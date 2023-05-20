Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
283 (19.4%)
Manchester City
354 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (11.6%)
Chelsea
127 (8.7%)
Manchester United
149 (10.2%)
Arsenal
255 (17.5%)
Newcastle
81 (5.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
10 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
4 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
6 (0.4%)
Leicester City
2 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 369

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 53132 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,952
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1320 on: May 20, 2023, 04:50:59 pm »
I hope Mac stuck his grand on.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1321 on: May 20, 2023, 05:09:53 pm »
Hypothetical question: if we have bought Kane last summer, do you think we would be in top4 right now?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,044
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1322 on: May 20, 2023, 05:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 20, 2023, 05:09:53 pm
Hypothetical question: if we have bought Kane last summer, do you think we would be in top4 right now?

Yeah I think so, but if we'd bought Mbappe we'd be top 4 too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1323 on: May 20, 2023, 05:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 20, 2023, 05:09:53 pm
Hypothetical question: if we have bought Kane last summer, do you think we would be in top4 right now?

What a stupid question.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,044
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1324 on: May 20, 2023, 05:21:22 pm »
Can we finally admit it's done?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1325 on: May 20, 2023, 05:33:58 pm »
It was done after Newcastle's last game. However, I admire our efforts and there's a lot to build on next year. Let's avoid complacency and make this season a blip.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1326 on: May 20, 2023, 05:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 20, 2023, 05:09:53 pm
Hypothetical question: if we have bought Kane last summer, do you think we would be in top4 right now?

Yes but we'd all be much worse people for it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1327 on: May 20, 2023, 05:41:57 pm »
Kane, lol

Anyway, barring Dali-grade weirdness it's looking like 5th. Not anyone's first choice, but I'm kind of cool with it if it means Kloppo wins the UEFA Cup; I'm guessing he'd become the first manager to win them all with one PL club? Happy to be corrected if that's not the case

Plus I hear Azerbaijan is kind of nice in autumn ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1328 on: May 20, 2023, 05:46:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 20, 2023, 05:21:22 pm
Can we finally admit it's done?

Nope, I can still dream. Leicester and Chelsea to beat the Saudis and we smash Saints on the final day.

If not, 5th will do :)
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,792
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1329 on: May 20, 2023, 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 20, 2023, 05:21:22 pm
Can we finally admit it's done?
book yer BnBs for Dublin.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,766
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1330 on: May 20, 2023, 06:21:49 pm »
Europa was nowhere near the target and a terrible consolation prize. Firstly its one less season Klopp gets a go at winning it and secondly its even less money we get to spend.

However, it does reduce the pressure on the squad and allows us to build up Klopp’s second team with a lot more flexibility and preparation time. We can try different systems without the pressure having to win all the time brings.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • kopite
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1331 on: May 20, 2023, 06:41:04 pm »
The CL is an overblown, bloated cheat fest stuffed with corruption....boring as fuck at times too.

We are in the EL for a season, that's where are results took us, deal with it and try and win it. Too much snobbery in footy these days, can't do with all that CL or Prem Title and nothing else matters bollocks.



Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1332 on: May 20, 2023, 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on May 20, 2023, 06:41:04 pm
The CL is an overblown, bloated cheat fest stuffed with corruption....boring as fuck at times too.

We are in the EL for a season, that's where are results took us, deal with it and try and win it. Too much snobbery in footy these days, can't do with all that CL or Prem Title and nothing else matters bollocks.

We've played into the snobbery though ourselves, we were happy to put our 5 fingers(now 6) up to signify we were the most successful team in England, for years thats actually all we had to brag about and that bragging was based on how many leagues and European cups we won, not Fa Cups or Uefas.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1333 on: May 20, 2023, 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on May 20, 2023, 06:41:04 pm
The CL is an overblown, bloated cheat fest stuffed with corruption....boring as fuck at times too.

We are in the EL for a season, that's where are results took us, deal with it and try and win it. Too much snobbery in footy these days, can't do with all that CL or Prem Title and nothing else matters bollocks.
Don't be bitter LOL. We are still European royalty and we'll always have a good chance of winning it when we are in it. This season, we didn't meet our minimum target and lost out to average sides.  All we can do is to avoid repeating the same mistakes next year.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • kopite
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1334 on: May 20, 2023, 07:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 20, 2023, 06:44:45 pm
We've played into the snobbery though ourselves, we were happy to put our 5 fingers(now 6) up to signify we were the most successful team in England, for years thats actually all we had to brag about and that bragging was based on how many leagues and European cups we won, not Fa Cups or Uefas.

Yeah...but it's obvious we're going to sing about our greatest achievements above everything else, but that doesn't diminish the other things we've won as well. I love the domestic Cups, they are still classed as 'major honours' and earn a place on the Champions Wall...same goes for the EL.

My point is, although such trophies are undoutably lower on the pecking order (partly only because of the income that goes with them) they shouldn't be sniffed at.

Not bitter either, I've always said this and only follow us from afar these days anyway, and not watched a CL game in years, still like us to win things though, inc the EL!



« Last Edit: May 20, 2023, 07:13:19 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,020
  • The only club that matters
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1335 on: May 20, 2023, 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 20, 2023, 06:44:45 pm
We've played into the snobbery though ourselves, we were happy to put our 5 fingers(now 6) up to signify we were the most successful team in England, for years thats actually all we had to brag about and that bragging was based on how many leagues and European cups we won, not Fa Cups or Uefas.
I disagree with this actually, I think were one of the better clubs for not putting down the other cups. They are quite prominent in our legend with the Uefa Cup wins, the four straight League Cups, the 80s FA Cup wins.  Theyre all there on the champions wall.  When we do play weakened teams they generally give it a good go too.  I dont recall us going in for the tedious Thursday nights, channel 5 banter either - possibly because we were no strangers to it at the time I suppose.

I cant stand it when I do see posts on here putting down those cups, saying the Club World Cup or the Conference League are a joke, that sort of thing.  If thats the best competition you can be in, you do your best to win it, and if that means doing some unusual stuff along the way so much the better imo.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1336 on: May 20, 2023, 07:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Iska on May 20, 2023, 07:27:28 pm
I disagree with this actually, I think were one of the better clubs for not putting down the other cups. They are quite prominent in our legend with the Uefa Cup wins, the four straight League Cups, the 80s FA Cup wins.  Theyre all there on the champions wall.  When we do play weakened teams they generally give it a good go too.  I dont recall us going in for the tedious Thursday nights, channel 5 banter either - possibly because we were no strangers to it at the time I suppose.

I cant stand it when I do see posts on here putting down those cups, saying the Club World Cup or the Conference League are a joke, that sort of thing.  If thats the best competition you can be in, you do your best to win it, and if that means doing some unusual stuff along the way so much the better imo.

I don't think any big clubs put down the cups they actually win until others win them, United fans were happy to celebrate the possibility of winning 2 domestic cups and the UEFA before they got knock out the Uefa cup and they always used to give us stick about our 'Mickey Mouse' treble. The point is though we participate in the snobbery ourselves, we only really highlight our CL and PL wins when discussing the greatness and grandiose of our history because we know thats what separates us from the pack, Arsenal have more FA cups, and Man city have nearly as many league cups but its the big trophies which cements our place along the Milans and Madrids of the world.

Incidentally Madrid also have 2 UEFA cups but you never hear them talking about it, we are the third most successful club in Europe based on what we've done in the CL not the UEFA, the team that has won the UEFA the most aren't even top 5 biggest clubs in Spain.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1337 on: May 20, 2023, 08:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 20, 2023, 07:51:17 pm
I don't think any big clubs put down the cups they actually win until others win them, United fans were happy to celebrate the possibility of winning 2 domestic cups and the UEFA before they got knock out the Uefa cup and they always used to give us stick about our 'Mickey Mouse' treble. The point is though we participate in the snobbery ourselves, we only really highlight our CL and PL wins when discussing the greatness and grandiose of our history because we know thats what separates us from the pack, Arsenal have more FA cups, and Man city have nearly as many league cups but its the big trophies which cements our place along the Milans and Madrids of the world.

Incidentally Madrid also have 2 UEFA cups but you never hear them talking about it, we are the third most successful club in Europe based on what we've done in the CL not the UEFA, the team that has won the UEFA the most aren't even top 5 biggest clubs in Spain.
Honestly I think you've got this one wrong. It's not snobbery it's just convenience. We can make our point about our bossness by mentioning the two most prestigious competitions we have won multiple times. Or even just the one, the CL. We'd be there all day if we listed all our other honours each time the subject comes up.

Brevity is the soul of wit. Saying 'Six times' does the job. No need to add all the other numbers

But that doesn't mean we don't value our other achievements. We mark them openly on the Champion's Wall.

And nobody is suddenly claiming that the UEFA Cup is as prestigious a trophy as the European Cup, or even the League Title

But it's still a worthwhile trophy to contest and a big part of pur history. We have played and cheered and sung and celebrated our way to it multiple times, and so it'll be a blast to try again.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 am »
Am I right in saying that no team has ever won the premier league whilst participating in the Europa League in the same season?
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 818
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
Am I right in saying that no team has ever won the premier league whilst participating in the Europa League in the same season?

Records are there to be broken though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,766
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
Am I right in saying that no team has ever won the premier league whilst participating in the Europa League in the same season?

To be fair usually teams who are in Europa Leagues do not have the quality to make that jump to becoming league champions, when you consider its teams who are 5th and lower.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
Am I right in saying that no team has ever won the premier league whilst participating in the Europa League in the same season?
Look at the sort of teams who are normally in the Europa League. Even Utd, when they won it recently, were in a down phase. So the reason is that the Europa is normally full of teams who are not at a level to win the league, rather than participation in the Europa preventing them from winning the league.

You'd hope that with a bit of good recruitment and some luck with injuries we would be the anomoly to buck that general trend.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 02:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm
Look at the sort of teams who are normally in the Europa League. Even Utd, when they won it recently, were in a down phase. So the reason is that the Europa is normally full of teams who are not at a level to win the league, rather than participation in the Europa preventing them from winning the league.

You'd hope that with a bit of good recruitment and some luck with injuries we would be the anomoly to buck that general trend.
It's an attitude thing as well because the top sides that play in it tend to "throw" it like Barcelona this season, Juve in 2015? United in 2012. For us, the league is our priority. The Europa League will present an opportunity to blood some of our youngsters and gives the likes of Kelleher more game time. If we can win it, it'd be boss but not to the detriment of the league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:24:30 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm »
A European final in Dublin would be boss, lets win it.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:21:01 pm
A European final in Dublin would be boss, lets win it.

Yeah, Im well up for this now. Will be slightly gutted if we get 4th. Want a good cup run and a possible trophy
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 01:45:57 am »
If Thiago was fit during the whole season, I'm pretty sure we would be at least 3rd right now.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 