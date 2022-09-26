« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 12:47:49 pm
v Everton A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Carvalho
Fabinho
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - No Goal
FS - Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
DP - 8 (Pickford, Onana; van Dijk, Fabinho)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 12:48:36 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Everton A

01   13   113   Kopite1971
02   12   112   Vishwa Atma
03   09   109   KeegansPerm
04   11   108   RJH
05   13   104   mickitez
06   08   103   joezydudek
07   11   103   Sinyoro
08   11   103   BoRed
09   13   103   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   10   100   Wabaloolah
11   13   99   Buck Pete
12   11   98   CornerTakenQuickly
13   13   98   tommy LFC
14   11   96   mushi007
15   09   93   bradders1011
16   11   93   Garrus
17   13   93   ollyfrom.tv
18   14   93   Ndeyanka
19   08   92   Barneylfc
20   09   91   redforlife
21   13   90   vivabobbygraham
22   09   88   Ycuzz
23   11   83   Cape_Tear
24   08   79   Mivi
25   00   74   jackh
26   15   73   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - Le Westalero (15)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 12:49:21 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   103   Sinyoro
02   13   98   tommy LFC
03   13   93   ollyfrom.tv
---------------------------------
04   11   83   Cape_Tear
05   00   74   jackh
06   15   73   Le Westalero
07   00   24   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 12:53:42 pm
So I'm up to date with Premier League games.

For anyone that pays attention to the updates, I have messed up the rounds a wee bit there. As I'd fallen so far behind, BoRed sent me over his scores (thanks for that, saved a whole lot of time  :D) but I didn't pay any attention to the order.
It was only when adding them to my sheet during Newcastle that I realised he had sent me the most recent first. The overall totals should be correct, but the individual rounds for the last 5 games are reversed above. ie the scores I have for Everton above are actually for Palace. The scores above for Newcastle are for Man United etc.

This only applies to Premier League players.  :wave
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 02:34:32 pm
Napoli and Ajax will be updated shortly.

As we only have 27 players (26 if rushyman doesn't play) there will be a few byes in the League Cup.

This will start next week with our tie at home to Rangers.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 02:40:14 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1

Match 1 : jackh vs Bye 1

Match 2 : mushi007 vs Bye 1

Match 3 : Buck Pete vs rushyman

Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Kopite1971

Match 5 : Bye 3 vs BoRed

Match 6 : Mivi vs vivabobbygraham

Match 7 : Bye 4 vs Cape_Tear

Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bye 5

Match 9 : RJH vs bradders1011

Match 10 : mickitez vs Ndeyanka

Match 11 : Barneylfc vs Wabaloolah

Match 12 : Sinyoro vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 13 : Vishwa Atma vs Le Westalero

Match 14 : LovelyCushionedHeader vs tommyLFC

Match 15 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Garrus

Match 16 : redforlife vs KeegansPerm


As there are only 5 cup games between now and the Sportswashing Cup in November, there will be no replays and all entries should include TOFG. If ties are still undecided, whoever posts first will go through.
Should anyone with a bye fail to post or both players in a tie fail to post, the highest scoring loser in the round will go through. If there are multiple players with the same highest sore, TOFG and first to post will be used to separate these also.

Round 1 - Rangers H
Last 16 - Rangers A
Quarter Final - Ajax A
Semi Final - Napoli H
Final - Derby H
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 03:13:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2022, 12:53:42 pm
So I'm up to date with Premier League games.

For anyone that pays attention to the updates, I have messed up the rounds a wee bit there. As I'd fallen so far behind, BoRed sent me over his scores (thanks for that, saved a whole lot of time  :D) but I didn't pay any attention to the order.
It was only when adding them to my sheet during Newcastle that I realised he had sent me the most recent first. The overall totals should be correct, but the individual rounds for the last 5 games are reversed above. ie the scores I have for Everton above are actually for Palace. The scores above for Newcastle are for Man United etc.

This only applies to Premier League players.  :wave

So I get the thanks and the blame? ;D

No idea what you're on about, though, your scores look fine to me. Primarily because I sent them through in the correct order. :P

Appreciate the League Cup bye, that's the least you could do. ;)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 03:50:55 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 26, 2022, 03:13:28 pm
So I get the thanks and the blame? ;D

No idea what you're on about, though, your scores look fine to me. Primarily because I sent them through in the correct order. :P

Appreciate the League Cup bye, that's the least you could do. ;)

I've fucked something up somewhere along the line then.

It was when Kopite1971 posted this

Quote from: Kopite1971 on August 29, 2022, 09:51:21 am
LOL yes I was  doubly pleased as punch when that went in......:)

I've him down for 17 for Newcastle.

So based on that, I've assumed they were in order of most recent game (Everton) first. I never actually bothered to check  ;D


Edit

Having now spent more than 5 seconds looking at it, I see that comment was in relation to Bournemouth and not Newcastle, so I'm basically just wafflling a load of fucking nonsense aren't I?  :lmao

Having a 4 week old baby that never sleeps is melting the head clean off me  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 04:42:23 pm
Hehe, given recent events in your houshold - you're forgiven for yer waffling.

But dont expect leeway thru the entire season! ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 26, 2022, 08:11:31 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on September 26, 2022, 04:42:23 pm
Hehe, given recent events in your houshold - you're forgiven for yer waffling.

To be honest, it was no different pre-baby. ;)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 27, 2022, 10:57:03 am
LFC vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas
Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 09:30:04 am
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Carvalho

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 09:37:19 am
Quote from: BoRed on September 26, 2022, 08:11:31 pm
To be honest, it was no different pre-baby. ;)

;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 12:33:23 pm
vs brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 03:05:38 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 03:22:17 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 05:59:39 pm
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 06:00:19 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September  5, 2022, 11:09:09 am
Napoli vs LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Fabinho
Elliott
Arthur
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to Napoli
FGS: Osimhen
DP: 6

If you return, I will include you in the updates. If not, then I wont.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 06:08:54 pm
v Napoli A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Fabinho
Elliott
Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG - Zielinski
FS - Napoli 4 - 1 Liverpool (Zielinksi x 2, Zambo, Simeone; Diaz)
DP - 6 (Rrahmani; van Dijk, Milner)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 06:09:38 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Napoli A

01   13   126   Kopite1971
02   14   126   Vishwa Atma
03   16   124   RJH
04   13   122   KeegansPerm
05   17   117   Wabaloolah
06   13   116   joezydudek
07   11   115   mickitez
08   12   115   Sinyoro
09   12   115   BoRed
10   12   115   LovelyCushionedHeader
11   17   115   CornerTakenQuickly
12   13   112   Buck Pete
13   15   111   mushi007
14   15   108   Garrus
15   14   107   Ndeyanka
16   12   105   bradders1011
17   12   105   ollyfrom.tv
18   11   102   redforlife
19   18   101   Cape_Tear
20   08   100   Barneylfc
21   10   100   vivabobbygraham
22   11   99   Ycuzz
23   00   98   tommy LFC
24   12   91   Mivi
25   10   84   jackh
26   11   84   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - Cape_Tear (18)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 06:10:28 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   115   Sinyoro
02   12   105   ollyfrom.tv
03   18   101   Cape_Tear
---------------------------------
04   00   98   tommy LFC
05   10   84   jackh
06   11   84   Le Westalero
07   00   24   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 28, 2022, 07:46:34 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-0
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 29, 2022, 01:42:00 pm
v Ajax H

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Fabinho
Elliott
Diaz
Jota
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 2 - 1 Ajax (Salah, Matip; Kudus)
DP - 6 (Matip; Alvarez, Berghuis)


Next game - Brighton H, Premier League, Saturday 1st October 15:00
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 29, 2022, 01:43:31 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Ajax H

A couple of players hitting the post for a perfect score with Ndeyanka missing out by picking Firmino instead of Jota, and Barneylfc going for 3-1 instead of 2-1.
tommy LFC drops from 1st after 5 rounds to 2nd bottom after 3 missed rounds in the last 4.

01   28   154   Vishwa Atma
02   25   151   Kopite1971
03   25   149   RJH
04   33   148   BoRed
05   25   142   Wabaloolah
06   35   142   Ndeyanka
07   25   140   LovelyCushionedHeader
08   23   139   joezydudek
09   23   138   mickitez
10   23   134   mushi007
11   17   132   Sinyoro
12   23   131   Garrus
13   15   130   CornerTakenQuickly
14   28   129   Cape_Tear
15   29   129   Barneylfc
16   26   128   redforlife
17   18   123   ollyfrom.tv
18   00   122   KeegansPerm
19   15   120   bradders1011
20   28   119   Mivi
21   18   117   Ycuzz
22   00   112   Buck Pete
23   28   112   jackh
24   18   102   Le Westalero
25   00   100   vivabobbygraham
26   00   98   tommy LFC
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - Ndeyanka (35)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
September 29, 2022, 01:46:11 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   17   132   Sinyoro
02   28   129   Cape_Tear
03   18   123   ollyfrom.tv
---------------------------------
04   28   112   jackh
05   18   102   Le Westalero
06   00   98   tommy LFC
07   00   24   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 01:03:54 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 4 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 02:16:46 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 2
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm
Vs Brighton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm

Liverpool vs Brighton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm
vs Brighton


Allison

Arnold   Matip   Van Dijk   Tsimikas

Thiago  Fabinho   Henderson

Salah  Firmino   Diaz


Score: 3-0 

First goal: Salah

DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
vs Brighton

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm
Liverpool v Brighton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 08:36:24 am
vs Brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 08:43:21 am
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 08:55:01 am
Brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 6
