At this point all the pressure is on Newcastle and with all due respect what i saw from their game vs Leeds was v. encouraging for us.



I'm not saying they can't get over the line, but it's mightily hard to clinch a top 4 spot and most of their players have never experienced such tight races where the margins are the closest it can be.



vs Leeds there were several instances where it looked like the lights of crunch time were too bright for them, which is only natural. Off the top of my head only Trippier has played big minutes for a truly challenging PL team.



Again, i'm not saying they can't do it - i'm just saying that anything can happen, they're human.



If they make it, congratulations to them. I've already made peace with Europa League.



As far as European trophies go, they're up there in prestige, so i'd hope to see LFC take it seriously.



re: Man Utd



they have too many home games and they're home form has been consistent all season. Don't think they drop out really, but in football we never know. Maybe Bournemouth have some gas left in the tank and Lampard's farewell tour reaps some benefits