The national lottery draw: 10 - 12 - 13 - 21 - 42 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1012132142 / 26 = 38928159 remainder 8
remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Wabaloolah 31-16
BoRed v mickitez 25-20
CornerTakenQuickly v Vishwa Atma 13-23
Garrus v Ycuzz 19-23
joezydudek v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-0
KeegansPerm v mushi007 24-30
Mivi v RJH 30-20
Ndeyanka v Buck Pete 14-23
redforlife v bradders1011 13-13
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 29-20
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
204 166 +38 30 BoRed
219 190 +29 26 Kopite1971
172 149 +23 25 joezydudek
207 191 +16 25 vivabobbygraham
153 150 +03 24 Vishwa Atma (3)
204 192 +12 22 KeegansPerm
197 183 +14 21 Buck Pete
168 179 -11 20 CornerTakenQuickly
172 168 +04 19 Ycuzz
169 185 -16 17 Ndeyanka (1)
172 199 -27 17 Garrus (1)
192 174 +18 16 Barneylfc
132 157 -25 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (4)
192 185 +07 15 mickitez
182 190 -08 15 RJH
177 199 -22 15 mushi007 (1)
163 165 -02 14 redforlife
188 192 -04 13 Mivi
178 211 -33 11 Wabaloolah
159 175 -16 10 bradders1011
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022