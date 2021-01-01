Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
280 (19.4%)
Manchester City
350 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (11.7%)
Chelsea
127 (8.8%)
Manchester United
146 (10.1%)
Arsenal
251 (17.4%)
Newcastle
78 (5.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
10 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
4 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
6 (0.4%)
Leicester City
2 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 364

I was fairly relaxed that day but that bit from just after Villa scored their second in the second half I was a complete wreck because we were struggling to create chances and were not playing well. It was City scoring their goals however than calmed me down because we were being put out of our misery.

As soon as City scored their first I accepted our fate. Was obvious what was going to happen after that.
I'll be fucking pissed off if we miss out on 4th by one point.
Lose league twice by one point and now miss champions league by one point against mancs and Newcastle gonna be painful  :no :butt :wanker

The title misses were different as we played sublime football nearly all season and came up short against a cheating side that have no right to be in the league any more, let alone winning it every season.

Missing out on 4th will hurt If we come that close but you can't have the season we've had until 8 games ago and then grumble you didn't make top 4. We weren't good enough for most of the season. If we sneak top 4 now then brilliant but we never should have been near it and if we miss out then we rebuild next year and be back in it comfortably for 24/25 season.
The Pochettino factor may come into play in terms of Chelsea's players maybe putting a shift in in their two "marquee" games they have left, maybe.
I was fairly relaxed that day but that bit from just after Villa scored their second in the second half I was a complete wreck because we were struggling to create chances and were not playing well. It was City scoring their goals however than calmed me down because we were being put out of our misery.

Yeah that was the worst spell. I expected City to win, and they did win so Ive tried to blank out the comeback and the fact that Martinez twat refused to play. And it still felt shit to do so well and just fall short. But both of us not winning would have been by far the worse scenario. Would have struggled to get over that.
