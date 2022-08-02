« previous next »
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
August 2, 2022, 10:47:34 am
vs Fulham

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
August 2, 2022, 01:54:45 pm
vs Fulham

Allison

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabino

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Le Westalero

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
August 2, 2022, 10:43:06 pm
Of course I'll continue to participate Barney  ;D


vs Fulham

Allison

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabino

Salah
Diaz
Firmino

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 4
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Yesterday at 05:25:16 am
vs Fulham

Allison

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabino

Salah
Diaz
Firmino

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Van Dijk
DP: 6
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Today at 12:23:34 am
v Fulham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
