Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #120 on: August 22, 2022, 01:33:48 pm »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #121 on: August 22, 2022, 02:33:48 pm »
v Man Utd

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Score: 3-1 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 13
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #122 on: August 22, 2022, 02:59:29 pm »
vs Man utd

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #123 on: August 22, 2022, 04:33:00 pm »
Man utd

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 0-2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #124 on: August 22, 2022, 04:38:56 pm »
Vs Man Utd

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Salah
Diaz
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #125 on: August 22, 2022, 05:30:46 pm »
@Manchester United:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mo Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #126 on: August 22, 2022, 05:33:04 pm »
In the unlikely event these six fingered maggots get the game called off tonight, we'll use the precedent set in 2021.

Any entries already posted up to now will stand for the re-arranged game unless you post a new one in the lead up to it.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #127 on: August 22, 2022, 06:10:27 pm »
Vs Man Utd

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Salah
Diaz
Firmino

First Goal: Bobby Firmino
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #128 on: August 23, 2022, 12:38:04 am »
The national lottery draw: 21 - 28 - 33 - 38 - 47  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

2128333847 / 36 = 59120384 remainder 23

remainder + 1 = 24, so we use Round 24 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Barneylfc 18-13
bradders1011 v joezydudek 14-15
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 16-18
CornerTakenQuickly v vivabobbygraham 17-18
Garrus v LovelyCushionedHeader 18-18
mickitez v mushi007 16-15
Mivi v Ndeyanka 13-15
redforlife v KeegansPerm 15-17
RJH v Wabaloolah 18-17
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma 11-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

46   39   +07   7   LovelyCushionedHeader
44   42   +02   7   RJH
40   24   +16   6   redforlife
39   34   +05   6   Vishwa Atma
42   39   +03   6   joezydudek
39   37   +02   6   bradders1011
44   43   +01   6   vivabobbygraham
44   42   +02   5   Kopite1971
41   40   +01   5   mickitez
43   43   +00   4   CornerTakenQuickly
36   36   +00   4   Ycuzz
37   41   -04   4   Ndeyanka
39   35   +04   3   Mivi
42   39   +03   3   BoRed
41   45   -04   3   Buck Pete
36   40   -04   3   mushi007
36   43   -07   3   KeegansPerm
41   43   -02   1   Wabaloolah
38   46   -08   1   Barneylfc
26   43   -17   1   Garrus (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #129 on: August 23, 2022, 10:18:16 am »
v Bournemouth

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #130 on: August 23, 2022, 05:04:40 pm »
v Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Kostas

Henderson
Fabinho
Carvallho

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #131 on: August 24, 2022, 10:36:04 am »
v Bournemouth

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #132 on: August 24, 2022, 11:53:44 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #133 on: August 24, 2022, 01:20:02 pm »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #134 on: August 24, 2022, 01:53:57 pm »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Gomez
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Carvalho
Henderson
Diaz
Firmino
Salah

3-0 Liverpool
Salah
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm »
LFC vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott
Salah
Diaz
Firmino

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Lerma
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Elliott
Fabinho

Firmino
Salah
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:39:03 pm »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Carvalho
Fabinho

Firmino
Salah
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
