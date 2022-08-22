The national lottery draw: 21 - 28 - 33 - 38 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
2128333847 / 36 = 59120384 remainder 23
remainder + 1 = 24, so we use Round 24 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Barneylfc 18-13
bradders1011 v joezydudek 14-15
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 16-18
CornerTakenQuickly v vivabobbygraham 17-18
Garrus v LovelyCushionedHeader 18-18
mickitez v mushi007 16-15
Mivi v Ndeyanka 13-15
redforlife v KeegansPerm 15-17
RJH v Wabaloolah 18-17
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma 11-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
46 39 +07 7 LovelyCushionedHeader
44 42 +02 7 RJH
40 24 +16 6 redforlife
39 34 +05 6 Vishwa Atma
42 39 +03 6 joezydudek
39 37 +02 6 bradders1011
44 43 +01 6 vivabobbygraham
44 42 +02 5 Kopite1971
41 40 +01 5 mickitez
43 43 +00 4 CornerTakenQuickly
36 36 +00 4 Ycuzz
37 41 -04 4 Ndeyanka
39 35 +04 3 Mivi
42 39 +03 3 BoRed
41 45 -04 3 Buck Pete
36 40 -04 3 mushi007
36 43 -07 3 KeegansPerm
41 43 -02 1 Wabaloolah
38 46 -08 1 Barneylfc
26 43 -17 1 Garrus (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022