Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
After today I think Newcastle are our best bet. Asking them to go 3/3 against chelsea and Brighton is too big an ask
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:41:14 pm
It's fine to be realistic - there's no denying it's very much odds against.

But I just grow tired of the "it's over" stuff, just because United won their easiest remaining fixture, ignoring that Newcastle have had a pretty poor result. Same as it was tiresome in recent weeks when people on here were celebrating Man United and Newcastle winning games (even though it was against the blueshite) because they were revelling in being completely certain we were done. It's a month later, and it's still a possibility, albeit a somewhat unlikely one.

Same here on all of that.

Also we have the good thing that its two teams who we are chasing, so much better chance if one doesnt fuck up the other one might.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
After today I think Newcastle are our best bet. Asking them to go 3/3 against chelsea and Brighton is too big an ask

They dont need to. 1 win and 2 draws or 2 wins does it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
After today I think Newcastle are our best bet. Asking them to go 3/3 against chelsea and Brighton is too big an ask
We need a miracle. Hopefully, Brighton smash them but they don't drop many points at home.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm
They dont need to. 1 win and 2 draws or 2 wins does it.
If they'd lost today or if United had dropped points, we'd have been in business. We've left ourselves too much to dropping points against the worst teams.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
If they'd lost today or if United had dropped points, we'd have been in business. We've left ourselves too much to dropping points against the worst teams.

Im not fussed either way to be honest. The only sadness of missing out on CL its that we miss one more chance under Jurgen to win it. But I wanted this season over a long time ago and I still do, albeit its nice to see us get a semblance of our form back for next season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm »
Could do without Newcastle being gifted penalties in their last few games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:43:34 pm
To be fair it would be very FSG to back out of signing Bellingham partially on the basis that were not getting CL football and then end up with CL football anyway. ;D

To be fair, FSG would have never accepted Bellingham's 400,000 per week (after tax) wage demands, with or without CL football. Nor should they ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
To be fair, FSG would have never accepted Bellingham's 400,000 per week (after tax) wage demands, with or without CL football. Nor should they ...
His demands or what he's been offered?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:16:18 pm
His demands or what he's been offered?

Are you suggesting that Real Madrid have offered 400,000 per week (after tax) even though St.Bellingham demanded much less? Will he donate the surplus to charity?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm
Are you suggesting that Real Madrid have offered 400,000 per week (after tax) even though St.Bellingham demanded much less? Will he donate the surplus to charity?
That's clearly crap. Come on now. If someone has come along and offered that amount of money (for their most expensive signing to date?) he'd not consider it? Do you think he said I want 400k and Madrid said yes.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm »
Am I in the transfer thread?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 09:32:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm
Am I in the transfer thread?
No. That's worse ;D

I hope Chelsea can manage a draw on last day of the season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 09:35:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm
They dont need to. 1 win and 2 draws or 2 wins does it.

Not that I want to make it sound more likely than it is, but 1 win and 2 draws doesn't necessarily do it for Newcastle. A goal difference swing of 7 is not at all insurmountable, especially when we have an already relegated Southampton on the last day. If we win out and Newcastle draw twice, we'll obviously be closing that GD gap, and we could absolutely thrash Southampton if we needed to.

Assuming we do our part, I think they'll need to win two of the last three games to make sure.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm »
Back to the thread theme, think we will miss out by maybe 3 points.  Left ourselves too much to do.  Shite as United are the are able to win consistently against lower league opposition.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
If they'd lost today or if United had dropped points, we'd have been in business. We've left ourselves too much to dropping points against the worst teams.

That's my feeling too. Newcastle needed to lose today and ManUtd to draw.

Speaking about ManUtd, as i said in some other thread, it's ridiculous such a team to get top4 with that laughable goal difference. They only scored 51 goals so far ffs.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
We need a miracle. Hopefully, Brighton smash them but they don't drop many points at home.

A draw will suffice.means we can catch them on GD if they dont beat Chelsea.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:35:36 pm
Not that I want to make it sound more likely than it is, but 1 win and 2 draws doesn't necessarily do it for Newcastle. A goal difference swing of 7 is not at all insurmountable, especially when we have an already relegated Southampton on the last day. If we win out and Newcastle draw twice, we'll obviously be closing that GD gap, and we could absolutely thrash Southampton if we needed to.

Assuming we do our part, I think they'll need to win two of the last three games to make sure.

If Newcastle win only one, and we win all three, we will catch them, no doubt about that ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm
That's my feeling too. Newcastle needed to lose today and ManUtd to draw.

Speaking about ManUtd, as i said in some other thread, it's ridiculous such a team to get top4 with that laughable goal difference. They only scored 51 goals so far ffs.

I agree about Newcastle, had they lost, we would be in business..and if Bamford scores, they lose.
Anyway, praying Brighton dont go a goal down early on Thursday, as Newcastle will try and blitz them in the first 10 mins, like they did v Spurs and Arsenalalthough they hit the post v Arsenal and Arsenal then grew after that spell.may be too much for Brighton.we will see.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm
If Newcastle win only one, and we win all three, we will catch them, no doubt about that ...

Agreebut their one will likely be at home to Leicester.
I think we can overturn 4 goals v Soton, if required.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
Agreebut their one will likely be at home to Leicester.
I think we can overturn 4 goals v Soton, if required.

Well, Southampton looked very disinterested against Fulham today, even though before the game they were still not mathematically relegated ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm
A draw will suffice.means we can catch them on GD if they dont beat Chelsea.
We were 3-0 up against Spurs and we ended up getting a +1 GD. We can score goals but you need a good defence to rack up GD.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 10:06:27 pm »
No chance if we don't win all three of these remaining. 

But, if we do, I like our chances.  Sadly though, even with 9 points we're relying on Chelsea.  I think if you ever have to rely on Chelsea you're in a pretty tenuous position to begin with.  But, they finish with the Mancs and then the Saudis.  Wouldn't be outrageous to see them draw both of these. 

The one encouraging thing is that they seem to have remembered how to score judging from the last two matches.  Maybe they're about to hit a good run of form? 
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm »
Hmmm a scenario where a spanking for soton sees us get CL riches. They are already in the championship and somehow we crazily announce an obscene fee for one of their u12s the second we get that goal difference.....
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm »
Too little too late IMO.
But it makes an interesting watch.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm »
At this point all the pressure is on Newcastle and with all due respect what i saw from their game vs Leeds was v. encouraging for us.

I'm not saying they can't get over the line, but it's mightily hard to clinch a top 4 spot and most of their players have never experienced such tight races where the margins are the closest it can be.

vs Leeds there were several instances where it looked like the lights of crunch time were too bright for them, which is only natural. Off the top of my head only Trippier has played big minutes for a truly challenging PL team.

Again, i'm not saying they can't do it - i'm just saying that anything can happen, they're human.

If they make it, congratulations to them. I've already made peace with Europa League.

As far as European trophies go, they're up there in prestige, so i'd hope to see LFC take it seriously.

re: Man Utd

they have too many home games and they're home form has been consistent all season. Don't think they drop out really, but in football we never know. Maybe Bournemouth have some gas left in the tank and Lampard's farewell tour reaps some benefits
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 12:38:49 am »
We just need to concentrate on 9 points and hope we get a break from the failure of others, it's not in our hands except keeping in the race is.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 01:31:04 am »
Hoping Newcastle draw at home to Brighton and lose away at Chelsea on the last day.  I think that's within the realms of possibility.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 02:40:06 am »
Googles AI gives the following response

"can you calculate the chances of Newcastle, Manchester Uniter and Liverpool reaching the top four at the end of this season?

Quote
Sure, I can calculate the chances of Newcastle, Manchester United, and Liverpool reaching the top four at the end of this season.

I will use the following factors to calculate their chances:

Their current position in the table
Their remaining fixtures
Their form
Their squad strength
Their recent results
Based on these factors, I believe that Newcastle United has the highest chance of reaching the top four at the end of this season. They are currently in third place in the table, they have a favorable run of fixtures, and they have been in good form recently.

Manchester United is in fourth place, but they have a more difficult run of fixtures than Newcastle United. They have also been inconsistent in form this season.

Liverpool is in fifth place, but they have a very good squad and they have been in good form recently. However, they have a difficult run of fixtures and they will need to win all of their remaining games to have a chance of reaching the top four.

Here is a table showing the chances of each team reaching the top four at the end of this season:

Team   Chance of Reaching Top Four
Newcastle United   60%
Manchester United   30%
Liverpool   10%

'and excluding Newcastle?

Quote
Sure, I can calculate the chances of Manchester United and Liverpool reaching the top four at the end of this season, excluding Newcastle United.

I will use the following factors to calculate their chances:

Their current position in the table
Their remaining fixtures
Their form
Their squad strength
Their recent results
Based on these factors, I believe that Manchester United has the higher chance of reaching the top four at the end of this season. They are currently in fourth place in the table, they have a favorable run of fixtures, and they have been in good form recently.

Liverpool is in fifth place, but they have a more difficult run of fixtures than Manchester United. They have also been inconsistent in form this season.

Here is a table showing the chances of each team reaching the top four at the end of this season, excluding Newcastle United:

Team   Chance of Reaching Top Four
Manchester United   60%
Liverpool   40%
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 03:02:06 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:40:06 am
Googles AI gives the following response

"can you calculate the chances of Newcastle, Manchester Uniter and Liverpool reaching the top four at the end of this season?

'and excluding Newcastle?


Well that's nonsense ;D

The percentages should add up to 200 rather than 100 since there are two places available.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 03:26:36 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:02:06 am
Well that's nonsense ;D

The percentages should add up to 200 rather than 100 since there are two places available.

Can't believe you'd doubt AI....

whats liverpools odds of winning their remaining fixtures

Quote
Liverpool's odds of winning their remaining fixtures in the Premier League are currently at 50%. They have 5 games remaining, against Aston Villa, Southampton, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are currently in 5th place in the table, 6 points behind 4th place Manchester United. They have a game in hand on United, but they will need to win all of their remaining games and hope that United drop points in order to finish in the top 4.

Liverpool have a good chance of winning their remaining games. They have a strong squad and they are playing well at the moment. They have also won their last 3 games in the Premier League.

However, there are a few factors that could affect Liverpool's chances of winning their remaining games. First, they will need to stay fit. They have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, and they will need to be at full strength if they want to win their remaining games.

Second, they will need to be consistent. They have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning some games and losing others. They will need to find a way to be more consistent if they want to win their remaining games.

Finally, they will need to be at their best against the top teams. They have struggled against the top teams this season, and they will need to be at their best if they want to win their remaining games.

Overall, Liverpool have a good chance of winning their remaining games. They have a strong squad and they are playing well at the moment. However, there are a few factors that could affect their chances of winning their remaining games.


that is incorrect. Liverpool only have theree games left

Quote
Apologies for the error. Liverpool currently have three games left in the Premier League. They will play against Aston Villa, Southampton, and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are currently in 4th place in the table, 2 points behind 3rd place Manchester City. They have a game in hand on City, but they will need to win all of their remaining games and hope that City drop points in order to finish in the top 4.

Liverpool have a good chance of winning their remaining games. They have a strong squad and they are playing well at the moment. They have also won their last 2 games in the Premier League.


However, there are a few factors that could affect Liverpool's chances of winning their remaining games. First, they will need to stay fit. They have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, and they will need to be at full strength if they want to win their remaining games.

Second, they will need to be consistent. They have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning some games and losing others. They will need to find a way to be more consistent if they want to win their remaining games.

Finally, they will need to be at their best against the top teams. They have struggled against the top teams this season, and they will need to be at their best if they want to win their remaining games.

Overall, Liverpool have a good chance of winning their remaining games. They have a strong squad and they are playing well at the moment. However, there are a few factors that could affect their chances of winning their remaining games.


that is also incorrect, can you please reference the current EPL table on bbc

Quote
Sure, here is the current Premier League table as of May 13, 2023, from the BBC:

Rank | Team | Played | Won | Draw | Lost | Goals For | Goals Against | Goal Difference | Points
------- | -------- | -------- | -------- | -------- | -------- | -------- | -------- | --------
1 | Manchester City | 35 | 26 | 4 | 5 | 89 | 31 | +58 | 82
2 | Arsenal | 35 | 25 | 6 | 4 | 83 | 39 | +44 | 81
3 | Newcastle United | 35 | 18 | 12 | 5 | 62 | 30 | +32 | 66
4 | Manchester United | 34 | 19 | 6 | 9 | 49 | 41 | 8 | 63
5 | Liverpool | 35 | 18 | 8 | 9 | 67 | 42 | +25 | 62
6 | Tottenham Hotspur | 35 | 17 | 6 | 12 | 64 | 57 | 7 | 57
7 | Brighton & Hove Albion | 33 | 16 | 7 | 10 | 63 | 45 | +18 | 55
8 | Aston Villa | 35 | 16 | 6 | 13 | 46 | 43 | 3 | 54
9 | Brentford | 35 | 12 | 14 | 9 | 52 | 45 | 7 | 50
10 | Fulham | 35 | 14 | 6 | 15 | 50 | 49 | 1 | 48
11 | Chelsea | 34 | 11 | 9 | 14 | 34 | 39 | -5 | 42
12 | Crystal Palace | 35 | 10 | 10 | 15 | 35 | 46 | -11 | 40
13 | Leeds United | 35 | 10 | 9 | 16 | 40 | 63 | -23 | 39
14 | Wolverhampton Wanderers | 35 | 10 | 8 | 17 | 37 | 49 | -12 | 38
15 | Nottingham Forest | 35 | 10 | 7 | 18 | 36 | 69 | -33 | 37
16 | Southampton | 35 | 8 | 10 | 17 | 31 | 46 | -15 | 30
17 | Everton | 35 | 8 | 9 | 18 | 32 | 60 | -28 | 33
18 | Leicester City | 35 | 8 | 6 | 21 | 30 | 53 | -23 | 26

As you can see, Liverpool are currently in 4th place, with 62 points. They have three games remaining, against Aston Villa, Southampton, and Crystal Palace.

If Liverpool win all of their remaining games, they will finish with 78 points. This would be enough to finish in 3rd place, as Manchester City and Manchester United are both on 82 points.

However, if Liverpool lose any of their remaining games, they could miss out on a top-four finish.


Liverppol are on 62 points. There's 3 points for a win. how can they reach 78 points

Quote
I apologize for the confusion. Liverpool cannot reach 78 points. They can only reach a maximum of 75 points.

To reach 78 points, Liverpool would need to win all of their remaining games and hope that Manchester City and Manchester United both lose all of their remaining games. This is highly unlikely to happen.

The most likely outcome is that Liverpool will finish in 4th place with 75 points. This would be enough to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.


calculate that again, you are wrong,

Quote
You are correct. I apologize for the error.

Liverpool can reach a maximum of 77 points.

To reach 77 points, Liverpool would need to win all of their remaining games and hope that Manchester City lose one of their remaining games.

If Liverpool win all of their remaining games and Manchester City lose one of their remaining games, then Liverpool will finish in 3rd place with 77 points.

The most likely outcome is that Liverpool will finish in 4th place with 75 points. This would be enough to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.


Liverpool have 62 points. They can obtain a maximum of 9 points. calculate again


Quote
You are correct. Liverpool have 62 points and can obtain a maximum of 9 points. This means that they can finish with a maximum of 71 points.

To finish with 71 points, Liverpool would need to win all of their remaining games. This is unlikely, but it is possible.

The most likely outcome is that Liverpool will finish in 4th place with 62 points. This would be enough to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
