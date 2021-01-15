Would a draw be ok there or realistically so we need a Bright win? Newcastle are surely going to beat Leicester. Bit greedy but a couple more goals tonight would have been handy.



Yeah I'd take the draw but a loss would be huge, tonight does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity as dumb as it may sound after a 3-0 win.Say they draw 2 and beat Leicester 2-0 they'd finish on +34GD. We are on 28 with 2 games left so would need to go + 6 v Villa and Southampton, definitely possible but it's still a big ask and obviously relies on them not hammering Leicester. Perhaps a draw v Brighton then them panicking v Chelsea not knowing whether to go for the win or draw then lose late on