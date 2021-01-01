If you want to take a positive outlook, 2 months ago I thought we would struggle to make the Europa Conference never mind the CL. Now we are practically nailed on for the Europa League at least. Despite most fans not caring, players/managers do care about that competition whereas the Conference (IMO) really is Mickey Mouse. Not sure what the bookes are saying but I reckon we still have around a 10% chance to make top 4. Looking at the remaining fixtures:



ManU

Bournemouth(A) - potential slip up for United IMO

Chelsea (H) - should be a win for United. The only hope I have is that the appointment of Pochettino (while maybe not in direct charge of the game) at least gives them some motivation

Fulham (H) - struggle to see how Fulham would be up for this beyond the personal vendettas following their cup exit



Overall - Minimum 3 points, probably at least 5. They need 6.





Geordies

Brighton (H) - I hope Brighton haven't peaked too soon based on that Everton result (we'll know better by this afternoon), but potential for a slip up

Leicester (H) - can only see a win for Newcastle

Chelsea (A) - definite banana-skin material. Chelsea will be eager to finish a woeful season on a high and impress the watching Pochettino



Overall - Minimum 3 points, but can easily see a scenario where they only get 4 or 5. 5 is enough unfortunately.