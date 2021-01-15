Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
274 (19.4%)
Manchester City
344 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12%)
Chelsea
127 (9%)
Manchester United
141 (10%)
Arsenal
245 (17.4%)
Newcastle
77 (5.5%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
9 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
5 (0.4%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 357

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm
2 draws is slipping up twice :P

It would come down to goal difference if we win our last 2 and either Newcastle or the Mancs go WDD.
I know, I was just saying :)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Would a draw be ok there or realistically so we need a Bright win? Newcastle are surely going to beat Leicester. Bit greedy but a couple more goals tonight would have been handy.

Yeah I'd take the draw but a loss would be huge, tonight does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity as dumb as it may sound after a 3-0 win.

Say they draw 2 and beat Leicester 2-0 they'd finish on +34GD. We are on 28 with 2 games left so would need to go + 6 v Villa and Southampton, definitely possible but it's still a big ask and obviously relies on them not hammering Leicester. Perhaps a draw v Brighton then them panicking v Chelsea not knowing whether to go for the win or draw then lose late on  ;D
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Would a draw be ok there or realistically so we need a Bright win? Newcastle are surely going to beat Leicester. Bit greedy but a couple more goals tonight would have been handy.

We could have scored at least 6 tonight!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
If Brighton could get a win though the goal difference gap would then be a maximum of +3 for them, if we get a comfortable win against Villa we could even then go ahead of them on goal difference which really ramps up the pressure/

Still think it's nuts how the other United managed to get 3 out of their last 4 at home (I know it was down to their cup run by the way!)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Newcastle draw would be the same, it would still go to the final day assuming we beat Villa
A Newcastle loss is better it'd take their GD out of the equation.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm
Yeah I'd take the draw but a loss would be huge, tonight does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity as dumb as it may sound after a 3-0 win.

Say they draw 2 and beat Leicester 2-0 they'd finish on +34GD. We are on 28 with 2 games left so would need to go + 6 v Villa and Southampton, definitely possible but it's still a big ask and obviously relies on them not hammering Leicester. Perhaps a draw v Brighton then them panicking v Chelsea not knowing whether to go for the win or draw then lose late on  ;D
Fat Fwank's last game as manager at Stamford Bridge, surely Cheslea can't lose that! :D
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
If Brighton could get a win though the goal difference gap would then be a maximum of +3 for them, if we get a comfortable win against Villa we could even then go ahead of them on goal difference which really ramps up the pressure/

Still think it's nuts how the other United managed to get 3 out of their last 4 at home (I know it was down to their cup run by the way!)
If Brighton win, GD would be irrelevant if we win our remaining two games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »


question

if both Newcastle and Liverpool are equal on points and goal difference, is it it the team who had the better results in the head to head games that go through?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm »
If Brighton get a result Ill be seagulling the next person to post on here.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm
A Newcastle loss is better it'd take their GD out of the equation.
of course it is but it would still go to the last game, presuming they don't beat them (can't see them getting anything but a comfortable win against Leicester though)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
of course it is but it would still go to the last game, presuming they don't beat them (can't see them getting anything but a comfortable win against Leicester though)
Yeah. Leicester look done.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm

question

if both Newcastle and Liverpool are equal on points and goal difference, is it it the team who had the better results in the head to head games that go through?
goals scored first I think, that's the final tiebreaker
Logged
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
Yeah. Leicester look done.
the performance and result against Everton killed them off really, that was a must win
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
goals scored first I think, that's the final tiebreaker
Either way we'd come out on top.  They might invent a new tiebreaker though; richest owner.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm

question

if both Newcastle and Liverpool are equal on points and goal difference, is it it the team who had the better results in the head to head games that go through?

Tie breakers in order are:

1) Overall goal difference;
2) Overall goals scored;
3) Total points in head-to-head matches during the Premier League season;
4) Away goals scored in head-to-head matches during the Premier League season;
5) One-game playoff at a neutral ground as determined by the Premier League.

Realistically it won't go any further than number 2 between us and Newcastle or number 1 between us and the Mancs.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
Either way we'd come out on top.  They might invent a new tiebreaker though; richest owner.

Thank you both
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm »
Newcastle have dropped points in two of their last five games and Man U in three of them.  Every chance that one of them will drop points in two of their remaining three games.

Brighton beating Newcastle would put some pressure on the money wavers, something they've not really had at any point in the season.
Logged

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
Yep, our fate will be decided on Thursday night. Let's hope Brighton deliver.

No, it won't be. Our fate will be decided on the last day of the season ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
We will get top 4 and I think Newcastle drop out.

They not built for this.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 05:16:03 am »
7 wins in a row ffs. That's title winning form. Would be such a shame to not get top4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 06:51:58 am »
Hopefully villa can make up in small part for the hope they gave us at the end of last season. This time by rolling over for us.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 06:59:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
Either way we'd come out on top.  They might invent a new tiebreaker though; number of people executed by owners.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 07:06:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:16:03 am
7 wins in a row ffs. That's title winning form. Would be such a shame to not get top4.

Pity we hit form so late in the season
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 07:08:09 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:06:12 am
Pity we hit form so late in the season

Well, at least we will finish in the top 4, and start next season on the high. The title can wait for next season ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 07:20:10 am »
Hope Brighton smash them Thursday.
