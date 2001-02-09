« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
REGULARS PLEASE READ ASWELL TO REFRESH YOUR MINDS


The new season is upon us and I invite you to join the longest running prediction league on the LFC message boards- back for the 22nd season running!

The rules are simple and anyone is welcome to join in. All we ask of you is to come up with a prediction for each of Liverpool's matches over the course of the season.
 
Here is how to play....

You will have to predict:

-The LFC starting 11 (This is the 11 players that start the game, not the 11 players announced to start)
-The first goal scorer
-The final score (or the score after 90 minutes in cup games)
-The total Disciplinary Points

The points are awarded as follows-

-1 point per correct player in the starting line-up
-10 points for the correct goalscorer (This includes both sides players, no goalscorer or own goal)
-10 points for correct full time score
- 5 points awarded for the correct total disciplinary points - LFC and oppositions DP.
DP Points are given as: 2 for every yellow card, 5 for every red. So, 2 players get booked = 4 DP, 2 players booked and 1 sent
off = 9 DP etc.

If you come within 1 point of the correct total you will be awarded 4 points, come within 2 youre awarded 3, come within 3 you will get 2 points and finally 1 point for coming within 4.

Two bookable offences leading to a red will count as 5 for that player not 4. Obviously 5 for a straight red aswell. A yellow follwed by a straight red is 7 points

-There is a bonus 3 points up for grabs if you guess the correct result but not the exact score line (e.g. you predicted LFC win 4-0 but we win 5-0, you predict 2-2 and its 1-1) You will not be given these 3 points if you guess the correct score line.

-Similarly there is a further 3 bonus points on offer if your first goalscorer prediction ends up getting a goal after not getting the first one

In the event of a draw in the cup competitions between two posters another prediction will be needed to act as 'Penalties' Please see in 'CUPS' below

Please name the forename of your goalscorer if there is more than one player with the same surname on the pitch

When predicting the full time score please state which team you are predicting to win (e.g. don't post 2-1, instead post 2-1 to LFC) If a team is not stated I will presume you are putting Liverpool as first.

Extra Time in cups does not count for anything. Only the 90 minutes will be used for all predictions

If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken. If you predict a position with players side by side creating a choice i.e

Henderson/Keita, I will take the first mentioned. In this example Henderson, even if you have only mentioned 9 other players.

Of course if you post the same player twice you will only get one point!!!

If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction. If, however, you have already posted a prediction and are late with a 2nd prediction I will then of course take the first
Here is an example of what a current prediction may look like

Liverpool v Man Utd

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Final Score: 4-0 to Liverpool
First Goal: Diaz
DP: 8


Entries (and edits) must be posted within 90 mins before KO. If entries are late (even by 1 minute) you will not get any points for your prediction)

For example if LFC KO at 3:00pm and you post at 1:31pm this will not count as it will be past the 90 minute deadline. Even if the Kick Off is delayed

If you change username and wish to post as the new username the points from your old name will be added together apart from any posted at the same time in the same game. If you do this you will be disqualified any points at all for that game as it is very naughty of you


Your entry will count for every single competitive game Liverpool play this season, starting with the Community Shield on July 30th.

After every match your scores will be calculated and a league table will be updated and posted in this thread.



Feel free to start posting your predictions at any time before the 90 minute deadline.
CUPS

In cups posters play each other as normal with the extra 'Time Of First Goal' prediction acting as penalties, if you will, to sort out any draws.

Whoever is closest with their first goal prediction will be the winner. In the event of a 0-0 the person who predicted the latest goal. If one player does not post a TOFG, the other player will go through. If neither pick a TOFG, whoever posts first will go through.

To counterbalance this, in the event of a goal coming precisely in between the two posters predictions (i.e a 20th min goal in between 15 min and 25 min prediction) the person who predicted the earliest goal will go through


The TOFG prediction is for 90 minutes only and will be used in replays.

These predictions will only be implemented if the game between the two posters finishes even.

In the event of neither player posting for the replay, the following will be used to replace them -
I will select the highest scoring player that lost their tie in the round to take their place.
So if a player loses their original tie, they should post TOFG for the replay round anyway. If TOFG does not provide a highest scoring player, whoever posts first for that round will go through. If you edit your post, the time of your edit will be deemed as the time of your post.
I will highlight this in advance for each occasion this may occur.


There will 2 cup competitions run.

The first will be the 'League Cup'  our Carabao One Cup!
 
The 2nd and main cup 'RAWK Cup' our FA Cup!


LEAGUE CUP
At the time of Liverpools first cup game be it Caribao Cup or Champions League, I will take the top 32 from the table and put them in the hat. So you have until then to get yourself into that top 32!


RAWK CUP
At the time of our first FA Cup Game, again, The top 32 will be taken. Though it may also start from matchday 6 of Champions League


Thanks everyone, welcome back and good luck!!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
For BoRed competitions


And here are the rules for the two competitions BoRed will be running as usual:

BoRed Cup

The rules of the BoRed Cup are very simple - everyone is welcome to participate - in fact, everyone who participates in the main competition automatically participates in this one, as the same entries count. The only difference is that for the Cup the person's average points per entry count, so even those who join late or miss a few entries along the way have a fair chance of winning it. However, to make sure no one wins it by making only a few very good entries, in order to be ranked in the Cup, you have to make at least half of the entries during the season. If two or more players are tied at the top at the end of the season, the player with the highest scoring single entry wins (and then second highest, etc.). And that's about it - I'll post the first standings six or seven games into the season, I don't think they'd make interesting reading any earlier.

The Premier League

The Premier League is an elite competition for twenty participants who earned their inclusion during the last season (newcomers may well be interested to read how they could qualify for next season's Premier League). The rules are as follows:

The 20 players will play each other (twice) over the length of the season. In each game, the winner will be awarded 3 points, the loser no points, while a draw would mean that both players get 1 point. The actual points collected by the prediction will count towards the "goal" difference. Only predictions for the Premier League games will count towards this competition.

If two players finish the season equal on points, their head-to-head score (including the away-goal rule) would decide their final positions (if still equal, goal difference, then goals scored).

At the end of the season, the bottom three players will be relegated. They will be joined by all those outside the bottom three who missed ten or more entries during the season. Their places in next year's competition will be taken by the highest ranked non-Premier League players in the main competition, provided they made at least 75% of all entries over the course of the season. If there arent enough newcomers satisfying this criterion to fill up the available places, the remaining places will be filled up according to the overall rankings, including the possibility that some of the relegated players are immediately reinstated.

Points for a game will be awarded based on the normal entries, but there will be a home advantage  home players will gain an extra point if their score prediction differs from the actual outcome by one goal. If a player's opponent doesn't post an entry, the player's own score will be compared to the minimum score of all away (if the player is at home) or home (if the player is away) players that did post for the PL fixture in order to determine if the player won, drew or lost the fixture. This minimum score will of course not count as the score of the player who missed an entry. A player who misses an entry will always get no points from the fixture. This minimum will also not count in any head-to-head games or goal difference if it proves to matter at the end of the season. In other words, using this minimum will only give the opponent some work to do, without rewarding the missing player in any way. If both players miss a fixture, it will count as a 0-0 draw as far as the goal difference is concerned, but neither player will be awarded a point for such a draw.

The actual fixtures for a given game will be determined randomly from the set of fixtures generated for the season (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022).

To determine which set of fixtures is used on a given day, I'll be using the National Lottery draws to generate random numbers.

https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lottery-draws

The lottery draw will normally always take place well after our deadline has passed, and for Sunday games, I'll use the draw on Monday. I won't be using Thunderball, or any bonus balls, lucky stars, life balls, etc. I'll just take the regular draw, put the numbers in ascending order, concatenate them, and use the result as our random number, which I would then divide by the number of remaining games, keep only the rest, and add 1, which would give me the number of the round to be used. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
ROLL OF HONOUR

2001/02

League - MacLFC
BoRed cup - MacLFC

2002/03

League: Carra-legend
RAWK Cup: speedyDidi
BoRed cup: DonAlkhanio


2003/04

League: catterfeld
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: catterfeld
BoRed cup: LiverpoolPride

2004/05

League: Stilon
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: ali
BoRed Cup: Senor Benitez


2005/06

League: BoRed
Prem: EdmondFruitini
RAWK Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2006/07

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka.
RAWK Cup: Mivi
BoRed Cup: stevemacsteve

2007/08

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka
RAWK Cup: Phil M
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: Phil M

2008/2009

League: BoRed
Prem: carraggeriise
RAWK Cup: olly
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2009/2010

League: KeegansPerm
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: ggargi
RAWK Cup: Fivein05
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: KeegansPerm

2010/2011

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: The Red Dojo
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: speedydidi

2011/12

League: joezydudek
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: joezydudek
RAWK Cup: rushyman
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: The Red Dojo

2012/13

League: BoRed
Prem: rushyman
Championship: HoinkDoink
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: piggy
BoRed Cup: Bored

2013/14

League: HoinkDoink
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: Buck Pete
RAWK Cup: Estonian Red
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: MelwoodBoy

2014/15

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Barneylfc
RAWK Cup: I am new
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: Kopite17

2015/16

League: JSteve
Prem: Buck Pete
Championship: JSteve
RAWK Cup: Mivi
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: JSteve

2016/17

League: Kopite1971
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: LovelyCushionedHeader
RAWK Cup: Keegans Perm
League Cup: Redman1974
BoRed Cup: Kopite1971

2017/18

League: AdzLFC
Prem: JSteve
Championship: AdzLFC
RAWK Cup: Ycuzz
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: AdzLFC

2018/19

League: RJH
Prem: RJH
Championship: tommyLFC
RAWK Cup: Redman1974
League Cup: AdzLFC
BoRed Cup: RJH/Rushyman

2019/20

League: Kopite1971
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Perham
RAWK Cup: joezydudek
League Cup: Ndeyanka
BoRed Cup: Carrard

2020/21

League: Mivi
Prem: RJH
Championship: CornerTakenQuickly
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: Barneylfc
BoRed Cup: Mivi

2021/22

League: Barneylfc
Prem: BoRed
Championship: bradders1011
RAWK Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
League Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed Cup: Barneylfc
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 3 - 2 Man City
DP -8
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield
LFC vs Man City

Adrian
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Hendo
Elliott
Diaz
Salah
Nunez

FGS: Haaland
FS: 1-1
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Result is after 90 mins only mate, so a score of 3-1 City aet isn't eligible
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Man City
DP -8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Kelleher
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Fabinho Henderson Elliot
Diaz Nunez Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-2
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Hope we get at least 23 entries. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
v Man City

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 1-2
First goal: Haaland
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield
vs Man City

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
vs City

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 2 - 1 LFC
DP -8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
vs Man City

Adrian

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS:2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - Nunez
FS - 2 - 1 LFC
DP -8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield vs Man City


Adrian

Alexander-Arnold   Matip   Van Dijk   Robertson

Keita   Fabinho   Thiago

Salah   Firmino   Diaz


Score: 2-1 Liverpool

First goal: Luis Diaz

DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Liverpool v Man City

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robinson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Liverpool v Man City

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Diaz

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Liverpool v Man City

Adrián

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Díaz
Firmino
Salah

2-2 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Liverpool v Man City

Adrián

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Díaz
Firmino
Salah

1-1

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Vs Man City

Adrian

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FG:Salh
FS: 2-2
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Vs City

Adrian
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal Haaland
Final Score 3-1 City
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Charity Shield v Man City

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 1 - 0 LFC
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Adrian

TAA
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 2-2 LFC on pens
DP - 10
