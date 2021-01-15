Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
274 (19.4%)
- Manchester City
344 (24.4%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12%)
- Chelsea
127 (9%)
- Manchester United
141 (10%)
- Arsenal
245 (17.4%)
- Newcastle
77 (5.5%)
- Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
9 (0.6%)
- Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
- Nottingham Forest
5 (0.4%)
- Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
- Fulham
3 (0.2%)
- Brentford
2 (0.1%)
- Brighton
4 (0.3%)
- Southampton
4 (0.3%)
Total Members Voted: 357