Liverpool
284 (19.4%)
Manchester City
355 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (11.6%)
Chelsea
127 (8.7%)
Manchester United
149 (10.2%)
Arsenal
256 (17.5%)
Newcastle
82 (5.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
10 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
4 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
6 (0.4%)
Leicester City
2 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 370

Offline spider-neil

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:30:46 am
Problem with the Bournemouth defeat is it gave us little margin for error for the rest of the season and the next games were City/Chelsea and Arsenal where we only got 2 points and were still smarting from that game at City and Chelsea and first half v Arsenal. Had we followed up that United win by beating Bournemouth I think we would have got top 4.

I agree. Heck, had we drawn we would have been ahead of Manu with Manu playing a game less. Who knows what pressure being pushed out of the top 4 would had on Manu. As it is at no point all season did we sit in the top 4.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 08:32:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:02:12 am
Lots of people saying City will be different without pep. Does that mean he's not a fraud?

They'll still win titles but maybe a slight downturn in effort/adjusting to new tactics.
Offline Jm55

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 08:46:50 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:37:44 am
Yeah they have Chelsea and Fulham at home. Could see them dropping points, but not losing twice.

It's over, and I've never wanted to say that at any point. Saturday ended our chances. Europa isn't an awful consolation and I think whether we'd snuck into the top 4 or not, our signings are probably already planned and in motion, so they wouldn't have been affected.

What you mean to say that had we got the added bonus of CL that FSG wouldnt revise the budget to account for the extra funds? ;)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:02:12 am
Lots of people saying City will be different without pep. Does that mean he's not a fraud?

He an intense weirdo. But he knows what hes doing!

Before he game it felt like theyd have a season on followed by a season off. A bit like Chelsea in the post Mourinho years. He could build such a strong culture that when he leaves everyone knows their kind and things carry on as normal. Or there could be an inevitable drop off. Which even if only minor, opens the door for anyone else who has their act together.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:32:31 am
They'll still win titles but maybe a slight downturn in effort/adjusting to new tactics.
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:00 am
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.

Definitely. Even the best sides struggle when a new manager comes in for a bit after prolonged success. In the Premier League at least. Anyone could take over PSG or Bayern pretty much and they'd just keep winning.

When Pep goes, his coaches go and some of the old guard will be nearing the exit (Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo, Walker are all 32)

They obviously have Haaland, Alvarez and Foden for many years to come. Stones, Dias, Akanji, KDB, Grealish as well have a good 3-5 years left.

It's hard to see a ridiculous decline but if we make the right signings we could maybe pip them if it coincides with a slight downturn.

We of course are going to lose VVD, Thiago, Hendo and Salah in the next couple of years you'd imagine.
Online Henry Gale

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:00 am
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.

Did he actually sign his new contract? I don't really take much notice to their news to be honest.
Offline PaulF

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:59:49 am

It's hard to see a ridiculous decline but if we make the right signings we could maybe pip them if it coincides with a slight downturn.


Wishful thinking, but perhaps FSG are timing their spending to peak when City hit that dip? It's ridiculous any club should need to do that in the face of such cheating.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 12:45:14 pm »
Online Henry Gale

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 12:50:41 pm »
Offline Sharado

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 12:54:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:59:49 am
When Pep goes, his coaches go and some of the old guard will be nearing the exit (Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo, Walker are all 32)

They obviously have Haaland, Alvarez and Foden for many years to come. Stones, Dias, Akanji, KDB, Grealish as well have a good 3-5 years left.


I actually think a lot of those players will see a big decline when Pep leaves and some will leave with him because of the expectation of decline. The only issue is when it happens. I'd love him to leave as soon as possible, but he can literally write a number on a piece of paper for as long as he wants to be there and get anything he wants. I'm loathe to give anyone at that particular branch of the abu dhabi propaganda project credit, but without Pep the project does look different. It's the money that got them Pep of course, but without Pep I don't see them being anything like this dominant.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:54:12 pm
I actually think a lot of those players will see a big decline when Pep leaves and some will leave with him because of the expectation of decline. The only issue is when it happens. I'd love him to leave as soon as possible, but he can literally write a number on a piece of paper for as long as he wants to be there and get anything he wants. I'm loathe to give anyone at that particular branch of the abu dhabi propaganda project credit, but without Pep the project does look different. It's the money that got them Pep of course, but without Pep I don't see them being anything like this dominant.
Mourinho was in the same position with unlimited funds at Chelsea almost 20 years ago but he only lasted 3 full seasons. It's not easy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:29 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online amir87

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May 22, 2023, 04:21:25 pm
Leicester Chelsea will smash Newcastle Man Utd today Thursday and well be back in with a chance.
Online tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 01:52:12 pm »
Reach for the stars, Amir.
Online amir87

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 01:53:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:52:12 pm
Reach for the stars, Amir.

That's plan B after the mushrooms run out.
Offline farawayred

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 04:07:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:53:39 pm
That's plan B after the mushrooms run out.
The mushrooms might provide the necessary lift, dont discount the possibility 😎
Online MD1990

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 04:26:45 pm »
City will be 15 points a season less when Pep goes.
Do City get Haaland if Pep isnt their i am not sure either.
He is a prick but a brillant manager
The day he goes it will be a great day.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm »
Where's Peter? He promised us 3rd place
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 04:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm
Where's Peter? He promised us 3rd place

He's on the phone to the bookies asking if he can have his £1000 back.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm
Where's Peter? He promised us 3rd place
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:57:45 pm
He's on the phone to the bookies asking if he can have his £1000 back.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:57:45 pm
He's on the phone to the bookies asking if he can have his £1000 back.

 ;D
Offline Sharado

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 06:35:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm
Mourinho was in the same position with unlimited funds at Chelsea almost 20 years ago but he only lasted 3 full seasons. It's not easy.

There was a limit, even at chelsea. The city owners could hire Roman Abramovich as their butler if they wanted to. But take the wider point of course, whilst I'd say that Pep's 'style' is better suited over time than Jose's 'seige mentality' thing that always had a shelf life.
Online kennedy81

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm »
If the PL relegates them I don't see Pep staying. It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that happens in the next year or two.
Offline PaulF

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:35:02 pm
There was a limit, even at chelsea. The city owners could hire Roman Abramovich as their butler if they wanted to. But take the wider point of course, whilst I'd say that Pep's 'style' is better suited over time than Jose's 'seige mentality' thing that always had a shelf life.
While at Chelsea , the financial limit was never curtailed like city can do now. He effectively had limitless funds.
His style though wasn't likely to last more than a few years.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
So we need to win our last game and United to lose both theirs. In that sense, did anything really change by drawing with Villa? We still needed United to lose 2 anyway if I have it right.

So long as United lose to Chelsea tomorrow, it will at least make the final day interesting for a while.
Online Fromola

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 10:13:43 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:54:12 pm
I actually think a lot of those players will see a big decline when Pep leaves and some will leave with him because of the expectation of decline. The only issue is when it happens. I'd love him to leave as soon as possible, but he can literally write a number on a piece of paper for as long as he wants to be there and get anything he wants. I'm loathe to give anyone at that particular branch of the abu dhabi propaganda project credit, but without Pep the project does look different. It's the money that got them Pep of course, but without Pep I don't see them being anything like this dominant.

Pep is effective at relentlessly winning domestically compared to an Ancelotti who loses interest after one title or Mourinho whose head explodes after 2 seasons in a job. His Bayern teams barely dropped a point up to the point of confirming the title. It's very boring dominance, as the games are so one sided due to their possession and it relies on limitless budgets (City), having way more money than anyone else (Bayern) or a freakish generation of talent (i.e. Barca).

However, he's underachieved in Europe with the teams he's had and the domestic success he's had. Although that'll all be forgotten in a couple of weeks, it shouldn't have taken him 6 years at City to win a CL (or no final in 3 years at Bayern). He couldn't retain the CL either with the greatest club team of at least the last 25-30 years.

Before Pep can be labelled a genius he needs to come off cheat mode.

