Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
283 (19.4%)
Manchester City
354 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (11.6%)
Chelsea
127 (8.7%)
Manchester United
149 (10.2%)
Arsenal
255 (17.5%)
Newcastle
81 (5.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
10 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
4 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
6 (0.4%)
Leicester City
2 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 369

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:03:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:30:46 am
Problem with the Bournemouth defeat is it gave us little margin for error for the rest of the season and the next games were City/Chelsea and Arsenal where we only got 2 points and were still smarting from that game at City and Chelsea and first half v Arsenal. Had we followed up that United win by beating Bournemouth I think we would have got top 4.

I agree. Heck, had we drawn we would have been ahead of Manu with Manu playing a game less. Who knows what pressure being pushed out of the top 4 would had on Manu. As it is at no point all season did we sit in the top 4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 08:32:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:12 am
Lots of people saying City will be different without pep. Does that mean he's not a fraud?

They'll still win titles but maybe a slight downturn in effort/adjusting to new tactics.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:46:50 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:37:44 am
Yeah they have Chelsea and Fulham at home. Could see them dropping points, but not losing twice.

It's over, and I've never wanted to say that at any point. Saturday ended our chances. Europa isn't an awful consolation and I think whether we'd snuck into the top 4 or not, our signings are probably already planned and in motion, so they wouldn't have been affected.

What you mean to say that had we got the added bonus of CL that FSG wouldnt revise the budget to account for the extra funds? ;)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 09:10:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:12 am
Lots of people saying City will be different without pep. Does that mean he's not a fraud?

He an intense weirdo. But he knows what hes doing!

Before he game it felt like theyd have a season on followed by a season off. A bit like Chelsea in the post Mourinho years. He could build such a strong culture that when he leaves everyone knows their kind and things carry on as normal. Or there could be an inevitable drop off. Which even if only minor, opens the door for anyone else who has their act together.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 10:04:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:32:31 am
They'll still win titles but maybe a slight downturn in effort/adjusting to new tactics.
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 10:59:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:00 am
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.

Definitely. Even the best sides struggle when a new manager comes in for a bit after prolonged success. In the Premier League at least. Anyone could take over PSG or Bayern pretty much and they'd just keep winning.

When Pep goes, his coaches go and some of the old guard will be nearing the exit (Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo, Walker are all 32)

They obviously have Haaland, Alvarez and Foden for many years to come. Stones, Dias, Akanji, KDB, Grealish as well have a good 3-5 years left.

It's hard to see a ridiculous decline but if we make the right signings we could maybe pip them if it coincides with a slight downturn.

We of course are going to lose VVD, Thiago, Hendo and Salah in the next couple of years you'd imagine.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:00 am
He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.

Did he actually sign his new contract? I don't really take much notice to their news to be honest.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:59:49 am

It's hard to see a ridiculous decline but if we make the right signings we could maybe pip them if it coincides with a slight downturn.


Wishful thinking, but perhaps FSG are timing their spending to peak when City hit that dip? It's ridiculous any club should need to do that in the face of such cheating.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 12:45:14 pm »
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:59:49 am
When Pep goes, his coaches go and some of the old guard will be nearing the exit (Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo, Walker are all 32)

They obviously have Haaland, Alvarez and Foden for many years to come. Stones, Dias, Akanji, KDB, Grealish as well have a good 3-5 years left.


I actually think a lot of those players will see a big decline when Pep leaves and some will leave with him because of the expectation of decline. The only issue is when it happens. I'd love him to leave as soon as possible, but he can literally write a number on a piece of paper for as long as he wants to be there and get anything he wants. I'm loathe to give anyone at that particular branch of the abu dhabi propaganda project credit, but without Pep the project does look different. It's the money that got them Pep of course, but without Pep I don't see them being anything like this dominant.
