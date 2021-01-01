He's a tough act to follow because he knows how to keep his teams motivated and guard against complacency. He's like Fergie to them.



Definitely. Even the best sides struggle when a new manager comes in for a bit after prolonged success. In the Premier League at least. Anyone could take over PSG or Bayern pretty much and they'd just keep winning.When Pep goes, his coaches go and some of the old guard will be nearing the exit (Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo, Walker are all 32)They obviously have Haaland, Alvarez and Foden for many years to come. Stones, Dias, Akanji, KDB, Grealish as well have a good 3-5 years left.It's hard to see a ridiculous decline but if we make the right signings we could maybe pip them if it coincides with a slight downturn.We of course are going to lose VVD, Thiago, Hendo and Salah in the next couple of years you'd imagine.