Liverpool
272 (19.4%)
Manchester City
342 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12%)
Chelsea
127 (9.1%)
Manchester United
140 (10%)
Arsenal
243 (17.3%)
Newcastle
76 (5.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
9 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
5 (0.4%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
3 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 354

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:11:29 am
Given the season we've had, it's absolutely crazy to think that in 36 hours from now, we could be 1 point off 3rd albeit having played an extra game than both Newcastle and Utd. 😱

United have been no better than us though. That's never enough though, we always need to be a lot better than them to finish above them given the favours they get.

The Saudi takeover the difference as well if we do miss out. Spurs and Chelsea being awful has helped keep us in the mix rather than scratching around in 7th or 8th.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:27:36 am
Realistically, we won't make it. Unfortunately, this club doesn't have a history of unrealistic achievements  :(


To catch the Mancs, they simply must drop points away to Bournemouth. To catch the Saudis, they must drop points at home to Brighton. Then we can take it to the final day and anything can happen then. Of course, it goes without saying that we need to win all 3 of ours. It IS done if we drop points.
Honestly I thought Newcastle were really poor against a Leeds side devoid of quality. I almost fancy Leicester (against them, although not easy for us either) to get something more than Brighton. The odds are against us but not over til its over.
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:02:27 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:27:36 am
Realistically, we won't make it. Unfortunately, this club doesn't have a history of unrealistic achievements  :(



This is true. Istanbul. Barca 2019. The difference is those games were in our own hands.
