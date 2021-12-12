Lets put it this way:



Would anyone on here bet £1,000 on both Newcastle and Man Utd winning 6 points from their remaining 3 games?



Newcastle play Brighton, Leicester, and ChelseaUtd play Bournemouth, Chelsea, and FulhamI think United definitely wins 2 out of those 3. Bournemouth and Fulham don't really have anything to play for.Newcastle has the tougher games for sure but if they beat Brighton I think they get to 6 points out of those 3. I think Newcastle is our best hope for dropping enough points so we can sneak in.The real wildcard could be Chelsea as they have the talent to beat both United and Newcastle but they have Fat Frank managing them at the moment. I guess we need to hope that the players are motivated by Pochettino being named their new manager so they have to actually try now to impress him.