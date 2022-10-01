« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 5892 times)

Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #320 on: October 1, 2022, 10:56:08 am »
vs Brighton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Trent
DP: 4
Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #321 on: October 1, 2022, 11:29:07 am »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #322 on: October 1, 2022, 12:29:33 pm »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #323 on: October 1, 2022, 01:08:34 pm »
Vs Brighton

Allison
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Mario
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Salah
3-1
6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #324 on: October 1, 2022, 08:16:00 pm »
The national lottery draw: 01 - 04 - 09 - 40 - 44 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

10409404458 / 32 = 325293889 remainder 10

remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 12 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v RJH 13-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-14
Buck Pete v Garrus 12-14
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 11-11
joezydudek v Ycuzz 11-14
Kopite1971 v bradders1011 11-10
Wabaloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 11-14
mushi007 v Vishwa Atma 12-13
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 12-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

103   087   +16   18   Vishwa Atma
111   094   +17   17   Kopite1971
103   094   +09   13   LovelyCushionedHeader
103   099   +04   13   KeegansPerm
098   091   +07   12   joezydudek
105   102   +03   12   vivabobbygraham
106   104   +02   12   BoRed
100   097   +03   11   mickitez
092   095   -03   11   CornerTakenQuickly
103   098   +05   10   RJH
088   093   -05   10   Ycuzz
091   098   -07   10   Ndeyanka
091   093   -02   09   mushi007
090   092   -02   09   bradders1011
089   085   +04   07   redforlife
096   100   -04   07   Wabaloolah
083   099   -16   07   Garrus (1)
098   108   -10   06   Buck Pete
094   102   -08   04   Mivi
090   103   -13   04   Barneylfc

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #325 on: October 2, 2022, 11:06:13 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #326 on: October 3, 2022, 12:05:23 am »
v Rangers

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #327 on: October 3, 2022, 02:27:21 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Darwin Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG; 16
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #328 on: October 3, 2022, 03:19:02 pm »
vs Rangers


Allison

Gomez   Matip   Van Dijk   Tsimikas

Thiago  Elliot   Henderson

Salah  Firmino   Diaz


Score: 3-0 

First goal: Diaz

DP: 4

TOFG- 18
« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 05:29:17 pm by Sinyoro »
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #329 on: October 3, 2022, 05:32:59 pm »
vs Rangers

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG: 19
« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 06:28:30 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #330 on: October 3, 2022, 05:39:22 pm »
vs Rangers

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsmikas

Henderson
Thiago
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP:12
TOFG: 28
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #331 on: October 3, 2022, 06:57:25 pm »
Vs Rangers

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Gomey
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
TOFG: 27
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #332 on: October 3, 2022, 11:37:12 pm »
Vs Rangers

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Diaz
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Jota
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #333 on: October 4, 2022, 05:17:06 am »
Vs Rangers

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Elliott
Artur
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
TOFG: 11
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #334 on: October 4, 2022, 09:49:25 am »
vs Rangers

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0
DP: 6
TOFG: 17
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #335 on: October 4, 2022, 10:53:55 am »
Liverpool v Rangers

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

4-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Diaz

DP - 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #336 on: October 4, 2022, 10:58:52 am »
Looks like a few have forgotten TOFG.

In the event of a tie, the match finishing 0-0, and only 1 player posting TOFG, that player will be deemed the winner.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2022, 02:40:14 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1

Match 1 : jackh vs Bye 1

Match 2 : mushi007 vs Bye 1

Match 3 : Buck Pete vs rushyman

Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Kopite1971

Match 5 : Bye 3 vs BoRed

Match 6 : Mivi vs vivabobbygraham

Match 7 : Bye 4 vs Cape_Tear

Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bye 5

Match 9 : RJH vs bradders1011

Match 10 : mickitez vs Ndeyanka

Match 11 : Barneylfc vs Wabaloolah

Match 12 : Sinyoro vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 13 : Vishwa Atma vs Le Westalero

Match 14 : LovelyCushionedHeader vs tommyLFC

Match 15 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Garrus

Match 16 : redforlife vs KeegansPerm


As there are only 5 cup games between now and the Sportswashing Cup in November, there will be no replays and all entries should include TOFG. If ties are still undecided, whoever posts first will go through.
Should anyone with a bye fail to post or both players in a tie fail to post, the highest scoring loser in the round will go through. If there are multiple players with the same highest sore, TOFG and first to post will be used to separate these also.

Round 1 - Rangers H
Last 16 - Rangers A
Quarter Final - Ajax A
Semi Final - Napoli H
Final - Derby H
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #337 on: October 4, 2022, 11:23:05 am »
vs Rangers

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
TOFG: 14
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #338 on: October 4, 2022, 11:27:29 am »
LFC v Rangers

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho
Diaz
Salah
Nunez

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Diaz
DP: 9
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #339 on: October 4, 2022, 01:42:27 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
TOFG 22 min
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #340 on: October 4, 2022, 01:43:54 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: Diaz
DP: 12
TOFG: 18
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #341 on: October 4, 2022, 02:27:05 pm »
Rangers

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 4
TOFG  14
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #342 on: October 4, 2022, 03:08:03 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Firmino
Diaz

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG: 18
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #343 on: October 4, 2022, 04:17:51 pm »
vs Rangers

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1  LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG: 21
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #344 on: October 4, 2022, 04:51:15 pm »
Rangers

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Elliott Thiago
Salah Firmino Díaz

FS: Liverpool 3-0 Rangers
FS: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG  17
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #345 on: October 4, 2022, 06:40:56 pm »
Only 19 entries  :-\
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 06:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  4, 2022, 06:40:56 pm
Only 19 entries  :-\

Are we all through to the next round😀
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 06:20:28 pm
Are we all through to the next round😀

No, there's only 16 in the next round, so only 3 will lose out.
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #348 on: Today at 01:39:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm
No, there's only 16 in the next round, so only 3 will lose out.

Oh yeah, of course- forgot it's a cup competition format.
