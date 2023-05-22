I actually think a lot of those players will see a big decline when Pep leaves and some will leave with him because of the expectation of decline. The only issue is when it happens. I'd love him to leave as soon as possible, but he can literally write a number on a piece of paper for as long as he wants to be there and get anything he wants. I'm loathe to give anyone at that particular branch of the abu dhabi propaganda project credit, but without Pep the project does look different. It's the money that got them Pep of course, but without Pep I don't see them being anything like this dominant.



Pep is effective at relentlessly winning domestically compared to an Ancelotti who loses interest after one title or Mourinho whose head explodes after 2 seasons in a job. His Bayern teams barely dropped a point up to the point of confirming the title. It's very boring dominance, as the games are so one sided due to their possession and it relies on limitless budgets (City), having way more money than anyone else (Bayern) or a freakish generation of talent (i.e. Barca).However, he's underachieved in Europe with the teams he's had and the domestic success he's had. Although that'll all be forgotten in a couple of weeks, it shouldn't have taken him 6 years at City to win a CL (or no final in 3 years at Bayern). He couldn't retain the CL either with the greatest club team of at least the last 25-30 years.Before Pep can be labelled a genius he needs to come off cheat mode.