Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 5622 times)

tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #320 on: October 1, 2022, 10:56:08 am »
vs Brighton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Trent
DP: 4
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,817
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #321 on: October 1, 2022, 11:29:07 am »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #322 on: October 1, 2022, 12:29:33 pm »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,009
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #323 on: October 1, 2022, 01:08:34 pm »
Vs Brighton

Allison
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Mario
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Salah
3-1
6
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,189
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #324 on: October 1, 2022, 08:16:00 pm »
The national lottery draw: 01 - 04 - 09 - 40 - 44 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

10409404458 / 32 = 325293889 remainder 10

remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 12 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v RJH 13-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-14
Buck Pete v Garrus 12-14
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 11-11
joezydudek v Ycuzz 11-14
Kopite1971 v bradders1011 11-10
Wabaloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 11-14
mushi007 v Vishwa Atma 12-13
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 12-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

103   087   +16   18   Vishwa Atma
111   094   +17   17   Kopite1971
103   094   +09   13   LovelyCushionedHeader
103   099   +04   13   KeegansPerm
098   091   +07   12   joezydudek
105   102   +03   12   vivabobbygraham
106   104   +02   12   BoRed
100   097   +03   11   mickitez
092   095   -03   11   CornerTakenQuickly
103   098   +05   10   RJH
088   093   -05   10   Ycuzz
091   098   -07   10   Ndeyanka
091   093   -02   09   mushi007
090   092   -02   09   bradders1011
089   085   +04   07   redforlife
096   100   -04   07   Wabaloolah
083   099   -16   07   Garrus (1)
098   108   -10   06   Buck Pete
094   102   -08   04   Mivi
090   103   -13   04   Barneylfc

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,189
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #325 on: October 2, 2022, 11:06:13 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,936
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 12:05:23 am »
v Rangers

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 02:27:21 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Darwin Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 03:19:02 pm »
vs Rangers


Allison

Gomez   Matip   Van Dijk   Tsimikas

Thiago  Arthur   Henderson

Salah  Firmino   Diaz


Score: 3-0 

First goal: Diaz

DP: 4
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm »
vs Rangers

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
TOFG: 19
mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 05:39:22 pm »
vs Rangers

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsmikas

Henderson
Thiago
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP:12
TOFG: 28
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm »
Vs Rangers

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Gomey
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
TOFG: 27
redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,507
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm »
Vs Rangers

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Diaz
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Jota
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:17:06 am »
Vs Rangers

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Elliott
Artur
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
TOFG: 11
