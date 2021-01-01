Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 6076 times)
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,941
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #360 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:14 pm »
v Arsenal
Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Díaz
FS: 2-2
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,711
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #361 on:
Today
at 05:25:38 am »
v Arsenal
Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Fabinho Thiago
Nunez Salah Jota Díaz
FS: 1-2
FS: Jesus
DP: 6
Logged
mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 124
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #362 on:
Today
at 08:30:43 am »
v Arsenal
Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Fabinho Thiago
Nunez Salah Jota Díaz
FS: 2-1 liverpool
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,196
BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #363 on:
Today
at 11:42:48 am »
v Arsenal
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz
Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Jesus
DP: 8
Logged
Every nation gets the government it deserves.
- Joseph de Maistre
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 993
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #364 on:
Today
at 03:01:39 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Tiago
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
FS: 2-0 to Arsenal
FG: Martinelli
DP:8
Logged
Cape_Tear
Such an amazing_tilm!
Kopite
Posts: 605
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #365 on:
Today
at 04:32:54 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Tiago
Salah
Jota
Diaz
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,172
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #366 on:
Today
at 05:14:14 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas
Jota
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:6
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
