The national lottery draw: 01 - 04 - 09 - 40 - 44 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
10409404458 / 32 = 325293889 remainder 10
remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 12 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v RJH 13-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-14
Buck Pete v Garrus 12-14
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 11-11
joezydudek v Ycuzz 11-14
Kopite1971 v bradders1011 11-10
Wabaloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 11-14
mushi007 v Vishwa Atma 12-13
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 12-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
103 087 +16 18 Vishwa Atma
111 094 +17 17 Kopite1971
103 094 +09 13 LovelyCushionedHeader
103 099 +04 13 KeegansPerm
098 091 +07 12 joezydudek
105 102 +03 12 vivabobbygraham
106 104 +02 12 BoRed
100 097 +03 11 mickitez
092 095 -03 11 CornerTakenQuickly
103 098 +05 10 RJH
088 093 -05 10 Ycuzz
091 098 -07 10 Ndeyanka
091 093 -02 09 mushi007
090 092 -02 09 bradders1011
089 085 +04 07 redforlife
096 100 -04 07 Wabaloolah
083 099 -16 07 Garrus (1)
098 108 -10 06 Buck Pete
094 102 -08 04 Mivi
090 103 -13 04 Barneylfc
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022