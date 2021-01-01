Poll

Liverpool
272 (19.4%)
Manchester City
342 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12%)
Chelsea
127 (9%)
Manchester United
140 (10%)
Arsenal
243 (17.3%)
Newcastle
76 (5.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
9 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
5 (0.4%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
4 (0.3%)

Total Members Voted: 355

Topic: Predictions: Top 4

Fromola

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1040 on: Today at 10:49:43 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:11:29 am
Given the season we've had, it's absolutely crazy to think that in 36 hours from now, we could be 1 point off 3rd albeit having played an extra game than both Newcastle and Utd. 😱

United have been no better than us though. That's never enough though, we always need to be a lot better than them to finish above them given the favours they get.

The Saudi takeover the difference as well if we do miss out. Spurs and Chelsea being awful has helped keep us in the mix rather than scratching around in 7th or 8th.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:01:50 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:27:36 am
Realistically, we won't make it. Unfortunately, this club doesn't have a history of unrealistic achievements  :(


To catch the Mancs, they simply must drop points away to Bournemouth. To catch the Saudis, they must drop points at home to Brighton. Then we can take it to the final day and anything can happen then. Of course, it goes without saying that we need to win all 3 of ours. It IS done if we drop points.
Honestly I thought Newcastle were really poor against a Leeds side devoid of quality. I almost fancy Leicester (against them, although not easy for us either) to get something more than Brighton. The odds are against us but not over til its over.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:02:27 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:27:36 am
Realistically, we won't make it. Unfortunately, this club doesn't have a history of unrealistic achievements  :(



This is true. Istanbul. Barca 2019. The difference is those games were in our own hands.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:19:58 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:49:43 am
United have been no better than us though. That's never enough though, we always need to be a lot better than them to finish above them given the favours they get.

The Saudi takeover the difference as well if we do miss out. Spurs and Chelsea being awful has helped keep us in the mix rather than scratching around in 7th or 8th.
They've been bad but there will always be teams that disappoint. We've already got more points than Utd did for 6th last year. We will probably end up with a points total that almost always gets you top 4 or 5.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:30:02 am
I think United needed to drop points yesterday. Were now relying on Newcastle losing one and drawing another, or drawing two and a big goal swing. Could happen, but I dont see it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:38:17 am
I thought I read some time ago that next season there were 5 CL spots.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:51:48 am
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1047 on: Today at 11:59:31 am
If you want to take a positive outlook, 2 months ago I thought we would struggle to make the Europa Conference never mind the CL. Now we are practically nailed on for the Europa League at least. Despite most fans not caring, players/managers do care about that competition whereas the Conference (IMO) really is Mickey Mouse. Not sure what the bookes are saying but I reckon we still have around a 10% chance to make top 4. Looking at the remaining fixtures:

ManU
Bournemouth(A) - potential slip up for United IMO
Chelsea (H) - should be a win for United. The only hope I have is that the appointment of Pochettino (while maybe not in direct charge of the game) at least gives them some motivation
Fulham (H) - struggle to see how Fulham would be up for this beyond the personal vendettas following their cup exit

Overall - Minimum 3 points, probably at least 5. They need 6.


Geordies
Brighton (H) - I hope Brighton haven't peaked too soon based on that Everton result (we'll know better by this afternoon), but potential for a slip up
Leicester (H) - can only see a win for Newcastle
Chelsea (A) - definite banana-skin material. Chelsea will be eager to finish a woeful season on a high and impress the watching Pochettino

Overall - Minimum 3 points, but can easily see a scenario where they only get 4 or 5. 5 is enough unfortunately.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:18:49 am
People have the right to be glass full despite the odds. More power to you. Personally, I think its done.

Without any desire to sound condescending, optimism is The Liverpool Way. We've seen Jurgen and these boys doing amazing things, so we have every right to feel optimistic about our chances of finishing 3rd, even though 4th would probably be enough ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:12:26 pm
Without any desire to sound condescending, optimism is The Liverpool Way. We've seen Jurgen and these boys doing amazing things, so we have every right to feel optimistic about our chances of finishing 3rd, even though 4th would probably be enough ...

Doubters to believers back to doubters. Im a lot more bullish when things are in our own hands. We need favours from shite teamstwice. [PEP] TWICE!! [/PEP]
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:27:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:16:38 pm
Doubters to believers back to doubters. Im a lot more bullish when things are in our own hands. We need favours from shite teamstwice. [PEP] TWICE!! [/PEP]

Due to the top 4 race, I've been watching Newcastle and Man Utd quite often recently. They are both pretty average, and can certainly drop enough points in their remaining 3 games.

Newcastle: Brighton (h), Leicester (h), Chelsea (a)
Man Utd: Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (h), Fulham (h)

Their recent form hasn't exactly been stellar:

