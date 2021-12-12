« previous next »
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 am »
vs Brighton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Trent
DP: 4
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 am »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal : Salah
Final Score : 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Online jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm »
Vs Brighton

Allison
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Mario
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Salah
3-1
6
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm »
The national lottery draw: 01 - 04 - 09 - 40 - 44 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

10409404458 / 32 = 325293889 remainder 10

remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 12 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v RJH 13-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-14
Buck Pete v Garrus 12-14
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 11-11
joezydudek v Ycuzz 11-14
Kopite1971 v bradders1011 11-10
Wabaloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 11-14
mushi007 v Vishwa Atma 12-13
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 12-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

103   087   +16   18   Vishwa Atma
111   094   +17   17   Kopite1971
103   094   +09   13   LovelyCushionedHeader
103   099   +04   13   KeegansPerm
098   091   +07   12   joezydudek
105   102   +03   12   vivabobbygraham
106   104   +02   12   BoRed
100   097   +03   11   mickitez
092   095   -03   11   CornerTakenQuickly
103   098   +05   10   RJH
088   093   -05   10   Ycuzz
091   098   -07   10   Ndeyanka
091   093   -02   09   mushi007
090   092   -02   09   bradders1011
089   085   +04   07   redforlife
096   100   -04   07   Wabaloolah
083   099   -16   07   Garrus (1)
098   108   -10   06   Buck Pete
094   102   -08   04   Mivi
090   103   -13   04   Barneylfc

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #325 on: Today at 11:06:13 pm »
v Rangers

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
