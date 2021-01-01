I'll be fucking pissed off if we miss out on 4th by one point.

Lose league twice by one point and now miss champions league by one point against mancs and Newcastle gonna be painful



The title misses were different as we played sublime football nearly all season and came up short against a cheating side that have no right to be in the league any more, let alone winning it every season.Missing out on 4th will hurt If we come that close but you can't have the season we've had until 8 games ago and then grumble you didn't make top 4. We weren't good enough for most of the season. If we sneak top 4 now then brilliant but we never should have been near it and if we miss out then we rebuild next year and be back in it comfortably for 24/25 season.