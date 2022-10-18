The national lottery draw: 02 - 13 - 18 - 45 - 50 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
21318455059 / 29 = 735119139 remainder 28
remainder + 1 = 29, so we use Round 29 (Round 38 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Ycuzz 15-11
bradders1011 v CornerTakenQuickly 11-12
Buck Pete v Mivi 12-13
Garrus v Ndeyanka 12-23
joezydudek v redforlife 13-11
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc 12-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v Vishwa Atma 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
Wabaloolah v vivabobbygraham 14-11
mushi007 v Kopite1971 12-22
RJH v mickitez 13-11
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
173 134 +39 23 Kopite1971
149 126 +23 21 BoRed
130 113 +17 21 Vishwa Atma (1)
138 124 +14 21 Joezydudek
155 138 +17 19 KeegansPerm
133 144 -11 17 CornerTakenQuickly
132 120 +12 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
153 148 +05 16 vivabobbygraham
150 146 +04 14 mickitez
131 139 -08 14 Ndeyanka (1)
142 150 -08 13 RJH
125 135 -10 13 Ycuzz
147 146 +01 12 Buck Pete
137 153 -16 12 mushi007
136 150 -14 11 Wabaloolah
129 155 -26 11 Garrus (1)
127 125 +02 10 redforlife
125 135 -10 09 bradders1011
132 147 -15 07 Barneylfc
128 144 -16 07 Mivi
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022