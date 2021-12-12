Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
278 (19.4%)
Manchester City
348 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (11.8%)
Chelsea
127 (8.9%)
Manchester United
144 (10.1%)
Arsenal
249 (17.4%)
Newcastle
78 (5.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
10 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
4 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
6 (0.4%)
Leicester City
2 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 362

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 46779 times)

Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,595
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm »
The "what ifs" and "if onlys" are pointless. If any past result had been different there's no guarantee that subsequent results would have been the same. Each moment infoms and affects the next in myriad ways.

Something something about butterflies and hurricanes

 
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,572
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm »
45% seems a fair % chance, I'd have taken 10% a months ago, still think 45% is less than 55%
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,879
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 01:45:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:02 pm
Lets put it this way:

Would anyone on here bet £1,000 on both Newcastle and Man Utd winning 6 points from their remaining 3 games?

An amazing way to put it to be fair.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:02 pm
Lets put it this way:

Would anyone on here bet £1,000 on both Newcastle and Man Utd winning 6 points from their remaining 3 games?

Would you put £1000 on Liverpool to finish top 4?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,333
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:47:52 pm
Would you put £1000 on Liverpool to finish top 4?
What odds are you offering me?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:45:40 pm
An amazing way to put it to be fair.

It's a pretty stupid way of putting it. Just because people aren't confident of us getting top 4, suggesting they chuck a grand on it means fuck all.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:49:54 pm
What odds are you offering me?

You can get 8/5 with SpreadEx.
I'd hazard a guess Peter won't put his money where his mouth is either.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,043
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:51:32 pm
You can get 8/5 with SpreadEx.
I'd hazard a guess Peter won't out his money where his mouth is either.

It seems that you are the one who won't put your money where your mouth is ;)
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:53:27 pm
It seems that you are the one who won't put your money where your mouth is ;)

Really? What have I predicted?

Lets see your £1000 bet on Liverpool to finish 3rd. You've been declaring for weeks thats our finishing position if we win all our games, so lets see it.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

stevienash

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,547
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm »
My run in...

Thursday - Newcastle 1 -1 Brighton

Saturday - Bournemouth 2-1 Man U / Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

Monday - Newcastle 2 - 0 Leicester

Thursday - Man U 2 - 0 Chelsea

Last Day - Southampton 0 - 4 Liverpool / Man U 2-1 Fulham / Chelsea 1 - 1 Newcastle

Sees us level on points and GD with Newcastle and us in top 4 on goals scored  ;D

**Edit Firmino scoring the 4th in the 90th min  :wave :D ;D


Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,555
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:17:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:02 pm
Lets put it this way:

Would anyone on here bet £1,000 on both Newcastle and Man Utd winning 6 points from their remaining 3 games?

Newcastle play Brighton, Leicester, and Chelsea

Utd play Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham

I think United definitely wins 2 out of those 3.  Bournemouth and Fulham don't really have anything to play for. 

Newcastle has the tougher games for sure but if they beat Brighton I think they get to 6 points out of those 3.  I think Newcastle is our best hope for dropping enough points so we can sneak in.

The real wildcard could be Chelsea as they have the talent to beat both United and Newcastle but they have Fat Frank managing them at the moment.  I guess we need to hope that the players are motivated by Pochettino being named their new manager so they have to actually try now to impress him.
davidlpool1982

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 03:26:21 pm »
I think Fulham will be well up for Old Trafford. Even if it was the refs they were raging at when Mitrovic got banned (for less than a lino elbowing someone in the face) and Silva sent off etc, it's still the scene of the crime. Plus Mitrovic is a mad bastard at the best of times.

Not saying the will win there or anything, but I don't think they will be on the beach.
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,965
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm »
Yeah agree that Fulham will want to take points off Utd, but I think there's just as much chance of Mitrovic getting sent off again for headbutting one of them.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,043
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:17:55 pm
Newcastle play Brighton, Leicester, and Chelsea

Utd play Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham

I think United definitely wins 2 out of those 3.  Bournemouth and Fulham don't really have anything to play for. 

Newcastle has the tougher games for sure but if they beat Brighton I think they get to 6 points out of those 3.  I think Newcastle is our best hope for dropping enough points so we can sneak in.

The real wildcard could be Chelsea as they have the talent to beat both United and Newcastle but they have Fat Frank managing them at the moment.  I guess we need to hope that the players are motivated by Pochettino being named their new manager so they have to actually try now to impress him.

I know that you think we won't finish in the top 4. The question was, are you willing to bet £1,000 on it?
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,965
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:28:39 pm
I know that you think we won't finish in the top 4. The question was, are you willing to bet £1,000 on it?

Are you willing to bet £1k that we'll finish top 4?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Im willing to bet 1k that until the top 4 position has been decided either way that the circular conversation as to peoples differing levels of confidence as to how likely it is to happen, will continue indefinitely.
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,555
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:38:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:28:39 pm
I know that you think we won't finish in the top 4. The question was, are you willing to bet £1,000 on it?

I think the odds are against us so, yes, if I was a betting man, I would bet that we wouldn't finish top 4.  That doesn't mean that I think it's a guarantee that we won't finish top 4, there's obviously still a chance but its out of our control and if we drop any points then it's a done deal. 
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:29:07 pm
Are you willing to bet £1k that we'll finish top 4?

You'll not get a direct answer to that.

He still hasn't told me what I have predicted yet.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,965
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 03:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:43:36 pm
You'll not get a direct answer to that.

Ha, yep.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,338
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:28:39 pm
I know that you think we won't finish in the top 4. The question was, are you willing to bet £1,000 on it?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:29:07 pm
Are you willing to bet £1k that we'll finish top 4?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:43:36 pm
You'll not get a direct answer to that.

He still hasn't told me what I have predicted yet.
Peter the Politician.
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,841
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
This thing about teams having nothing to play for....I mean I get it but sometimes those teams are the biggest pains in the arse!

I remember Chelsea having nothing to play for when we first went for the title against City

All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,506
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
Win our games and arrive at a situation where Newcastle and the Mancs both need a win on the last day, and were in
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm »
Fulham have quality. Not as easy as some think.
davidlpool1982

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 03:48:38 pm
This thing about teams having nothing to play for....I mean I get it but sometimes those teams are the biggest pains in the arse!

I remember Chelsea having nothing to play for when we first went for the title against City

That was different though. That was peak shithouse Mourinho who loves to spoil any party he could. Especially ones no fucker wanted him at.

Again, I think Fulham will be up for it Vs United, genuinely don't think Brighton lose Vs the barcodes and with Chelsea under Lampard...who the fuck knows. Like others have said at least Pochettino will be in the crowd for those games so the players should have extra motivation to impress, alas, still following Franks "tactical genius".
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 03:48:38 pm
This thing about teams having nothing to play for....I mean I get it but sometimes those teams are the biggest pains in the arse!

I remember Chelsea having nothing to play for when we first went for the title against City

Almost. They were still in with a very slim chance of winning the league. That game was also sandwiched in between their champions league semi final and everyone assumed they'd not give a fuck and have one eye on that.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,043
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 04:35:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:29:07 pm
Are you willing to bet £1k that we'll finish top 4?

If I had the money, I would make that bet.

I have asked the question deliberately because a lot of people are posting in this thread how top 4 is gone, how we don't have a chance of catching Newcastle or Man Utd (or both), yet if they are asked to put money on that negativity, they are not so certain about it.

Of course that I know what our odds are. And I certainly know that it is (still) not in our hands. The point is, it costs nothing to be a proper supporter and feel positive about our chances. I don't think that I am "better" supporter than the negative ones. Just a happier one ...
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm »
Being blindly optimistic doesn't make you a proper supporter.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,965
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:42:18 pm
Being blindly optimistic doesn't make you a proper supporter.

It helps you shut down arguments online though.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:42:49 pm
45% seems a fair % chance, I'd have taken 10% a months ago, still think 45% is less than 55%

Controversial
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,333
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
Not sure my nerves could take it if we get to the last game of the season and are in a position to overtake either of the Uniteds.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,460
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:56:16 pm
Not sure my nerves could take it if we get to the last game of the season and are in a position to overtake either of the Uniteds.

How were your nerves last season when we got to the last day of the season and were in a position to win the league?  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:58:53 pm
How were your nerves last season when we got to the last day of the season and were in a position to win the league?  :D

Still grateful that Citys comeback came before Salahs goal that day, would have been one hell of a kick in the teeth to score the second then have those c*nts overturn the 2 goals.

Small mercies and that.
