v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-0
KeegansPerm v mushi007 24-30
Mivi v RJH 30-20
Ndeyanka v Buck Pete 14-23
redforlife v bradders1011 13-13
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 29-20

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

204   166   +38   30   BoRed
219   190   +29   26   Kopite1971
172   149   +23   25   joezydudek
207   191   +16   25   vivabobbygraham
153   150   +03   24   Vishwa Atma (3)
204   192   +12   22   KeegansPerm
197   183   +14   21   Buck Pete
168   179   -11   20   CornerTakenQuickly
172   168   +04   19   Ycuzz
169   185   -16   17   Ndeyanka (1)
172   199   -27   17   Garrus (1)
192   174   +18   16   Barneylfc
132   157   -25   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (4)
192   185   +07   15   mickitez
182   190   -08   15   RJH
177   199   -22   15   mushi007 (1)
163   165   -02   14   redforlife
188   192   -04   13   Mivi
178   211   -33   11   Wabaloolah
159   175   -16   10   bradders1011

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #623 on: November 7, 2022, 10:46:46 pm »
v Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Jones Bajcetic Chamberlain
Doak Clark Carvalho

Score: 2-0
First goal: Carvalho
DP: 6
Barneylfc

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #624 on: November 7, 2022, 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on November  7, 2022, 10:30:39 pm
Plenty of missed entries this season, so BoRed's Cup standings look very different from the overall standings:

That makes for a nice change  :D
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #625 on: November 7, 2022, 11:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  7, 2022, 10:59:50 pm
That makes for a nice change  :D

Yeah, more missed entries please. ;D
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 12:56:29 pm »
v Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Milner Bajcetic Chamberlain
Jones Nunez Carvalho

Score: 4-1
First goal: Milner
DP: 4
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm »
vs Derby

Kelleher

Ramsey
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Jones
Milner
Carvalho

Firmino
Salah
Elliott

FS:2-0 to LFC
FG: Carvalho
DP: 6
TOFG: 31
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm »
Vs Derby

Kelleher
Ramsey
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Milner
Bajcetic
Jones
Carvalho
Chamberlain
Clark

First Goal:  Carvalho
Final Score: 3-1 LFC
DP:  4
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 04:14:50 pm »
Vs Derby

Kelleher
Ramsey
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Henderson
Bajcetic
Jones
Carvalho
Nunez
Ox

First Goal:  Carvalho
Final Score: 3-1 LFC
DP:  4
Online RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm »
Vs Derby

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas


Bajcetic
Jones
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Clarke
Carvalho
Firmino


FG: Firmino
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm »
Vs Derby

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas


Bajcetic
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jones
Carvalho
Firmino


FG: Firmino
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  7, 2022, 03:28:09 pm
LEAGUE CUP FINAL
Tie to take place v Derby on Wednesday 9th November
The first ever all Championship final? Maybe, maybe not. Lets just say it is to big it up a little.



SINYORO V CAPE_TEAR

Yayyy, lets have a tear-up Cape Tear🙌🏾
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #633 on: Today at 01:43:52 am »
Vs Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Bajcetic
Milner
Hendo
Ox
Jones
Salah


FG: Ox
FS: 3-1
DP: 6
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #634 on: Today at 07:23:22 am »
Vs Derby

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas


Bajcetic
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jones
Carvalho
Firmino


FG: Firmino
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Online ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #635 on: Today at 12:21:38 pm »
Liverpool v Derby

Derby

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Bajcetic
Jones
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Clarke
Carvalho
Firmino

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Bobby

DP -6
Online Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #636 on: Today at 12:33:16 pm »
vs Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Henderson Bajcetic Ox
Elliot Firmino Carvalho

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Carvalho
DP: 6
