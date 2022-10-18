« previous next »
Vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
vs West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Carvalho

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
vs West Ham

Alisson
Trent Gomez van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho
Elliot Firmino Carvalho
Salah

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Elliot (oh yeah!)
DP: 8
LFC vs West Ham

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Henderson
Fabinho
Carvalho
Elliott
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Vs West Ham

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliot
Firmino
Nunez
Salah

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 6
West Ham

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho
Elliot Salah Firmino Nunez

FS: 3-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Vs West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FG:Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Vs West Ham

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliot
Carvalho
Nunez
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1LFC
DP: 6
Vs West Ham

Allison
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Elliot
Salah Nunez Firmino

FS: 2-0
FS: Nunez
DP: 6
Liverpool v  West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
vs West Ham

Allison
Robertson
Van Dijk
Gomez
Alexander-Arnold
Thiago
Henderson
Elliott
Carvalho
Nunez
Salah

Salah
3-1 Liverpool win
6
Vs West Ham

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Thiago
Carvalho
Firmino
Nunez
Salah

FG:Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Vs West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Firmino
Nunez
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
vs West Ham:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago

Elliott
Salah
Carvalho

Nunez

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Liverpool v West Ham

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsmikas
Hendo
Thiago
Carvalho
Firmino
Nuñez
Salah

FG:Salah
FS: 3-1 to us
DP: 6
The national lottery draw: 02 - 13 - 18 - 45 - 50 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

21318455059 / 29 = 735119139 remainder 28

remainder + 1 = 29, so we use Round 29 (Round 38 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Ycuzz 15-11
bradders1011 v CornerTakenQuickly 11-12
Buck Pete v Mivi 12-13
Garrus v Ndeyanka 12-23
joezydudek v redforlife 13-11
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc 12-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v Vishwa Atma 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
Wabaloolah v vivabobbygraham 14-11
mushi007 v Kopite1971 12-22
RJH v mickitez 13-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

173   134   +39   23   Kopite1971
149   126   +23   21   BoRed
130   113   +17   21   Vishwa Atma (1)
138   124   +14   21   Joezydudek
155   138   +17   19   KeegansPerm
133   144   -11   17   CornerTakenQuickly
132   120   +12   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
153   148   +05   16   vivabobbygraham
150   146   +04   14   mickitez
131   139   -08   14   Ndeyanka (1)
142   150   -08   13   RJH
125   135   -10   13   Ycuzz
147   146   +01   12   Buck Pete
137   153   -16   12   mushi007
136   150   -14   11   Wabaloolah
129   155   -26   11   Garrus (1)
127   125   +02   10   redforlife
125   135   -10   09   bradders1011
132   147   -15   07   Barneylfc
128   144   -16   07   Mivi

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
(We hate) Nottingham Forest vs LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Nunez
Salah
Firmino

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 4
v Forest

Alisson
Milner Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
v Arsenal A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Jota
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - Martinelli
FS - Arsenal 3 - 2 Liverpool (Martinelli, Saka x 2; Nunez, Firmino)
DP - 6 (Odegaard; Gomez, Diaz)
LEAGUE TABLE after Arsenal A

01   16   197   BoRed
02   15   192   Kopite1971
03   14   191   RJH
04   17   189   Ndeyanka
05   26   188   mickitez
06   14   186   Wabaloolah
07   17   184   Vishwa Atma
08   15   181   joezydudek
09   14   177   Sinyoro
10   15   174   CornerTakenQuickly
11   15   172   Cape_Tear
12   15   169   KeegansPerm
13   14   167   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   15   167   ollyfrom.tv
15   12   166   Barneylfc
16   12   164   redforlife
17   16   162   mushi007
18   17   162   Garrus
19   11   160   Mivi
20   11   156   Ycuzz
21   13   155   bradders1011
22   15   154   Buck Pete
23   14   143   vivabobbygraham
24   15   138   jackh
25   14   126   tommy LFC
26   00   102   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - mickitez (26)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   177   Sinyoro
02   15   172   Cape_Tear
03   15   167   ollyfrom.tv
---------------------------------
04   15   138   jackh
05   14   126   tommy LFC
06   00   102   Le Westalero
07   00   24   rushyman
v Rangers A

Allison
Gomez
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott
Carvalho
Firmino
Nunez

FG - Arfield
FS - Rangers 1 - 7 Liverpool (Arfield; Firmino x 2, Nunez, Salah x 3, Elliott)
DP - 2 (Gomez)
TOFG - 17
LEAGUE TABLE after Rangers A

01   15   212   BoRed
02   15   207   Kopite1971
03   13   204   RJH
04   15   204   Ndeyanka
05   14   202   mickitez
06   15   201   Wabaloolah
07   16   200   Vishwa Atma
08   16   193   Sinyoro
09   17   191   CornerTakenQuickly
10   15   187   Cape_Tear
11   16   183   ollyfrom.tv
12   13   182   KeegansPerm
13   15   182   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   16   182   Barneylfc
15   00   181   joezydudek
16   15   177   mushi007
17   14   176   Garrus
18   11   175   redforlife
19   11   171   Mivi
20   12   168   Ycuzz
21   12   167   bradders1011
22   17   155   jackh
23   00   154   Buck Pete
24   00   143   vivabobbygraham
25   13   139   tommy LFC
26   00   102   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - CornerTakenQuickly, jackh (17)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   193   Sinyoro
02   15   187   Cape_Tear
03   16   183   ollyfrom.tv
---------------------------------
04   17   155   jackh
05   13   139   tommy LFC
06   00   102   Le Westalero
07   00   24   rushyman
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 2 RESULTS

Match 1 : KeegansPerm 13 vs 17 CornerTakenQuickly

Match 2 : Ollyfrom.tv 16 vs 00 Buck Pete

Match 3 : Sinyoro 16 vs 11 Mivi

Match 4 : Ycuzz 12 vs 14 mickitez

Match 5 : joezydudek 00 vs 15 Wabaloolah

Match 6 : BoRed 15 vs 15 Kopite1971 - BoRed wins on TOFG rule

Match 7 : Cape_Tear 15 vs 00 vivabobbygraham

Match 8 : RJH 13 vs 15 Ndeyanka

