Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
284 (19.4%)
- Manchester City
-
355 (24.3%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
169 (11.6%)
- Chelsea
-
127 (8.7%)
- Manchester United
-
149 (10.2%)
- Arsenal
-
256 (17.5%)
- Newcastle
-
82 (5.6%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
10 (0.7%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
-
4 (0.3%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
6 (0.4%)
- Leicester City
-
2 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
-
2 (0.1%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.2%)
- Brentford
-
2 (0.1%)
- Brighton
-
4 (0.3%)
- Southampton
-
4 (0.3%)
Total Members Voted: 370