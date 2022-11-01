« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 9394 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,060
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #560 on: November 1, 2022, 05:38:04 pm »

Napoli

Alisson
Milner
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Elliott
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Firmino
Carvalho

FS: 1-2
FS: Osimhen
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,965
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #561 on: November 1, 2022, 05:45:42 pm »
V Napoli

Alisson
Ramsay Konate VVD Tsimikas
henderson Thiago Jones
Elliott Salah Nunez

Score: 1-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #562 on: November 1, 2022, 06:05:34 pm »
Napoli

Alisson
Milner
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Elliott
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Firmino
Carvalho

FS: 1-2
FS: Osimhen
DP: 6
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #563 on: November 1, 2022, 06:15:45 pm »
Napoli

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Thiago Fabinho Henderson
Salah Firmino Nunez

FS: 2-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,060
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #564 on: November 1, 2022, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November  1, 2022, 01:34:10 pm
Hope all OK with the baby Barney

All good now mate, thanks. They settled on bronchiolitis after blood tests came back negative for anything else. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,282
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #565 on: November 1, 2022, 11:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  1, 2022, 06:16:55 pm
All good now mate, thanks. They settled on bronchiolitis after blood tests came back negative for anything else. 

Good to hear that.

And full marks to the Napoli keeper for keeping Nunez's header out. ;D
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #566 on: November 2, 2022, 01:21:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  1, 2022, 06:16:55 pm
All good now mate, thanks. They settled on bronchiolitis after blood tests came back negative for anything else.

That's great news for you and your family.

Best wishes to the baby
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,965
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #567 on: November 2, 2022, 04:01:57 am »
V Spurs

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho Thiago Elliot
Firmino Salah Nunez

Score: 1-3 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #568 on: November 2, 2022, 09:38:58 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 2-1 to Spurs
FG: Kane
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #569 on: November 2, 2022, 12:55:35 pm »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 2-1 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #570 on: November 2, 2022, 08:05:26 pm »
LFC v Spurs

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FS: 2-2
FGS: Kane
DP: 6
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #571 on: November 3, 2022, 09:59:17 am »
.
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,806
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #572 on: November 4, 2022, 11:02:38 am »
v Spurs

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FGS: Kane
DP: 10
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #573 on: November 4, 2022, 11:47:00 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,282
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #574 on: November 4, 2022, 12:20:18 pm »
v Tottenham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Kane
DP: 8
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,677
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #575 on: November 4, 2022, 04:07:47 pm »
Liverpool v Spurs

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Konaté
Robbo
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FS: Spurs 2-3 Liverpool
FG: Kane
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #576 on: November 4, 2022, 08:17:58 pm »
v Spurs

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Jones

FS: 2-1 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 07:17:22 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 2-1 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 08:39:41 am »
v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Score: 1-2 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 am »
v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Score: 1-2 LFC
First goal: Kane
DP: 8
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 am »
v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Score: 2-0 Spurs
First goal: Kane
DP: 8
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 02:53:15 pm »
Tottenham

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Henderson
Salah Firmino Nunez

FS: 0-2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm »
Vs Spurs

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
                      vs Spurs


                       Allison

  Arnold    Konate   Van Dijk   Robertson

                Fabinho         Thiago 

  Elliot         Firmino         Nunez

                      Salah


              Score: 2-1 Liverpool 

              First goal: Nunez

              DP: 5
Logged

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:49:57 am »
Vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Bobby
Final Score: 0-2 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
Spurs v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 4
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,654
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
vs Tottenham

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #587 on: Today at 11:29:39 am »
@Tottenham:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Jones

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 